DEPRECATED

This project has been deprecated.

This addon is no longer actively developed. But we'll still keep it here.

Why is it being deprecated?

After three years of use, it has become apparent that this is better used as a pattern and not extracted to its own addon. The JS community has evolved and writing logic based on promises is common practice.

How can I do this myself?

You can view this twiddle for an example of how you can easily control button state based on the state of a promise. The button is disabled while saving, indicating when it is pending and tells you when it was successful or fails. All this is done without an addon. Simply save your promise to a property on your controller or component, then you can update your button:

< button type = "submit" disabled = {{cannotSubmit}} > {{# if activePromise.isPending}} Saving... {{ else if activePromise.isFulfilled}} Saved! {{ else if activePromise.isRejected}} Submission failed {{ else }} Submit {{/ if }} </ button >

Where activePromise is the promise you set and cannotSubmit is a boolean you can create to disable the button.

Ember Async Button

About

When running async actions ensuring disabling of the button, re-enabling, and handling promise rejections is pretty boilerplate. This component packages up that behavior.

Install

ember install ember-async-button

Usage

In a template use the async-button helper

{{async-button action=(action "save" model) default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}

With a block

The component can also take a block:

{{# async -button action=(action "save") as |component state|}} {{# if state.isDefault}} Click here to save {{/ if }} {{# if state.isPending}} Please wait... {{/ if }} {{# if state.isFulfilled}} Everything went well, congrats! {{/ if }} {{# if state.isRejected}} Ooops, something went wrong. {{/ if }} {{/ async -button}}

The closure action passed should return a promise:

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ actions : { save(model) { return model.save(); } } });

Options

The async-button helper has other options to customize the states.

action

This is the action name used by the button.

default

The default text used for the button.

pending

Special text used while the promise is running. If not provided will use the default value.

resolved

Deprecated! Use fulfilled

Special text used if the promise is resolved. If not provided will use the default value.

fulfilled

Special text used if the promise is fulfilled. If not provided will use the default value.

rejected

Special text used if the promise is rejected. If not provided will use the default value.

disableWhen

Boolean value that will allow for disabling the button when in a state other than pending

reset

Flag telling the button to reset to the default state once resolved or rejected . A typical use case is to bind this attribute with ember-data isDirty flag.

Styling

A class of async-button is assigned to the button. An additional dynamic class is assigned during one of the four states:

default

pending

fulfilled

rejected

The href attribute of the a tag

You can adjust the button's tag by passing the tagName option:

{{async-button tagName="a" action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}

When you set tagName to a , the element will obtain an empty href attribute. This is necessary to enable the link behavior of the element, i. e. color, underlining and hover effect.

You can of course override href if you need it for some reason:

{{async-button tagName="a" href="custom" action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}

If you don't want a href attribute on your a button, set it to false :

{{async-button tagName="a" href=false action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}

