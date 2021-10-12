Track and validate analytics with a unified, extensible interface that works with all your 3rd party analytics providers.
The Iteratively SDK and plugins for Javascript and Typescript make it easy to support analytics providers such as Amplitude, Mixpanel, Segment, Snowplow, etc. Use an existing plugin or implement your own!
The SDK also supports event validation. For JSON schema validation see
@itly/plugin-schema-validator.
All modules are JS/TS compatible but some plugins are divided by platform (browser vs server).
@itly/sdk
@itly/plugin-schema-validator
@itly/plugin-amplitude
@itly/plugin-mixpanel
@itly/plugin-segment
@itly/plugin-snowplow
@itly/plugin-iteratively
@itly/plugin-amplitude-node
@itly/plugin-mixpanel-node
@itly/plugin-segment-node
@itly/plugin-iteratively-node
Add
@itly/sdk and browser plugins to your project:
$ yarn add @itly/sdk
$ yarn add @itly/plugin-amplitude @itly/plugin-mixpanel @itly/plugin-segment
Import
itly and plugins,
load() configuration, and start
track()ing.
import { ItlyBrowser as Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
import { AmplitudePlugin } from '@itly/plugin-amplitude';
import { MixpanelPlugin } from '@itly/plugin-mixpanel';
import { SegmentPlugin } from '@itly/plugin-segment';
const itly = new Itly();
itly.load({
context: { someGlobalValue: 'On all events' },
environment: 'production',
plugins: [
new AmplitudePlugin('AMPLITUDE-KEY'),
new MixpanelPlugin('MIXPANEL-KEY'),
new SegmentPlugin('SEGMENT-KEY'),
],
});
itly.identify('anon', { userProp: 1 });
itly.alias('some-user', 'anon');
itly.group('my-group', { groupProp: 'anything' });
itly.track({
name: 'My Event',
properties: {
'a-property': 'a value',
someNum: 42,
awesome: true,
},
});
Add
@itly/sdk and Node specific plugins to your project:
$ yarn add @itly/sdk
$ yarn add @itly/plugin-amplitude-node @itly/plugin-mixpanel-node @itly/plugin-segment-node
Import
itly and plugins,
load() configuration, and start
track()ing.
import { ItlyNode as Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
import { AmplitudePlugin } from '@itly/plugin-amplitude-node';
import { MixpanelPlugin } from '@itly/plugin-mixpanel-node';
import { SegmentPlugin } from '@itly/plugin-segment-node';
const itly = new Itly();
itly.load({
context: { someGlobalValue: 'On all events' },
environment: 'production',
plugins: [
new AmplitudePlugin('AMPLITUDE-KEY'),
new MixpanelPlugin('MIXPANEL-KEY'),
new SegmentPlugin('SEGMENT-KEY'),
],
});
const userId = 'some-user';
itly.identify('anon', { userProp: 1 });
itly.alias(userId, 'anon');
itly.group(userId, 'my-group', { groupProp: 'anything' });
itly.track(userId, {
name: 'My Event',
properties: {
'a-property': 'a value',
someNum: 42,
awesome: true,
},
});
The
@itly/sdk has slightly different interfaces for Browser and Node.
The Browser is single-tenant and requires a User ID only on
identify and
alias.
Node is multi-tenant and requires a User ID on all SDK methods including
group and
track.
The Plugin interface is the same on both platforms and has an (optional) User ID on all callbacks.
The
@itly/sdk is isomorphic and automatically provides the implementation for your specific platform. As a result the
following works great in JavaScript for both the browser and Node.js.
// Untyped Itly SDK for your platform
import { Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
Unfortunately in TypeScript this import is of type
any. If you would like a strongly typed object you need to specify
the platform as well.
// Strongly typed Browser SDK
import { ItlyBrowser as Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
// Strongly typed Node SDK
import { ItlyNode as Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
Add
@itly/plugin-schema-validator to your project.
$ yarn add @itly/plugin-schema-validator
Import and setup
SchemaValidatorPlugin, add it to the
load()ed
plugins. Now all
track()ed event's will be validated against their schema.
import { Itly } from '@itly/sdk';
import { SchemaValidatorPlugin } from '@itly/plugin-schema-validator';
const itly = new Itly();
itly.load({
validation: {
disabled: false,
trackInvalid: false,
errorOnInvalid: false,
},
plugins: [
new SchemaValidatorPlugin(
{
'My Event': {"type":"object","properties":{"numToValidate":{"type":"integer","maximum":10}},"additionalProperties":false,"required":["propToValidate"]},
'Another event for something': {...},
},
),
],
});
// Validates and tracks
itly.track({ name: 'My Event', properties: { numToValidate: 5 }});
// Validation error on Event data that doesn't match schema
itly.track({ name: 'My Event', properties: {}});
itly.track({ name: 'My Event', properties: { numToValidate: 20 }});
itly.track({ name: 'My Event', properties: { unsupportedProp: 'will cause error' }});
// Validation error for Event missing schema
itly.track({ name: 'No schema' });
Extend the
Plugin class and override some or all of the lifecycle hooks. Alternatively you can implement the full
Plugin interface.
import itly, {
Event, Options, Properties, Plugin, Properties, ValidationResponse,
} from '@itly/sdk';
class CustomPlugin extends Plugin {
constructor() {
super('custom');
}
load(options: PluginLoadOptions): void {...}
alias(userId: string, previousId?: string): void {...}
group(userId: string | undefined, groupId: string, properties?: Properties): void {...}
identify(userId?: string, properties?: Properties): void {...}
page(userId?: string, category?: string, name?: string, properties?: Properties): void {...}
reset(): void {...}
flush(): void {...}
track(userId: string | undefined, event: ItlyEvent): void {...}
validate(event: Event): ValidationResponse {...}
}
Add your Plugin to
plugins during
itly.load().
itly.load({
plugins: [new CustomPlugin()],
});
This project uses Lerna and Yarn workspaces to manage multiple modules.
package.json includes
setup,
build,
lint,
test, and
release scripts that call the necessary
lerna and
yarn commands.
Before building the first time, and any time you add a new module, you need to run
yarn setup.
This will install dependencies, create symlinks for the local modules, and allow you to develop against the local copy of the
@itly modules rather than having to publish new versions for each change.
$ yarn setup
If you have already run
setup you can use
build to compile all modules.
$ yarn build
$ yarn lint
$ yarn test
Authenticate with the registry, then run the
release script to update the module versions, changelog, and publish them to Gemfury.
$ npm login --registry=https://npm.fury.io/itly
$ yarn release
There are hygen templates for creating a new plugin.
hygen plugin new <name> will create a new plugin module.
Install hygen
$ brew tap jondot/tap
$ brew install hygen
Generate new plugin with
hygen plugin new <name>. You will be prompted to set the author, base SDK(@itly/sdk, @itly/sdk-node), and SDK version range for the new plugin.
~/itly-sdk $ hygen plugin new awesome-analytics
✔ Author? · Iteratively
✔ Itly SDK? · @itly/sdk
✔ Itly SDK version? · ^2.0.0
Loaded templates: _templates
added: packages/plugin-awesome-analytics/.npmignore
added: packages/plugin-awesome-analytics/lib/index.ts
added: packages/plugin-awesome-analytics/package.json
added: packages/plugin-awesome-analytics/tsconfig.json
Extend the Itly
Plugin class in
packages/<name>/lib/index.ts
$ open packages/plugin-awesome-analytics/lib/index.ts
itly-sdk uses convential commits, a structured commit message format, to make managing our releases easier and provide better documentation. Commit messages are restricted to conventional commits format via husky.
Thanks for your contributions!