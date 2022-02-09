openbase logo
rph

@jagatmachines/react-pdf-highlighter

by Artem Tyurin
3.3.0-alpha-18 (see all)

Set of React components for PDF annotation

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

577

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node CI

react-pdf-highlighter

react-pdf-highlighter is a React library that provides annotation experience for PDF documents on web. It is built on top of PDF.js by Mozilla. Text and rectangular highlights are supported. Highlight data format is independent of the viewport, making it suitable for saving on the server.

Example

For online example check https://agentcooper.github.io/react-pdf-highlighter/.

To run the example app locally:

npm install
npm start

Create React App example is available in ./create-react-app-example. Make sure to run npm install there as well.

Installation

npm install react-pdf-highlighter

See ./example/src/App.tsx for React component API example.

Prior art

react-pdf and react-pdfjs only provide React wrappers for PDF.js and do not have built-in annotation functionality.

pdfjs-annotate does not provide text highlights out of the box.

PDF.js provides only viewer:

PDF.js is mainly written for reading PDF files, not editing them. Because of that we don't yet support adding any kind of annotations. We do however support rendering a number of annotation types for viewing.

See also:

FAQ

Can I get a new PDF with the highlights embedded into the document?

Take a look at https://pdf-lib.js.org.

Wasn't this named react-pdf-annotator at some point?

Yes, but people from https://www.pdfannotator.com/ asked me to rename, since they have a trademark for PDF Annotator.

I'm trying the demo with my PDF and it is not loading!

Please check the CORS headers on your url. It is required for the cross-domain request.

Compatibility

Works in Google Chrome, Safari 10+, Firefox 52+. Not tested in Internet Explorer.

