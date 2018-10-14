openbase logo
@jasonmit/ember-nf-graph

by Netflix
2.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

Composable graphing component library for EmberJS.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

241

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

ember-nf-graph

A Component-based DSL for creating graphs in your Ember app. The goal of the library is to create a set of components that allows application or component authors to build graphs in a compositional way. This includes components for templated axes, graph lines, areas, stacked areas, bar graphs, and much more. Check the documentation for more information.

A basic graph example is as follows:

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  model() {
    return {
      myLineData: [
        { x: 0, y: 12 },
        { x: 1, y: 32 },
        { x: 2, y: 42 },
        // ...
      ],
      myAreaData: [
        { x: 0, y: 43 },
        { x: 1, y: 54 },
        { x: 2, y: 13 },
        // ...
      ]
    };
  }
});

{{#nf-graph width=500 height=300 as |nf|}}
  {{#nf.graph as |graph|}}
    <!-- add a line -->
    {{graph.line data=model.myLineData}}

    <!-- add an area -->
    {{graph.area data=model.myAreaData}}

    <!-- mix in any SVG element you want -->
    <circle cx="40" cy="40" r="10"></circle>
  {{/nf.graph}}

    <!-- axis ticks are templateable as well -->
  {{#nf.y-axis as |tick|}}
    <text>{{tick.value}}</text>
  {{/nf.y-axis}}


  {{#nf.x-axis as |tick|}}
    <text>{{tick.value}}</text>
  {{/nf.x-axis}}
{{/nf-graph}}

Installation

This set of Ember components requires Ember-CLI 0.2.0 or higher and Ember 1.10.0 or higher.

To install, simply run ember install ember-nf-graph, or npm install -D ember-nf-graph

Documentation

  • Online at: netflix.github.io/ember-nf-graph/docs (generated by YUIDocs)
  • In package: Documentation for these components is included in the package, and can be found under node_modules/ember-nf-graph/docs/index.html just open in any browser.

Contributing

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Generating Documentation

This project uses YUIDoc to generate documentation. Once YUIDoc is installed run:

yuidoc -c yuidoc.json

The documentation is located in docs/.

