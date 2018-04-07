@jamieparkinson/redux-form-material-ui

material-ui v1-beta support see 5.0 Documentation.
redux-form-material-ui is a set of
wrappers to facilitate the use of
material-ui components with
redux-form.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save redux-form-material-ui
Rather than import your component class from
material-ui, import it from
redux-form-material-ui
and then pass the component class directly to the
component prop of
Field.
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form'
import MenuItem from 'material-ui/MenuItem'
import { RadioButton } from 'material-ui/RadioButton'
import {
Checkbox,
RadioButtonGroup,
SelectField,
TextField,
Toggle,
DatePicker
} from 'redux-form-material-ui'
class MyForm extends Component {
render() {
return (
<form>
<Field name="username" component={TextField} hintText="Street"/>
<Field name="plan" component={SelectField} hintText="Select a plan">
<MenuItem value="monthly" primaryText="Monthly"/>
<MenuItem value="yearly" primaryText="Yearly"/>
<MenuItem value="lifetime" primaryText="Lifetime"/>
</Field>
<Field name="agreeToTerms" component={Checkbox} label="Agree to terms?"/>
<Field name="eventDate" component={DatePicker} format={null} hintText="What day is the event?"/>
<Field name="receiveEmails" component={Toggle} label="Please spam me!"/>
<Field name="bestFramework" component={RadioButtonGroup}>
<RadioButton value="react" label="React"/>
<RadioButton value="angular" label="Angular"/>
<RadioButton value="ember" label="Ember"/>
</Field>
</form>
)
}
}
// Decorate with redux-form
MyForm = reduxForm({
form: 'myForm'
})(MyForm)
export default MyForm
Because of the strict "controlled component" nature of
redux-form,
some of the Material UI functionality related to defaulting of values has been disabled
e.g.
defaultValue,
defaultDate,
defaultTime,
defaultToggled,
defaultChecked, etc.
If you need a field to be initialized to a certain state, you should use the
initialValues
API of
redux-form.
getRenderedComponent()
Returns a reference to the Material UI component that has been rendered. This is useful for
calling instance methods on the Material UI components. For example, if you wanted to focus on
the
username element when your form mounts, you could do:
componentWillMount() {
this.refs.firstField // the Field
.getRenderedComponent() // on Field, returns ReduxFormMaterialUITextField
.getRenderedComponent() // on ReduxFormMaterialUITextField, returns TextField
.focus() // on TextField
}
as long as you specified a
ref and
withRef on your
Field component.
render() {
return (
<form>
...
<Field name="username" component={TextField} withRef ref="firstField"/>
...
</form>
)
}