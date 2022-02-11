GitHub Pages Deploy Action :rocket:

Automatically deploy your project to GitHub Pages with GitHub Actions. This action can be configured to push your production-ready code into any branch you'd like, including gh-pages and docs. It can also handle cross repository deployments and works with GitHub Enterprise too.

Maintainence of this project is made possible by all the contributors and sponsors. If you'd like to sponsor this project and have your avatar or company logo appear below click here. 💖

Getting Started ✈️

You can include the action in your workflow to trigger on any event that GitHub actions supports. If the remote branch that you wish to deploy to doesn't already exist the action will create it for you. Your workflow will also need to include the actions/checkout step before this workflow runs in order for the deployment to work. If you intend to make multiple deployments in quick succession you may need to levereage the concurrency parameter in your workflow to prevent overlaps.

You can view an example of this below.

name: Build and Deploy on: [push] jobs: build-and-deploy: concurrency: ci-${{ github.ref }} runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout 🛎️ uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Install and Build 🔧 run: | npm ci npm run build - name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5 with: branch: gh-pages folder: build

If you'd like to make it so the workflow only triggers on push events to specific branches then you can modify the on section.

on: push: branches: - main

It's recommended that you use Dependabot to keep your workflow up-to-date and secure. You can find the latest tagged version on the GitHub Marketplace or on the releases page.

Install as a Node Module 📦

If you'd like to use the functionality provided by this action in your own action you can either create a composite action, or you can install it using yarn or npm by running the following commands. It's available on both the npm and GitHub registry.

yarn add @ jamesives / github - pages - deploy - action

npm install @ jamesives / github - pages - deploy - action

It can then be imported into your project like so.

import run from '@jamesives/github-pages-deploy-action'

Calling the functions directly will require you to pass in an object containing the variables found in the configuration section, you'll also need to provide a workspace with a path to your project.

import run from '@jamesives/github-pages-deploy-action' run({ token : process.env[ 'ACCESS_TOKEN' ], branch : 'gh-pages' , folder : 'build' , repositoryName : 'JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action' , silent : true , workspace : 'src/project/location' })

For more information regarding the action interface please click here.

Configuration 📁

The with portion of the workflow must be configured before the action will work. You can add these in the with section found in the examples above. Any secrets must be referenced using the bracket syntax and stored in the GitHub repository's Settings/Secrets menu. You can learn more about setting environment variables with GitHub actions here.

Required Setup

The following options must be configured in order to make a deployment.

Key Value Information Type Required branch This is the branch you wish to deploy to, for example gh-pages or docs . with Yes folder The folder in your repository that you want to deploy. If your build script compiles into a directory named build you'd put it here. If you wish to deploy the root directory you can place a . here. You can also utilize absolute file paths by appending ~ to your folder path. with Yes

By default the action does not need any token configuration and uses the provided repository scoped GitHub token to make the deployment. If you require more customization you can modify the deployment type using the following options.

Key Value Information Type Required token This option defaults to the repository scoped GitHub Token. However if you need more permissions for things such as deploying to another repository, you can add a Personal Access Token (PAT) here. This should be stored in the secrets / with menu as a secret. We recommend using a service account with the least permissions necessary and recommend when generating a new PAT that you select the least permission scopes necessary. Learn more about creating and using encrypted secrets here. with No ssh-key You can configure the action to deploy using SSH by setting this option to a private SSH key stored as a secret. It can also be set to true to use an existing SSH client configuration. For more detailed information on how to add your public/private ssh key pair please refer to the Using a Deploy Key section of this README. with No

Optional Choices

Key Value Information Type Required git-config-name Allows you to customize the name that is attached to the git config which is used when pushing the deployment commits. If this is not included it will use the name in the GitHub context, followed by the name of the action. with No git-config-email Allows you to customize the email that is attached to the git config which is used when pushing the deployment commits. If this is not included it will use the email in the GitHub context, followed by a generic noreply GitHub email. You can include <> for the value if you wish to omit this field altogether and push the commits without an email. with No repository-name Allows you to specify a different repository path so long as you have permissions to push to it. This should be formatted like so: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action . You'll need to use a PAT in the token input for this configuration option to work properly. with No target-folder If you'd like to push the contents of the deployment folder into a specific directory on the deployment branch you can specify it here. with No commit-message If you need to customize the commit message for an integration you can do so. with No clean You can use this option to delete files from your deployment destination that no longer exist in your deployment source. One use case is if your project generates hashed files that vary from build to build. Using clean will not affect .git , .github , or .ssh directories. This option is turned on by default, and can be toggled off by setting it to false . with No clean-exclude If you need to use clean but you'd like to preserve certain files or folders you can use this option. This should contain each pattern as a single line in a multiline string. with No dry-run Do not actually push back, but use --dry-run on git push invocations instead. with No single-commit This option can be toggled to true if you'd prefer to have a single commit on the deployment branch instead of maintaining the full history. Using this option will also cause any existing history to be wiped from the deployment branch. with No silent Silences the action output preventing it from displaying git messages. with No workspace This should point to where your project lives on the virtual machine. The GitHub Actions environment will set this for you. It is only necessary to set this variable if you're using the node module. with No

