Readme

numbro

All Contributors

Monthly download

A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

Website and documentation

Travis Build Status

Master Build Status

Develop Build Status

NPM

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for contribution information.

Languages

Language tags follow the BCP 47 specification.

Language translations will not be merged without unit tests.

See the english unit tests for an example.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md. For the original project (Numeral.js) changelog, see CHANGELOG-Numeraljs.md.

Acknowledgements

numbro is forked from Adam Draper's project Numeral.js, which was in turn inspired by and heavily borrowed from Moment.js.

License

Copyright © 2017-2019 Benjamin Van Ryseghem

Copyright © 2015-2017 Företagsplatsen AB

Copyright © 2014 Adam Draper

Distributed under the MIT license. If you want to know more, see the LICENSE file.

The original license file for Numeral.js can be found in LICENSE-Numeraljs

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


A----
💻
Aaron
💻
Adam Draper
💻
Adrian Buzea
💻
Ahmed Al Hafoudh
💻
Alan Kendall
💻
Alex Anthony
🐛 💻

Alex Wolfe
💻
Amir E. Aharoni
💻
Anatoli Papirovski
💻
Andrei Alecu
💻
Andrew Laucius
💻
Andrew May
💻
Anna Osipova
💻

Anthony Short
💻
Aster Haven
💻
Austin Greco
💻
Avétis KAZARIAN
💻
Benjamin Van Ryseghem
💻
Brad Rodriguez
💻
Chris Earle
💻

Chris Nanney
💻
Chris Nicola
💻
Clay Walker
💻
Colin Rudd
💻
Damien Cassou
💻
Dan Poggi
💻
Dan Ristic
💻

Dave Clayton
💻
Dieter Luypaert
💻
Diogo Resende
💻
Dominik Bułaj
💻
Dylan Aïssi
🤔
Ecmel Ercan
💻
Eli Zehavi
💻

Emily Shi
💻
Eric Baer
💻
Erol
💻
Graham McGregor
💻
Gregor Aisch
💻
Guus Goossens
💻
Gwyn Judd
💻

Herinson Rodrigues
💻
Hernan Garcia
💻
Isha Sharma
🐛
Jan Peša
💻
Jarno van Leeuwen
💻
Joe Bordes
💻
Johannes
💻

Jordan Neill
💻
Jordy de Jong
💻
KableM
💻
Koes Bong
💻
Krzysztof Budnik
💻
Kukuh Yoniatmoko
💻
Lars Bauer
💻

Lauris BH
💻
Luís Rudge
💻
Léo Renaud-Allaire
💻
MJ Abadilla
💻
Mahesh Senniappan
💻
Manuel Alabor
💻
Marco Krage
💻

Marcus
💻
Mark Herhold
💻
Martin Večeřa
🐛 💻
Mehmet Yatkı
💻
Michael Piefel
💻
Michael Storgaard
💻
Michiel ter Reehorst
💻

Mike
💻
Mike Guida
💻
Mudit Ameta
💻
Nicolas HENRY
💻
Nicolas Petton
💻
Olmo del Corral
💻
OvidiuBan
🐛

Peter Bakondy
💻
Peter Dave Hello
💻
Quinn
💻
Rafael De Leon
💻
Ramesh Nair
💻
Randy Wilander
💻
Raymond Ha
💻

Remo Laubacher
💻
RichColours
🐛
Rusty Bailey
💻
Sami Saada
💻
Shane Reustle
💻
Sherlyne
💻
Simon B.
💻

Stewart Scott
💻
Sébastien Chopin
💻
T0nio
💻
Tamás Nepusz
💻
Ted Ge
💻
Teppei Sato
💻
The Gitter Badger
💻

Thomas Obermüller
💻
Tim
💻
Tim Fish
💻
Tim Schauder
💻
Tomas Carnecky
💻
Xiaopei Li
💻
Zeke Sikelianos
💻

ben305
💻
bhartidengada
💻
daclayton
💻
gtrombi
💻
j0nixs
🐛
jojosati
💻
phil
💻

rWilander
💻
ragulka
💻
seedy
🐛
sousarka
💻
xiaoli
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

