@istanbuljs/nyc-config-hook-run-in-this-context

by istanbuljs
1.0.0 (see all)

monorepo containing the various nuts and bolts that facilitate istanbul.js test instrumentation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

955

GitHub Stars

776

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

106

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

IstanbulJS

Greenkeeper badge Build Status Conventional Commits community slack

Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.

Everyone's favorite JS code coverage tool.

About this Repo

This monorepo contains the nuts and bolts utility libraries that facilitate IstanbulJS test coverage; Why a monorepo?

  • it allows us to more easily test API changes across coupled modules, e.g., changes to istanbul-lib-coverage potentially have an effect on istanbul-lib-instrument.
  • it gives us a centralized repo for discussions about bugs and upcoming features.

Where Should I Start

You're probably actually looking for one of the following repos:

  • nyc: the IstanbulJS 2.0 command line interface, providing painless coverage support for most popular testing frameworks.
  • babel-plugin-istanbul: a babel plugin for instrumenting your ES2015+ code with Istanbul compatible coverage tracking.
  • istanbul: the legacy 1.0 IstanbulJS interface (you should now consider instead using nyc or babel-plugin-istanbul).

Contributing

Contributing to the packages contained in this repo is easy:

  1. after checking out, run npm install (this will run the lerna build).
  2. to run all tests, simply run npm test in the root directory.
  3. to run tests for a single package cd package/:name and run npm test within the package's folder.

