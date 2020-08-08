openbase logo
njr

@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc

by Andrii
7.6.0

NestJS Json RPC package

Readme

NestJS JSON RPC package - nestjs-json-rpc npm package

Build

Implemented JSON RPC specification

Contents

Install

npm i --save @jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc

Import module

Import module RpcModule from @jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc, example 

        JsonRpcModule.forRoot({
            path: '/rpc', // path to RPC
        })

How to use simple handler

Create simple RPC handler

Create handler

create RPC handler 

import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, IRpcHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc';

@RpcHandler({
    method: 'test',
})
export class TestHandler implements IRpcHandler<Payload> {
    public async invoke(
        @RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
        @RpcVersion() version: string,
        @RpcId() id: number | string,
        @RpcMethod() method: string
    ) {
        return payload;
    }
}

Add to providers

Add TestHandler to providers array

Test with cURL

Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200

Test with curl 

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "test", "id": 2}'

How to use multiple handlers in one class

Create multiple RPC handler in one class

Create handlers

Create RPC class handler 

import { RpcId, RpcPayload, RpcVersion, RpcMethod, RpcMethodHandler, RpcHandler } from '@jashkasoft/nestjs-json-rpc';

@RpcHandler({
    method: 'contact',
})
export class ContactHandler {
    @RpcMethodHandler('add')
    public async add(
        @RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
        @RpcVersion() version: string,
        @RpcId() id: number | string,
        @RpcMethod() method: string
    ) {
        return payload;
    }
    
    @RpcMethodHandler('delete')
    public async delete(
        @RpcPayload() payload: Payload,
        @RpcVersion() version: string,
        @RpcId() id: number | string,
        @RpcMethod() method: string
    ) {
        return payload;
    }
}

Add to providers

Add ContactHandler to providers array

Test with cURL

Every request to RPC is POST method and response status = 200

Test with curl contact.add 

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.add", "id": 2}'

Test with curl contact.delete 

curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/rpc" -H "accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "contact.delete", "id": 2}'

Decorators description

fielddecoratordescriptionrequiredother
params@RpcPayload()get payload ( params )falseuse pipes...
jsonrpc@RpcVersion()get rpc versiontrueuse pipes...
method@RpcMethod()get rpc versiontrueuse pipes...
id@RpcId()get client operation idfalseif not send - response not send, RPC notification. use pipes...

Samples

See examples in samples folder

Changelog:

7.6.0

  • NestJS 7.3.* ( breaking change )
  • typescript 3.9.7 ( breaking change )
  • use DiscoveryModule

7.5.0

  • add multiple RPC handlers for class
  • NestJS 7.2.*

7.4.0

  • fix types for JsonRpcModule async options
  • export JSON_RPC_OPTIONS.
    You can inject rpc config:
    @Inject(JSON_RPC_OPTIONS) private config: JsonRpcConfig

7.3.2

  • decrease bundle size

7.3.0

  • allow response object
  • add custom headers

7.2.0

  • add injection scopes ( REQUEST / TRANSIENT ) to JSON RPC handlers
  • add logging register handlers
  • add injection scopes sample

7.1.1

  • add express engine example

7.1.0

  • add support fastify adapter

7.0.0

  • support nestjs 7.0.0
  • fix types
  • add to decorators ExecutionContext ( breaking change )

