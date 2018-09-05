React Stockcharts

Create highly customizable stock charts

Built with React JS and d3

integrates multiple charttypes

over 60 technical indicators and overlays

drawing objects

Multiple quick start examples

svg and canvas for improved performance.

pan and zoom, on touch devices too

Chart types

Scatter

Area

Line

Candlestick

OHLC

HeikenAshi

Renko

Kagi

Point & Figure

Indicators

EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA

Bollinger band

SAR

MACD

RSI

ATR

Stochastic (fast, slow, full)

ForceIndex

ElderRay

Elder Impulse

(more to come),

and it is simple to create your own indicator too

Interactive Indicators

Trendline

Fibonacci Retracements

Gann Fan

Channel

Linear regression channel

Installation

npm install --save react-stockcharts

Documentation

Ready to use Examples

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md

Stability

This is alpha state software, the api will change with each minor version.

Roadmap

LICENSE

MIT