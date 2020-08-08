Implemented JSON RPC specification
npm i --save @jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc
Import module
RpcModule from
@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc, example
JsonRpcModule.forRoot({
path: '/rpc', // path to RPC
})
Create simple RPC handler
create RPC handler
import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, IRpcHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc';
@RpcHandler({
method: 'test',
})
export class TestHandler implements IRpcHandler<Payload> {
public async invoke(
@RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
@RpcVersion() version: string,
@RpcId() id: number | string,
@RpcMethod() method: string
) {
return payload;
}
}
Add
TestHandler to providers array
Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200
Test with curl
curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "test", "id": 2}'
Create multiple RPC handler in one class
Create RPC class handler
import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, RpcMethodHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc';
@RpcHandler({
method: 'contact',
})
export class ContactHandler {
@RpcMethodHandler('add')
public async add(
@RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
@RpcVersion() version: string,
@RpcId() id: number | string,
@RpcMethod() method: string
) {
return payload;
}
@RpcMethodHandler('delete')
public async delete(
@RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
@RpcVersion() version: string,
@RpcId() id: number | string,
@RpcMethod() method: string
) {
return payload;
}
}
Add
ContactHandler to providers array
Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200
Test with curl
contact.add
curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.add", "id": 2}'
Test with curl
contact.delete
curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.delete", "id": 2}'
|field
|decorator
|description
|required
|other
params
@RpcPayload()
|get payload ( params )
|false
|use pipes...
jsonrpc
@RpcVersion()
|get rpc version
|true
|use pipes...
method
@RpcMethod()
|get rpc version
|true
|use pipes...
id
@RpcId()
|get client operation id
|false
|if not send - response not send, RPC notification. use pipes...
See examples in samples folder
7.6.0
7.5.0
7.4.0
JsonRpcModule async options
JSON_RPC_OPTIONS.
@Inject(JSON_RPC_OPTIONS) private config: JsonRpcConfig
7.3.2
7.3.0
7.2.0
7.1.1
7.1.0
7.0.0