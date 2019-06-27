A craco plugin that enables .babelrc in create-react-app 2 and 3.

As it turns out, it's not quite as straight-forward as just setting babel.loaderOptions.babelrc to true to enable .babelrc support — you also have to take into account the following;

Enabling this option does not clear the existing react-app preset added by create-react-app

preset added by create-react-app Jest does not use this option, instead requiring a custom transform

This plugin provides .babelrc support for both normal builds and Jest tests, whilst clearing any presets which may be added by create-react-app.

Installation

Make sure you have craco installed before continuing. You can find the official installation instructions here.

You can then install craco-use-babelrc using your package manager of choice;

npm install --save @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc

yarn add @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc

Usage

Simply enable the plugin in your craco.config.js , there's nothing to configure! If you're using create-react-app 3 you'll need to remove the babel section in your package.json