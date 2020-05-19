Announcement

This project has been replaced by the more capable JupyterDash project, and is no longer maintained. JuptyerDash supports multiple Jupyter contexts (not only JupyterLab), supports Windows as well as Linux and MacOS, supports JupyterLab 2.0, and adheres more closely to the traditional Dash API.

Note: For use in JupyterLab, JupyterDash makes use of the jupyterlab-dash JupyterLab extension that was originally developed in this repository. Development of this extension has also been moved to the JupyterDash repository.

A JupyterLab extension for rendering Plotly Dash apps as a separate window in JupyterLab 🎉

Note:: This extension does not currently support Windows or Python 2

Prerequisites

JupyterLab 1.0.0

Dash

Installation

The jupyterlab-dash library requires both a Python package and a JupyterLab extension.

First, install the Python package using either pip...

$ pip install "jupyterlab>=1.0" jupyterlab-dash==0.1.0a3

or conda (but not both!).

$ conda install - c plotly - c defaults - c conda-forge "jupyterlab>=1.0" jupyterlab-dash= 0.1 .0a3

Then, install the JupyterLab extension. v6.17.1 of node works, and node 8.x.x or 10+ should also work.

jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-dash@0.1.0-alpha.3

Development Installation

If you'd like to install jupyterlab-dash for development

$ git clone https://github.com/plotly/jupyterlab-dash $ cd jupyterlab-dash $ pip install -e . $ npm install $ npm run build $ jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the JupyterLab extension:

$ npm run build $ jupyter lab build

To rebuild the JupyterLab extension automatically as the source changes:

$ npm run watch $ jupyter lab --watch

Usage

import jupyterlab_dash import dash import dash_html_components as html viewer = jupyterlab_dash.AppViewer() app = dash.Dash(__name__) app.layout = html.Div( 'Hello World' ) viewer.show(app)

