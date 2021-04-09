Vue Collapse Transition

This custom VueJS transition component wraps the built-in transition . It collapses elements horizontally or vertically. Works with both fixed and 'auto' width or height!

👁 Demo

You can find a quick demo to play with on CodePen.

📦 Install

Using NPM:

npm i @ivanv/vue-collapse-transition

Via CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@ivanv/vue-collapse-transition" > </ script >

🛠 Usage

Wrap the container you wish to make collapsable with the <collapse-transition> tag.

When you toggle the v-show boolean value, the transition will automatically trigger.

<template> <div> <button @click="isOpen = !isOpen"> Toggle </button> <collapse-transition> <div v-show="isOpen"> This div will open and close smoothly! </div> </collapse-transition> </div> </template> <script> import { CollapseTransition } from "@ivanv/vue-collapse-transition" export default { components: { CollapseTransition, }, data() { return { isOpen: false, // closed by default } } } </script>

It's up to you how you want to position the collapsable element with CSS.

⚙️ Options

☑️ Collapse Vertically or Horizontally

Set the dimension attribute to height or width .

Default: height

<collapse-transition dimension="height"> <!-- ... --> </collapse-transition>

If you collapse the width of a container, the content of its children might wrap on new lines. To remedy this, you can either add a fixed height to the children or use the CSS rule white-space: nowrap .

☑️ Class Names

Vue will also set the usual transition classes. By default, the transition name is collapse , so the classes would be like collapse-enter and collapse-leave-to . You can choose another name if you wish.

<collapse-transition name="slide"> <!-- ... --> </collapse-transition>

☑️ Transition Duration

How long should the transition take in milliseconds.

Default: 300

<collapse-transition :duration="300"> <!-- ... --> </collapse-transition>

☑️ Transition Easing

The CSS transition-timing-function (easing) to use.

Default: ease-in-out

<collapse-transition easing="ease-in-out"> <!-- ... --> </collapse-transition>

☕️ Credits

🔓 Security

If you discover any security related issues, please e-mail me instead of using the issue tracker.

📑 Changelog

See a list of important changes in the changelog.

📜 License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.