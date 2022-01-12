Javascript API for integration with EOSIO-based blockchains using EOSIO RPC API.
Documentation can be found here
The official distribution package can be found at npm.
yarn add eosjs
In order to get access to the
TextEncoding and
TextDecoding types, you need to add
@types/text-encoding as a dev dependency:
yarn add --dev @types/text-encoding
If you're using Node (not a browser) then you'll also need to make sure the
dom lib is referenced in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"lib": [..., "dom"]
}
}
Clone this repository locally then run
yarn build-web. The browser distribution will be located in
dist-web and can be directly copied into your project repository. The
dist-web folder contains minified bundles ready for production, along with source mapped versions of the library for debugging. For full browser usage examples, see the documentation.
Importing using ESM syntax is supported using TypeScript, webpack, or Node.js with
--experimental-modules flag
import { Api, JsonRpc, RpcError } from 'eosjs';
import { JsSignatureProvider } from 'eosjs/dist/eosjs-jssig'; // development only
Importing using commonJS syntax is supported by Node.js out of the box.
const { Api, JsonRpc, RpcError } = require('eosjs');
const { JsSignatureProvider } = require('eosjs/dist/eosjs-jssig'); // development only
const fetch = require('node-fetch'); // node only; not needed in browsers
const { TextEncoder, TextDecoder } = require('util'); // node only; native TextEncoder/Decoder
The Signature Provider holds private keys and is responsible for signing transactions.
Using the JsSignatureProvider in the browser is not secure and should only be used for development purposes. Use a secure vault outside of the context of the webpage to ensure security when signing transactions in production
const defaultPrivateKey = "5JtUScZK2XEp3g9gh7F8bwtPTRAkASmNrrftmx4AxDKD5K4zDnr"; // bob
const signatureProvider = new JsSignatureProvider([defaultPrivateKey]);
Open a connection to JSON-RPC, include
fetch when on Node.js.
const rpc = new JsonRpc('http://127.0.0.1:8888', { fetch });
Include textDecoder and textEncoder when using in Node. You may exclude these when running in a browser since most modern browsers now natively support these. If your browser does not support these (https://caniuse.com/#feat=textencoder), then you can import them as a dependency through the following deprecated npm package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/text-encoding
const api = new Api({ rpc, signatureProvider, textDecoder: new TextDecoder(), textEncoder: new TextEncoder() });
transact() is used to sign and push transactions onto the blockchain with an optional configuration object parameter. This parameter can override the default value of
broadcast: true, and can be used to fill TAPOS fields given
expireSeconds and either
blocksBehind or
useLastIrreversible. Given no configuration options, transactions are expected to be unpacked with TAPOS fields (
expiration,
ref_block_num,
ref_block_prefix) and will automatically be broadcast onto the chain.
(async () => {
const result = await api.transact({
actions: [{
account: 'eosio.token',
name: 'transfer',
authorization: [{
actor: 'useraaaaaaaa',
permission: 'active',
}],
data: {
from: 'useraaaaaaaa',
to: 'useraaaaaaab',
quantity: '0.0001 SYS',
memo: '',
},
}]
}, {
blocksBehind: 3,
expireSeconds: 30,
});
console.dir(result);
})();
use
RpcError for handling RPC Errors
...
try {
const result = await api.transact({
...
} catch (e) {
console.log('\nCaught exception: ' + e);
if (e instanceof RpcError)
console.log(JSON.stringify(e.json, null, 2));
}
...
See LICENSE for copyright and license terms.
All repositories and other materials are provided subject to the terms of this IMPORTANT notice and you must familiarize yourself with its terms. The notice contains important information, limitations and restrictions relating to our software, publications, trademarks, third-party resources, and forward-looking statements. By accessing any of our repositories and other materials, you accept and agree to the terms of the notice.