Recharts is a Redefined chart library built with React and D3.
The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in React applications without any pain. Main principles of Recharts are:
<LineChart
width={400}
height={400}
data={data}
margin={{ top: 5, right: 20, left: 10, bottom: 5 }}
>
<XAxis dataKey="name" />
<Tooltip />
<CartesianGrid stroke="#f5f5f5" />
<Line type="monotone" dataKey="uv" stroke="#ff7300" yAxisId={0} />
<Line type="monotone" dataKey="pv" stroke="#387908" yAxisId={1} />
</LineChart>
All the components of Recharts are clearly separated. The lineChart is composed of x axis, tooltip, grid, and line items, and each of them is an independent React Component. The clear separation and composition of components is one of the principle Recharts follows.
NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using Recharts. It is also the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.
# latest stable
$ npm install recharts
The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/recharts/umd/Recharts.min.js"></script>
Then you can find the library on
window.Recharts.
$ git clone https://github.com/recharts/recharts.git
$ cd recharts
$ npm install
$ npm run build
To examine the demos in your local build, execute:
$ npm run[-script] demo
and then browse to http://localhost:3000.
We'd love ❤️ to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.
We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about Recharts. The goal of this project is to create a more flexible charting library for the React community.
Become a backer and get your image on our README on Github with a link to your site.
Most of the core team members do this open source work in their free time. If you use recharts for a important work, and you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate. Thanks!
Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group.