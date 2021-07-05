A lean and fast 'fs' for the browser
I wanted to see if I could make something faster than BrowserFS or filer that still implements enough of the
fs API to run the
isomorphic-git test suite in browsers.
This library does not even come close to implementing the full
fs API.
Instead, it only implements the subset used by isomorphic-git 'fs' plugin interface plus the
fs.promises versions of those functions.
Unlike BrowserFS, which has a dozen backends and is highly configurable,
lightning-fs has a single configuration that should Just Work for most users.
Req #3 excludes pure in-memory solutions. Req #4 excludes
localStorage because it blocks the DOM and cannot be run in a webworker. Req #1 excludes WebSQL and Chrome's FileSystem API. So that leaves us with IndexedDB as the only usable storage technology.
In order to get improve #1, I ended up making a hybrid in-memory / IndexedDB system:
mkdir,
rmdir,
readdir,
rename, and
stat are pure in-memory operations that take 0ms
writeFile,
readFile, and
unlink are throttled by IndexedDB
The in-memory portion of the filesystem is persisted to IndexedDB with a debounce of 500ms.
The files themselves are not currently cached in memory, because I don't want to waste a lot of memory.
Applications can always add an LRU cache on top of
lightning-fs - if I add one internally and it isn't tuned well for your application, it might be much harder to work around.
Multiple tabs (and web workers) can share a filesystem. However, because SharedArrayBuffer is still not available in most browsers, the in-memory cache that makes LightningFS fast cannot be shared. If each thread was allowed to update its cache independently, then you'd have a complex distributed system and would need a fancy algorithm to resolve conflicts. Instead, I'm counting on the fact that your multi-threaded applications will NOT be IO bound, and thus a simpler strategy for sharing the filesystem will work. Filesystem access is bottlenecked by a mutex (implemented via polling and an atomic compare-and-replace operation in IndexedDB) to ensure that only one thread has access to the filesystem at a time. If the active thread is constantly using the filesystem, no other threads will get a chance. However if the active thread's filesystem goes idle - no operations are pending and no new operations are started - then after 500ms its in-memory cache is serialized and saved to IndexedDB and the mutex is released. (500ms was chosen experimentally such that an isomorphic-git
clone operation didn't thrash the mutex.)
While the mutex is being held by another thread, any fs operations will be stuck waiting until the mutex becomes available. If the mutex is not available even after ten minutes then the filesystem operations will fail with an error. This could happen if say, you are trying to write to a log file every 100ms. You can overcome this by making sure that the filesystem is allowed to go idle for >500ms every now and then.
new FS(name, opts?)
First, create or open a "filesystem". (The name is used to determine the IndexedDb store name.)
import FS from '@isomorphic-git/lightning-fs';
const fs = new FS("testfs")
Note: It is better not to create multiple
FS instances using the same name in a single thread. Memory usage will be higher as each instance maintains its own cache, and throughput may be lower as each instance will have to compete over the mutex for access to the IndexedDb store.
Options object:
|Param
|Type [= default]
|Description
wipe
|boolean = false
|Delete the database and start with an empty filesystem
url
|string = undefined
|Let
readFile requests fall back to an HTTP request to this base URL
urlauto
|boolean = false
|Fall back to HTTP for every read of a missing file, even if unbacked
fileDbName
|string
|Customize the database name
fileStoreName
|string
|Customize the store name
lockDbName
|string
|Customize the database name for the lock mutex
lockStoreName
|string
|Customize the store name for the lock mutex
defer
|boolean = false
|If true, avoids mutex contention during initialization
backend
|IBackend
|If present, none of the other arguments (except
defer) have any effect, and instead of using the normal LightningFS stuff, LightningFS acts as a wrapper around the provided custom backend.
You can procrastinate initializing the FS object until later. And, if you're really adventurous, you can re-initialize it with a different name to switch between IndexedDb databases.
import FS from '@isomorphic-git/lightning-fs';
const fs = new FS()
// Some time later...
fs.init(name, options)
// Some time later...
fs.init(different_name, different_options)
fs.mkdir(filepath, opts?, cb)
Make directory
Options object:
|Param
|Type [= default]
|Description
mode
|number = 0o777
|Posix mode permissions
fs.rmdir(filepath, opts?, cb)
Remove directory
fs.readdir(filepath, opts?, cb)
Read directory
The callback return value is an Array of strings. NOTE: To save time, it is NOT SORTED. (Fun fact: Node.js'
readdir output is not guaranteed to be sorted either. I learned that the hard way.)
fs.writeFile(filepath, data, opts?, cb)
data should be a string of a Uint8Array.
If
opts is a string, it is interpreted as
{ encoding: opts }.
