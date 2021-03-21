react-smooth is a animation library work on React.
npm install --save react-smooth
simple animation
<Animate to="0" from="1" attributeName="opacity">
<div />
</Animate>
steps animation
const steps = [{
style: {
opacity: 0,
},
duration: 400,
}, {
style: {
opacity: 1,
transform: 'translate(0, 0)',
},
duration: 1000,
}, {
style: {
transform: 'translate(100px, 100px)',
},
duration: 1200,
}];
<Animate steps={steps}>
<div />
</Animate>
children can be a function
<Animate from={{ opacity: 0 }}
to={{ opacity: 1 }}
easing="ease-in"
>
{
({ opacity }) => <div style={{ opacity }}></div>
}
</Animate>
you can configure js timing function
const easing = configureBezier(0.1, 0.1, 0.5, 0.8);
const easing = configureSpring({ stiff: 170, damping: 20 });
group animation
const appear = {
from: 0,
to: 1,
attributeName: 'opacity',
};
const leave = {
steps: [{
style: {
transform: 'translateX(0)',
},
}, {
duration: 1000,
style: {
transform: 'translateX(300)',
height: 50,
},
}, {
duration: 2000,
style: {
height: 0,
},
}]
}
<AnimateGroup appear={appear} leave={leave}>
{ list }
</AnimateGroup>
/*
* @description: add compatible prefix in style
*
* style = { transform: xxx, ...others };
*
* translatedStyle = {
* WebkitTransform: xxx,
* MozTransform: xxx,
* OTransform: xxx,
* msTransform: xxx,
* ...others,
* };
*/
const translatedStyle = translateStyle(style);
|name
|type
|default
|description
|from
|string or object
|''
|set the initial style of the children
|to
|string or object
|''
|set the final style of the children
|canBegin
|boolean
|true
|whether the animation is start
|begin
|number
|0
|animation delay time
|duration
|number
|1000
|animation duration
|steps
|array
|[]
|animation keyframes
|onAnimationEnd
|function
|() => null
|called when animation finished
|attributeName
|string
|''
|style property
|easing
|string
|'ease'
|the animation timing function, support css timing function temporary
|isActive
|boolean
|true
|whether the animation is active
|children
|element
|support only child temporary
|name
|type
|default
|description
|appear
|object
|undefined
|configure element appear animation
|enter
|object
|undefined
|configure element appear animation
|leave
|object
|undefined
|configure element appear animation
Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group