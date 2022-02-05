

Formalize your Pull Request etiquette.

What is Danger JS? • Vision • Helping Out • Plugin Development

What is Danger JS?

Danger runs after your CI, automating your team's conventions surrounding code review.

This provides another logical step in your process, through which Danger can help lint your rote tasks in daily code review.

You can use Danger to codify your team's norms, leaving humans to think about harder problems.

Danger JS works with GitHub, BitBucket Server, BitBucket Cloud for code review, then with: Travis CI, GitLab CI, Semaphore, Circle CI, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, Docker Cloud, Bamboo, Bitrise, surf-build, Codeship, Drone, Buildkite, Nevercode, buddybuild, Buddy.works, TeamCity, Visual Studio Team Services, Screwdriver, Concourse, Netlify, CodeBuild, Codefresh, AppCenter, BitBucket Pipelines, Cirrus CI, Codemagic or Xcode Cloud.

For example?

You can:

Enforce CHANGELOGs

Enforce links to Trello/JIRA in PR/MR bodies

Enforce using descriptive labels

Look out for common anti-patterns

Highlight interesting build artifacts

Give warnings when specific files change

Danger provides the glue to let you build out the rules specific to your team's culture, offering useful metadata and a comprehensive plugin system to share common issues.

Getting Started

Alright. So, actually, you may be in the wrong place. From here on in, this README is going to be for people who are interested in working on and improving on Danger JS.

We keep all of the end-user documentation at http://danger.systems/js.

Some quick links to get you started:

This thing is broken, I should help improve it!

Awesommmmee. Everything you need is down below. You can also refer to CONTRIBUTING file where you'll find the same information listed below.

git clone https://github.com/danger/danger-js.git cd danger-js npm install -g yarn yarn install

You can then verify your install by running the tests, and the linters:

yarn test yarn lint

The fixers for both tslint and prettier will be applied when you commit, and on a push your code will be verified that it compiles.

You can run your dev copy of danger against a PR by running:

yarn build; node --inspect distribution/commands/danger-pr.js https://github.com/danger/danger-js/pull/817

How does Danger JS work?

Check the architecture doc.

What is the TODO?

Check the issues, I try and keep my short term perspective there. Long term is in the VISION.md.

Releasing a new version of Danger

Following this commit as a model:

Checkout the main branch. Ensure your working tree is clean, and make sure you have the latest changes by running git pull .

branch. Ensure your working tree is clean, and make sure you have the latest changes by running . Publish - npm run release -- patch --ci .

🚢

License, Contributor's Guidelines and Code of Conduct

We try to keep as much discussion as possible in GitHub issues, but also have a pretty inactive Slack --- if you'd like an invite, ping @Orta a DM on Twitter with your email. It's mostly interesting if you want to stay on top of Danger without all the emails from GitHub.