Options object:
|Param
|Type [= default]
|Description
mode
|number = 0o777
|Posix mode permissions
encoding
|string = undefined
|Only supported value is
'utf8'
fs.readFile(filepath, opts?, cb)
The result value will be a Uint8Array or (if
encoding is
'utf8') a string.
If
opts is a string, it is interpreted as
{ encoding: opts }.
Options object:
|Param
|Type [= default]
|Description
encoding
|string = undefined
|Only supported value is
'utf8'
fs.unlink(filepath, opts?, cb)
Delete a file
fs.rename(oldFilepath, newFilepath, cb)
Rename a file or directory
fs.stat(filepath, opts?, cb)
The result is a Stat object similar to the one used by Node but with fewer and slightly different properties and methods. The included properties are:
type ("file" or "dir")
mode
size
ino
mtimeMs
ctimeMs
uid (fixed value of 1)
gid (fixed value of 1)
dev (fixed value of 1)
The included methods are:
isFile()
isDirectory()
isSymbolicLink()
fs.lstat(filepath, opts?, cb)
Like
fs.stat except that paths to symlinks return the symlink stats not the file stats of the symlink's target.
fs.symlink(target, filepath, cb)
Create a symlink at
filepath that points to
target.
fs.readlink(filepath, opts?, cb)
Read the target of a symlink.
fs.backFile(filepath, opts?, cb)
Create or change the stat data for a file backed by HTTP. Size is fetched with a HEAD request. Useful when using an HTTP backend without
urlauto set, as then files will only be readable if they have stat data.
Note that stat data is made automatically from the file
/.superblock.txt if found on the server.
/.superblock.txt can be generated or updated with the included standalone script.
Options object:
|Param
|Type [= default]
|Description
mode
|number = 0o666
|Posix mode permissions
fs.du(filepath, cb)
Returns the size of a file or directory in bytes.
fs.promises
All the same functions as above, but instead of passing a callback they return a promise.
backend (advanced usage)
There are only two reasons I can think of that you would want to do this:
The
fs module is normally a singleton. LightningFS allows you to safely(ish) hotswap between various data sources by calling
init multiple times with different options. (It keeps track of file system operations in flight and waits until there's an idle moment to do the switch.)
LightningFS normalizes all the lovely variations of node's
fs arguments:
fs.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello', cb)
fs.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello', 'utf8', cb)
fs.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello', { encoding: 'utf8' }, cb)
fs.promises.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello')
fs.promises.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello', 'utf8')
fs.promises.writeFile('filename.txt', 'Hello', { encoding: 'utf8' })
And it normalizes filepaths. And will convert plain
StatLike objects into
Stat objects with methods like
isFile,
isDirectory, etc.
If that fits your needs, then you can provide a
backend option and LightningFS will use that. Implement as few/many methods as you need for your application to work.
Note: If you use a custom backend, you are responsible for managing multi-threaded access - there are no magic mutexes included by default.
Note: throwing an error with the correct
.code property for any given situation is often important for utilities like
mkdirp and
rimraf to work.
type EncodingOpts = {
encoding?: 'utf8';
}
type StatLike = {
type: 'file' | 'dir' | 'symlink';
mode: number;
size: number;
ino: number | string | BigInt;
mtimeMs: number;
ctimeMs?: number;
}
interface IBackend {
// highly recommended - usually necessary for apps to work
readFile(filepath: string, opts: EncodingOpts): Awaited<Uint8Array | string>; // throws ENOENT
writeFile(filepath: string, data: Uint8Array | string, opts: EncodingOpts): void; // throws ENOENT
unlink(filepath: string, opts: any): void; // throws ENOENT
readdir(filepath: string, opts: any): Awaited<string[]>; // throws ENOENT, ENOTDIR
mkdir(filepath: string, opts: any): void; // throws ENOENT, EEXIST
rmdir(filepath: string, opts: any): void; // throws ENOENT, ENOTDIR, ENOTEMPTY
// recommended - often necessary for apps to work
stat(filepath: string, opts: any): Awaited<StatLike>; // throws ENOENT
lstat(filepath: string, opts: any): Awaited<StatLike>; // throws ENOENT
// suggested - used occasionally by apps
rename(oldFilepath: string, newFilepath: string): void; // throws ENOENT
readlink(filepath: string, opts: any): Awaited<string>; // throws ENOENT
symlink(target: string, filepath: string): void; // throws ENOENT
// bonus - not part of the standard `fs` module
backFile(filepath: string, opts: any): void;
du(filepath: string): Awaited<number>;
// lifecycle - useful if your backend needs setup and teardown
init?(name: string, opts: any): Awaited<void>; // passes initialization options
activate?(): Awaited<void>; // called before fs operations are started
deactivate?(): Awaited<void>; // called after fs has been idle for a while
destroy?(): Awaited<void>; // called before hotswapping backends
}
MIT