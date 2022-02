React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library.

Supports Chart.js v3 and v2.

Quickstart

Install this library with peer dependencies:

npm install --save react-chartjs-2 chart.js

We recommend using chart.js@^3.0.0 .

Then, import and use individual components:

import { Doughnut } from 'react-chartjs-2' ; < Doughnut data = {...} />

Docs

License

MIT Licensed Copyright (c) 2020 Jeremy Ayerst