openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@jbseo/react-smooth

by recharts
2.0.2 (see all)

react animation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-smooth

react-smooth is a animation library work on React.

npm version build status npm downloads Gitter

install

npm install --save react-smooth

Usage

simple animation

<Animate to="0" from="1" attributeName="opacity">
  <div />
</Animate>

steps animation

const steps = [{
  style: {
    opacity: 0,
  },
  duration: 400,
}, {
  style: {
    opacity: 1,
    transform: 'translate(0, 0)',
  },
  duration: 1000,
}, {
  style: {
    transform: 'translate(100px, 100px)',
  },
  duration: 1200,
}];

<Animate steps={steps}>
  <div />
</Animate>

children can be a function

<Animate from={{ opacity: 0 }}
  to={{ opacity: 1 }}
  easing="ease-in"
  >
  {
    ({ opacity }) => <div style={{ opacity }}></div>
  }
</Animate>

you can configure js timing function

const easing = configureBezier(0.1, 0.1, 0.5, 0.8);
const easing = configureSpring({ stiff: 170, damping: 20 });

group animation

const appear = {
  from: 0,
  to: 1,
  attributeName: 'opacity',
};

const leave = {
  steps: [{
    style: {
      transform: 'translateX(0)',
    },
  }, {
    duration: 1000,
    style: {
      transform: 'translateX(300)',
      height: 50,
    },
  }, {
    duration: 2000,
    style: {
      height: 0,
    },
  }]
}

<AnimateGroup appear={appear} leave={leave}>
  { list }
</AnimateGroup>

/*
 *  @description: add compatible prefix in style
 *
 *  style = { transform: xxx, ...others };
 *
 *  translatedStyle = {
 *    WebkitTransform: xxx,
 *    MozTransform: xxx,
 *    OTransform: xxx,
 *    msTransform: xxx,
 *    ...others,
 *  };
 */

const translatedStyle = translateStyle(style);

API

Animate

name type default description
from string or object '' set the initial style of the children
to string or object '' set the final style of the children
canBegin boolean true whether the animation is start
begin number 0 animation delay time
duration number 1000 animation duration
steps array [] animation keyframes
onAnimationEnd function () => null called when animation finished
attributeName string '' style property
easing string 'ease' the animation timing function, support css timing function temporary
isActive boolean true whether the animation is active
children element support only child temporary

AnimateGroup

name type default description
appear object undefined configure element appear animation
enter object undefined configure element appear animation
leave object undefined configure element appear animation

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial