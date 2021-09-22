A convenient module to consume a jsonapi service
$ npm install --save @itsfadnis/jsonapi-client
or
$ yarn add @itsfadnis/jsonapi-client
Configure the client's http adapter. The options are as defined below:
|Name
|Description
|Default value
|host (string)
|Server host address
|''
|namespace (string)
|API namespace (if any)
|''
|headers (object)
|Request headers
|{}
3.0.0 & above:
import Model from '@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client';
Model.configureAdapter({
host: 'https://example.com',
namespace: '/api',
headers: {
authorization: 'Basic YWxhZGRpbjpvcGVuc2VzYW1l'
}
})
3.0.0:
import { HttpAdapter, Model } from '@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client';
Model.adapter = new HttpAdapter({
host: 'https://foo.com',
namespace: '/api',
headers: { authorization: 'Basic YWxhZGRpbjpvcGVuc2VzYW1l' },
// The adapter uses the Fetch API for making network requests
// You can pass it in as an option, else it will default to window.fetch
fetch: window.fetch
});
@itsfadnis/jsonapi-client internally uses jsonapi-serializer for serializing/deserializing data to JSON API (1.0 compliant)
Models serialize themselves before making a request, and deserialize the recieved response into instances of the Model. This abstraction allows yours models to talk to a jsonapi service seamlessly without having to worry about the serialization/deserialization business.
In any case if you want finer control, it can be done by overriding some defaults.
Default serializer options are defined in the
Model#serializerOptions() method, to override/customize them you can override this method on your model.
Default deserializer options are defined on the static property
Model.deserializerOptions, to override/customize them you can override this property.
From v2.0.1, it is mandatory for a model to have
_type defined as a static property.
Model._type is used to describe the type of resource objects.
class Address extends Model {
static _type = 'addresses';
// Always set the base url of your resource on this property
static baseURL = '/addresses';
constructor(args = {}) {
super(args);
this.type = args.type;
this.street = args.street;
this.zip = args.zip;
}
}
class DriversLicense extends Model {
static _type = 'drivers-license';
// Specify url parameters for nested resources
static baseURL = '/people/:person_id/drivers_license';
constructor(args = {}) {
super(args);
this.licenseNumber = args.licenseNumber;
// Drivers license belongs to person
this.person = this.belongsTo(Person, args.person);
}
// Resolve base url for nested resources in the #contructBaseURL() method
constructBaseURL() {
return this.constructor.constructBaseURL({
person_id: this.person.id
});
}
}
class Person extends Model {
static _type = 'people';
static baseURL = '/people';
constructor(args = {}) {
super(args);
this.firstName = args.firstName || '';
this.lastName = args.lastName;
// Person has many addresses
this.addresses = this.hasMany(Address, args.addresses);
// Person has one drivers license
this.driversLicense = this.hasOne(DriversLicense, args.driversLicense);
}
}
class Post extends Model {
static _type = 'posts';
static baseURL = '/posts';
constructor(args) {
super(args);
this.title = args.title;
this.body = args.body;
}
}
Post.fetchAll();
Post.fetch(id);
// New record (if no `id` provided)
const p1 = new Post({
title: 'foo',
body: 'bar'
});
// Will make a `POST` request on save
p1.save();
// Treated as persisted record since `id` provided
const p2 = new Post({
id: 1,
title: 'boo',
body: 'baz'
});
// Will make a `PATCH` request on `save`
p2.save();
// Static method
Post.destroy(id)
// Instance method
const p = new Post({
id: 1
});
p.destroy();
