@j123npm/jupyterlab-dash

by plotly
0.1.0-alpha.4 (see all)

An Extension for the Interactive development of Dash apps in JupyterLab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Announcement

This project has been replaced by the more capable JupyterDash project, and is no longer maintained. JuptyerDash supports multiple Jupyter contexts (not only JupyterLab), supports Windows as well as Linux and MacOS, supports JupyterLab 2.0, and adheres more closely to the traditional Dash API.

Note: For use in JupyterLab, JupyterDash makes use of the jupyterlab-dash JupyterLab extension that was originally developed in this repository. Development of this extension has also been moved to the JupyterDash repository.

jupyterlab-dash

Binder

A JupyterLab extension for rendering Plotly Dash apps as a separate window in JupyterLab 🎉

JupyterLab and Dash Demo Video

Note:: This extension does not currently support Windows or Python 2

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab 1.0.0
  • Dash

Installation

The jupyterlab-dash library requires both a Python package and a JupyterLab extension.

First, install the Python package using either pip...

$ pip install "jupyterlab>=1.0" jupyterlab-dash==0.1.0a3

or conda (but not both!).

$ conda install -c plotly -c defaults -c conda-forge "jupyterlab>=1.0" jupyterlab-dash=0.1.0a3

Then, install the JupyterLab extension. v6.17.1 of node works, and node 8.x.x or 10+ should also work. 

$ jupyter labextension install jupyterlab-dash@0.1.0-alpha.3

Development Installation

If you'd like to install jupyterlab-dash for development

$ git clone https://github.com/plotly/jupyterlab-dash
$ cd jupyterlab-dash

# Install Python package
$ pip install -e .

# Install Javascript dependencies
$ npm install # or yarn

# Build JupyterLab extension
$ npm run build # or yarn build
$ jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the JupyterLab extension:

$ npm run build
$ jupyter lab build

To rebuild the JupyterLab extension automatically as the source changes:

# In one terminal tab, watch the jupyterlab-dash directory
$ npm run watch # or yarn watch

# In another terminal tab, run jupyterlab with the watch flag
$ jupyter lab --watch

Usage

import jupyterlab_dash
import dash
import dash_html_components as html

viewer = jupyterlab_dash.AppViewer()

app = dash.Dash(__name__)

app.layout = html.Div('Hello World')

viewer.show(app)

See a longer example

