cub

@jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc

by Jack Wilsdon
1.0.0 (see all)

A craco plugin for using .babelrc in create-react-app 2

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

craco-use-babelrc

A craco plugin that enables .babelrc in create-react-app 2 and 3.

Why?

As it turns out, it's not quite as straight-forward as just setting babel.loaderOptions.babelrc to true to enable .babelrc support — you also have to take into account the following;

  • Enabling this option does not clear the existing react-app preset added by create-react-app
  • Jest does not use this option, instead requiring a custom transform

This plugin provides .babelrc support for both normal builds and Jest tests, whilst clearing any presets which may be added by create-react-app.

Installation

Make sure you have craco installed before continuing. You can find the official installation instructions here.

You can then install craco-use-babelrc using your package manager of choice;

npm install --save @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc

yarn add @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc

Usage

Simply enable the plugin in your craco.config.js, there's nothing to configure! If you're using create-react-app 3 you'll need to remove the babel section in your package.json

// craco.config.js
const BabelRcPlugin = require('@jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    { plugin: BabelRcPlugin },
  ],
};

