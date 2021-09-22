A convenient module to consume a jsonapi service

Install

npm install --save @itsfadnis/jsonapi-client

or

yarn add @itsfadnis/jsonapi-client

Basic usage

Configure

Configure the client's http adapter. The options are as defined below:

Name Description Default value host (string) Server host address '' namespace (string) API namespace (if any) '' headers (object) Request headers {}

For versions 3.0.0 & above:

import Model from '@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client' ; Model.configureAdapter({ host : 'https://example.com' , namespace : '/api' , headers : { authorization : 'Basic YWxhZGRpbjpvcGVuc2VzYW1l' } })

For versions below 3.0.0 :

import { HttpAdapter, Model } from '@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client' ; Model.adapter = new HttpAdapter({ host : 'https://foo.com' , namespace : '/api' , headers : { authorization : 'Basic YWxhZGRpbjpvcGVuc2VzYW1l' }, fetch : window .fetch });

How serialization/deserialization works

@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client internally uses jsonapi-serializer for serializing/deserializing data to JSON API (1.0 compliant)

Models serialize themselves before making a request, and deserialize the recieved response into instances of the Model. This abstraction allows yours models to talk to a jsonapi service seamlessly without having to worry about the serialization/deserialization business.

In any case if you want finer control, it can be done by overriding some defaults.

Default serializer options are defined in the Model#serializerOptions() method, to override/customize them you can override this method on your model.

Default deserializer options are defined on the static property Model.deserializerOptions , to override/customize them you can override this property.

Available options

Model definition

From v2.0.1, it is mandatory for a model to have _type defined as a static property. Model._type is used to describe the type of resource objects.

class Address extends Model { static _type = 'addresses' ; static baseURL = '/addresses' ; constructor (args = {}) { super (args); this .type = args.type; this .street = args.street; this .zip = args.zip; } } class DriversLicense extends Model { static _type = 'drivers-license' ; static baseURL = '/people/:person_id/drivers_license' ; constructor (args = {}) { super (args); this .licenseNumber = args.licenseNumber; this .person = this .belongsTo(Person, args.person); } constructBaseURL() { return this .constructor.constructBaseURL({ person_id : this .person.id }); } } class Person extends Model { static _type = 'people' ; static baseURL = '/people' ; constructor (args = {}) { super (args); this .firstName = args.firstName || '' ; this .lastName = args.lastName; this .addresses = this .hasMany(Address, args.addresses); this .driversLicense = this .hasOne(DriversLicense, args.driversLicense); } }

Standard CRUD APIs

class Post extends Model { static _type = 'posts' ; static baseURL = '/posts' ; constructor (args) { super (args); this .title = args.title; this .body = args.body; } }

Fetch posts

Post.fetchAll();

Fetch a single Post

Post.fetch(id);

Create/update post

const p1 = new Post({ title : 'foo' , body : 'bar' }); p1.save(); const p2 = new Post({ id : 1 , title : 'boo' , body : 'baz' }); p2.save();

Delete a post

Post.destroy(id) const p = new Post({ id : 1 }); p.destroy();

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Nikhil Fadnis.

This project is MIT licensed.