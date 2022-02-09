react-pdf-highlighter is a React library that provides annotation experience for PDF documents on web. It is built on top of PDF.js by Mozilla. Text and rectangular highlights are supported. Highlight
data format is independent of the viewport, making it suitable for saving on the
server.
For online example check https://agentcooper.github.io/react-pdf-highlighter/.
To run the example app locally:
npm install
npm start
Create React App example is available in
./create-react-app-example. Make sure to run
npm install there as well.
npm install react-pdf-highlighter
See
./example/src/App.tsx
for React component API example.
react-pdf and
react-pdfjs only provide React
wrappers for PDF.js and do not have built-in annotation functionality.
pdfjs-annotate does not
provide text highlights out of the box.
PDF.js provides only viewer:
PDF.js is mainly written for reading PDF files, not editing them. Because of that we don't yet support adding any kind of annotations. We do however support rendering a number of annotation types for viewing.
See also:
Take a look at https://pdf-lib.js.org.
Yes, but people from https://www.pdfannotator.com/ asked me to rename, since they have a trademark for PDF Annotator.
Please check the CORS headers on your url. It is required for the cross-domain request.
Works in Google Chrome, Safari 10+, Firefox 52+. Not tested in Internet Explorer.