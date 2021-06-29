Throttle async and promise returning functions. Unlike similarly named packages, this behaves much like an async version of
lodash.throttle:
.cancel() and
.flush()
lodash.throttle
leading and
trailing options
getNextArgs option allows you to customize how the arguments for the next invocation are determined
npm install --save @jcoreio/async-throttle
const throttle = require('@jcoreio/async-throttle')
import throttle from '@jcoreio/async-throttle'
function throttle<Args: Array<any>, Value>(
func: (...args: Args) => Promise<Value>,
wait: ?number,
options?: {
getNextArgs?: (current: Args, next: Args) => Args
}
): (...args: Args) => Promise<Value>;
Creates a throttled function that only invokes
func at most once per every
wait milliseconds, and also waits for the
Promise returned by the previous invocation to finish (it won't invoke
func in parallel).
The promise returned by the throttled function will track the promise returned by the next invocation of
func.
If
wait is falsy, it is treated as 0, which causes
func to be invoked on the next tick afte the previous invocation
finishes.
By default,
func is called with the most recent arguments to the throttled function. You can change this with the
getNextArgs option -- for example, if you want to invoke
func with the minimum of all arguments since the last
invocation:
const throttledFn = throttle(foo, 10, {
getNextArgs: ([a], [b]) => [Math.min(a, b)],
})
throttledFn(2)
throttledFn(1)
throttledFn(3)
// foo will be called with 1
// time passes...
throttledFn(4)
throttledFn(6)
throttledFn(5)
// foo will be called with 4
throttledFn.cancel()
Cancels the pending invocation, if any. All
Promises tracking the pending invocation will be
rejected with a
CancelationError (
const {CancelationError} = require('@jcoreio/async-throttle')).
However, if an invocation is currently running, all
Promises tracking the current invocation will be fulfilled as usual.
Returns a
Promise that will resolve once the current invocation (if any) is finished.
throttledFn.flush()
Cancels the
wait before the pending invocation, if any. The pending invocation will still wait for the current invocation (if any)
to finish, but will begin immediately afterward, even if
wait has not elapsed.
Returns a
Promise that will resolve once the current invocation (if any) is finished.