With the action correctly configured you should see the workflow trigger the deployment under the configured conditions.

Deployment Status

The action will export an environment variable called deployment_status that you can use in your workflow to determine if the deployment was successful or not. You can find an explanation of each status type below.

Status Description success The success status indicates that the action was able to successfully deploy to the branch. failed The failed status indicates that the action encountered an error while trying to deploy. skipped The skipped status indicates that the action exited early as there was nothing new to deploy.

This value is also set as a step output as deployment-status .

Using an SSH Deploy Key 🔑

If you'd prefer to use an SSH deploy key as opposed to a token you must first generate a new SSH key by running the following terminal command, replacing the email with one connected to your GitHub account.

ssh-keygen -t rsa -m pem -b 4096 -C "youremailhere@example.com" -N ""

Once you've generated the key pair you must add the contents of the public key within your repository's deploy keys menu. You can find this option by going to Settings > Deploy Keys , you can name the public key whatever you want, but you do need to give it write access. Afterwards add the contents of the private key to the Settings > Secrets menu as DEPLOY_KEY .

With this configured you can then set the ssh-key part of the action to your private key stored as a secret.

- name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5 with: branch: gh-pages folder: site ssh-key: ${{ secrets.DEPLOY_KEY }}

You can view a full example of this here. name: Build and Deploy on: push: branches: - main jobs: deploy: concurrency: ci-${{ github.ref }} runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout 🛎️ uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Install and Build 🔧 run: | npm ci npm run build - name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5 with: branch: gh-pages folder: build clean: true clean-exclude: | special-file.txt some/*.txt ssh-key: ${{ secrets.DEPLOY_KEY }}

Alternatively if you've already configured the SSH client within a previous step you can set the ssh-key option to true to allow it to deploy using an existing SSH client. Instead of adjusting the client configuration it will simply switch to using GitHub's SSH endpoints.

Operating System Support 💿

This action is primarily developed using Ubuntu. In your workflow job configuration it's recommended to set the runs-on property to ubuntu-latest .

jobs: build-and-deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest

If you're using an operating system such as Windows you can workaround this using artifacts. In your workflow configuration you can utilize the actions/upload-artifact and actions/download-artifact actions to move your project built on a Windows job to a secondary job that will handle the deployment.

You can view an example of this pattern here. name: Build and Deploy on: [push] jobs: build: runs-on: windows-latest steps: - name: Checkout 🛎️ uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Install and Build 🔧 run: | npm ci npm run build - name: Upload Artifacts 🔺 uses: actions/upload-artifact@v1 with: name: site path: build deploy: concurrency: ci-${{ github.ref }} needs: [build] runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout 🛎️ uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Download Artifacts 🔻 uses: actions/download-artifact@v1 with: name: site - name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5 with: branch: gh-pages folder: 'site'

Using a Container 🚢

If you use a container in your workflow you may need to run an additional step to install rsync as this action depends on it. You can view an example of this below.

- name: Install rsync 📚 run: | apt-get update && apt-get install -y rsync - name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5

Additional Build Files 📁

If you're using a custom domain and require a CNAME file, or if you require the use of a .nojekyll file, you can safely commit these files directly into deployment branch without them being overridden after each deployment, additionally you can include these files in your deployment folder to update them. If you need to add additional files to the deployment that should be ignored by the build clean-up steps you can utilize the clean-exclude option.

Click here to view an example of this. name: Build and Deploy on: push: branches: - main jobs: deploy: concurrency: ci-${{ github.ref }} runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout 🛎️ uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Install and Build 🔧 run: | npm ci npm run build - name: Deploy 🚀 uses: JamesIves/github-pages-deploy-action@v4.2.5 with: branch: gh-pages folder: build clean: true clean-exclude: | special-file.txt some/*.txt

If you wish to remove these files you must go into the deployment branch directly to remove them. This is to prevent accidental changes in your deployment script from creating breaking changes.