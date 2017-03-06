@ismailarilik/angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch

AngularJS Bootstrap 2/3 Toggle Switch

Toggle Switches for AngularJS (and optionally Bootstrap). Based off Bootstrap switch by Matt Lartentis and forked from cgarvis.

Demo

jumplink.github.io/angular-toggle-switch

Installation

Download angular-toggle-switch.min.js or install with bower.

$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch --save

Load angular-toggle-switch.min.js then add the toggle-switch module to your Angular App.

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'toggle-switch' ]);

See demo for usage.

Less

If you want to use your bootstrap variables, include toggle-switch.less in your compilation stack. You can even choose among Bootstrap version 2 or 3 compatible source.

Development

Testing is done using Karma Test Runner.

$ grunt test

Release