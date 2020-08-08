NestJS JSON RPC package - nestjs-json-rpc npm package

Implemented JSON RPC specification

Contents

Install

npm i --save @jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc

Import module

Import module RpcModule from @jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc , example

JsonRpcModule.forRoot({ path: '/rpc' , })

How to use simple handler

Create simple RPC handler

Create handler

create RPC handler

import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, IRpcHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc' ; ({ method: 'test' , }) export class TestHandler implements IRpcHandler<Payload> { public async invoke( () payload: Payload, () version: string , () id: number | string , () method: string ) { return payload; } }

Add to providers

Add TestHandler to providers array

Test with cURL

Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200

Test with curl

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "test", "id": 2}'

How to use multiple handlers in one class

Create multiple RPC handler in one class

Create handlers

Create RPC class handler

import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, RpcMethodHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc' ; ({ method: 'contact' , }) export class ContactHandler { ( 'add' ) public async add( () payload: Payload, () version: string , () id: number | string , () method: string ) { return payload; } ( 'delete' ) public async delete ( () payload: Payload, () version: string , () id: number | string , () method: string ) { return payload; } }

Add to providers

Add ContactHandler to providers array

Test with cURL

Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200

Test with curl contact.add

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.add", "id": 2}'

Test with curl contact.delete

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.delete", "id": 2}'

Decorators description

field decorator description required other params @RpcPayload() get payload ( params ) false use pipes... jsonrpc @RpcVersion() get rpc version true use pipes... method @RpcMethod() get rpc version true use pipes... id @RpcId() get client operation id false if not send - response not send, RPC notification. use pipes...

Samples

See examples in samples folder

7.6.0

NestJS 7.3.* ( breaking change )

typescript 3.9.7 ( breaking change )

use DiscoveryModule

7.5.0

add multiple RPC handlers for class

NestJS 7.2.*

7.4.0

fix types for JsonRpcModule async options

async options export JSON_RPC_OPTIONS .

You can inject rpc config:

@Inject(JSON_RPC_OPTIONS) private config: JsonRpcConfig

7.3.2

decrease bundle size

7.3.0

allow response object

add custom headers

7.2.0

add injection scopes ( REQUEST / TRANSIENT ) to JSON RPC handlers

add logging register handlers

add injection scopes sample

7.1.1

add express engine example

7.1.0

add support fastify adapter

7.0.0