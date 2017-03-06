openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
abt

@ismailarilik/angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch

by Pascal Garber
0.5.9 (see all)

AngularJS Toggle Switch

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AngularJS Bootstrap 2/3 Toggle Switch Build Status

Toggle Switches for AngularJS (and optionally Bootstrap). Based off Bootstrap switch by Matt Lartentis and forked from cgarvis.

Preview

Demo

jumplink.github.io/angular-toggle-switch

Installation

Download angular-toggle-switch.min.js or install with bower.

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch --save

Load angular-toggle-switch.min.js then add the toggle-switch module to your Angular App.

angular.module('app', ['toggle-switch']);

See demo for usage.

Less

If you want to use your bootstrap variables, include toggle-switch.less in your compilation stack. You can even choose among Bootstrap version 2 or 3 compatible source.

Development

Testing is done using Karma Test Runner.

$ grunt test

Release

$ grunt release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial