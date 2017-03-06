@ismailarilik/angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch

Toggle Switches for AngularJS (and optionally Bootstrap). Based off Bootstrap switch by Matt Lartentis and forked from cgarvis.
jumplink.github.io/angular-toggle-switch
Download angular-toggle-switch.min.js or install with bower.
$ bower install angular-bootstrap-toggle-switch --save
Load
angular-toggle-switch.min.js then add the
toggle-switch module to your Angular App.
angular.module('app', ['toggle-switch']);
See demo for usage.
If you want to use your bootstrap variables, include toggle-switch.less in your compilation stack. You can even choose among Bootstrap version 2 or 3 compatible source.
Testing is done using Karma Test Runner.
$ grunt test
$ grunt release