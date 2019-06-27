A craco plugin that enables
.babelrc in create-react-app 2 and 3.
As it turns out, it's not quite as straight-forward as just setting
babel.loaderOptions.babelrc to
true to enable
.babelrc support — you also
have to take into account the following;
react-app preset added by
create-react-app
This plugin provides
.babelrc support for both normal builds and Jest tests,
whilst clearing any presets which may be added by create-react-app.
Make sure you have craco installed before continuing. You can find the official installation instructions here.
You can then install
craco-use-babelrc using your package manager of choice;
npm install --save @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc
yarn add @jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc
Simply enable the plugin in your
craco.config.js, there's nothing to
configure! If you're using create-react-app 3 you'll need to remove the
babel section in your package.json
// craco.config.js
const BabelRcPlugin = require('@jackwilsdon/craco-use-babelrc');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{ plugin: BabelRcPlugin },
],
};