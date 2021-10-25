Estraverse

Estraverse (estraverse) is ECMAScript traversal functions from esmangle project.

Documentation

You can find usage docs at wiki page.

Example Usage

The following code will output all variables declared at the root of a file.

estraverse.traverse(ast, { enter : function ( node, parent ) { if (node.type == 'FunctionExpression' || node.type == 'FunctionDeclaration' ) return estraverse.VisitorOption.Skip; }, leave : function ( node, parent ) { if (node.type == 'VariableDeclarator' ) console .log(node.id.name); } });

We can use this.skip , this.remove and this.break functions instead of using Skip, Remove and Break.

estraverse.traverse(ast, { enter : function ( node ) { this .break(); } });

And estraverse provides estraverse.replace function. When returning node from enter / leave , current node is replaced with it.

result = estraverse.replace(tree, { enter : function ( node ) { if (node.type === 'Literal' ) return replaced; } });

By passing visitor.keys mapping, we can extend estraverse traversing functionality.

var tree = { type : 'TestExpression' , argument : { type : 'Literal' , value : 20 }, extended : true }; estraverse.traverse(tree, { enter : function ( node ) { }, keys : { TestExpression : [ 'argument' ] } });

By passing visitor.fallback option, we can control the behavior when encountering unknown nodes.

var tree = { type : 'TestExpression' , argument : { type : 'Literal' , value : 20 }, extended : true }; estraverse.traverse(tree, { enter : function ( node ) { }, fallback : 'iteration' });

When visitor.fallback is a function, we can determine which keys to visit on each node.

var tree = { type : 'TestExpression' , argument : { type : 'Literal' , value : 20 }, extended : true }; estraverse.traverse(tree, { enter : function ( node ) { }, fallback : function ( node ) { return Object .keys(node).filter( function ( key ) { return key !== 'argument' ; }); } });

