react-smooth is a animation library work on React.

install

npm install --save react-smooth

Usage

simple animation

<Animate to= "0" from = "1" attributeName= "opacity" > < div /> </ Animate >

steps animation

const steps = [{ style : { opacity : 0 , }, duration : 400 , }, { style : { opacity : 1 , transform : 'translate(0, 0)' , }, duration : 1000 , }, { style : { transform : 'translate(100px, 100px)' , }, duration : 1200 , }]; < Animate steps = {steps} > < div /> </ Animate >

children can be a function

<Animate from ={{ opacity : 0 }} to={{ opacity : 1 }} easing= "ease-in" > { ({ opacity }) => < div style = {{ opacity }}> </ div > } < /Animate>

you can configure js timing function

const easing = configureBezier( 0.1 , 0.1 , 0.5 , 0.8 ); const easing = configureSpring({ stiff : 170 , damping : 20 });

group animation

const appear = { from : 0 , to : 1 , attributeName : 'opacity' , }; const leave = { steps : [{ style : { transform : 'translateX(0)' , }, }, { duration : 1000 , style : { transform : 'translateX(300)' , height : 50 , }, }, { duration : 2000 , style : { height : 0 , }, }] } <AnimateGroup appear={appear} leave={leave}> { list } < /AnimateGroup> / * * @description: add compatible prefix in style * * style = { transform : xxx, ...others }; * * translatedStyle = { * WebkitTransform: xxx, * MozTransform: xxx, * OTransform: xxx, * msTransform: xxx, * ...others, * }; * / const translatedStyle = translateStyle(style);

API

Animate

name type default description from string or object '' set the initial style of the children to string or object '' set the final style of the children canBegin boolean true whether the animation is start begin number 0 animation delay time duration number 1000 animation duration steps array [] animation keyframes onAnimationEnd function () => null called when animation finished attributeName string '' style property easing string 'ease' the animation timing function, support css timing function temporary isActive boolean true whether the animation is active children element support only child temporary

AnimateGroup

name type default description appear object undefined configure element appear animation enter object undefined configure element appear animation leave object undefined configure element appear animation

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group