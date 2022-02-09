PostCSS is a tool for transforming styles with JS plugins. These plugins can lint your CSS, support variables and mixins, transpile future CSS syntax, inline images, and more.
PostCSS is used by industry leaders including Wikipedia, Twitter, Alibaba, and JetBrains. The Autoprefixer PostCSS plugin is one of the most popular CSS processors.
PostCSS takes a CSS file and provides an API to analyze and modify its rules (by transforming them into an Abstract Syntax Tree). This API can then be used by plugins to do a lot of useful things, e.g., to find errors automatically, or to insert vendor prefixes.
Currently, PostCSS has more than 200 plugins. You can find all of the plugins in the plugins list or in the searchable catalog. Below is a list of our favorite plugins — the best demonstrations of what can be built on top of PostCSS.
If you have any new ideas, PostCSS plugin development is really easy.
postcss-use allows you to explicitly set PostCSS plugins within CSS
and execute them only for the current file.
postcss-modules and
react-css-modules automatically isolate
selectors within components.
postcss-autoreset is an alternative to using a global reset
that is better for isolatable components.
postcss-initial adds
all: initial support, which resets
all inherited styles.
cq-prolyfill adds container query support, allowing styles that respond
to the width of the parent.
autoprefixer adds vendor prefixes, using data from Can I Use.
postcss-preset-env allows you to use future CSS features today.
postcss-nested unwraps nested rules the way Sass does.
postcss-sorting sorts the content of rules and at-rules.
postcss-utilities includes the most commonly used shortcuts and helpers.
short adds and extends numerous shorthand properties.
postcss-assets inserts image dimensions and inlines files.
postcss-sprites generates image sprites.
font-magician generates all the
@font-face rules needed in CSS.
postcss-inline-svg allows you to inline SVG and customize its styles.
postcss-write-svg allows you to write simple SVG directly in your CSS.
webp-in-css to use WebP image format in CSS background.
avif-in-css to use AVIF image format in CSS background.
stylelint is a modular stylesheet linter.
stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats CSS
according
stylelint rules.
doiuse lints CSS for browser support, using data from Can I Use.
colorguard helps you maintain a consistent color palette.
postcss-rtl combines both-directional (left-to-right and right-to-left) styles in one CSS file.
cssnano is a modular CSS minifier.
lost is a feature-rich
calc() grid system.
rtlcss mirrors styles for right-to-left locales.
PostCSS can transform styles in any syntax, not just CSS. If there is not yet support for your favorite syntax, you can write a parser and/or stringifier to extend PostCSS.
sugarss is a indent-based syntax like Sass or Stylus.
postcss-syntax switch syntax automatically by file extensions.
postcss-html parsing styles in
<style> tags of HTML-like files.
postcss-markdown parsing styles in code blocks of Markdown files.
postcss-jsx parsing CSS in template / object literals of source files.
postcss-styled parsing CSS in template literals of source files.
postcss-scss allows you to work with SCSS
(but does not compile SCSS to CSS).
postcss-sass allows you to work with Sass
(but does not compile Sass to CSS).
postcss-less allows you to work with Less
(but does not compile LESS to CSS).
postcss-less-engine allows you to work with Less
(and DOES compile LESS to CSS using true Less.js evaluation).
postcss-js allows you to write styles in JS or transform
React Inline Styles, Radium or JSS.
postcss-safe-parser finds and fixes CSS syntax errors.
midas converts a CSS string to highlighted HTML.
More articles and videos you can find on awesome-postcss list.
You can start using PostCSS in just two steps:
The best way to use PostCSS with CSS-in-JS is
astroturf.
Add its loader to your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: ['style-loader', 'postcss-loader'],
},
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
use: ['babel-loader', 'astroturf/loader'],
}
]
}
}
Then create
postcss.config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('autoprefixer'),
require('postcss-nested')
]
}
Parcel has built-in PostCSS support. It already uses Autoprefixer
and cssnano. If you want to change plugins, create
postcss.config.js
in project’s root:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('autoprefixer'),
require('postcss-nested')
]
}
Parcel will even automatically install these plugins for you.
Please, be aware of the several issues in Version 1. Notice, Version 2 may resolve the issues via issue #2157.
Use
postcss-loader in
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'style-loader',
},
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
}
},
{
loader: 'postcss-loader'
}
]
}
]
}
}
Then create
postcss.config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('autoprefixer'),
require('postcss-nested')
]
}
Use
gulp-postcss and
gulp-sourcemaps.
gulp.task('css', () => {
const postcss = require('gulp-postcss')
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps')
return gulp.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe( sourcemaps.init() )
.pipe( postcss([ require('autoprefixer'), require('postcss-nested') ]) )
.pipe( sourcemaps.write('.') )
.pipe( gulp.dest('build/') )
})
To use PostCSS from your command-line interface or with npm scripts
there is
postcss-cli.
postcss --use autoprefixer -o main.css css/*.css
If you want to compile CSS string in browser (for instance, in live edit tools like CodePen), just use Browserify or webpack. They will pack PostCSS and plugins files into a single file.
To apply PostCSS plugins to React Inline Styles, JSS, Radium
and other CSS-in-JS, you can use
postcss-js and transforms style objects.
const postcss = require('postcss-js')
const prefixer = postcss.sync([ require('autoprefixer') ])
prefixer({ display: 'flex' }) //=> { display: ['-webkit-box', '-webkit-flex', '-ms-flexbox', 'flex'] }
PostCSS also supports Deno:
import postcss from 'https://deno.land/x/postcss/mod.js'
import autoprefixer from 'https://jspm.dev/autoprefixer'
const result = await postcss([autoprefixer]).process(css)
@lodder/grunt-postcss
posthtml-postcss
poststylus
rollup-plugin-postcss
postcss-brunch
broccoli-postcss
postcss
enb-postcss
taskr-postcss
start-postcss
postcss-middleware
svelte-preprocess
For other environments, you can use the JS API:
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer')
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssNested = require('postcss-nested')
const fs = require('fs')
fs.readFile('src/app.css', (err, css) => {
postcss([autoprefixer, postcssNested])
.process(css, { from: 'src/app.css', to: 'dest/app.css' })
.then(result => {
fs.writeFile('dest/app.css', result.css, () => true)
if ( result.map ) {
fs.writeFile('dest/app.css.map', result.map.toString(), () => true)
}
})
})
Read the PostCSS API documentation for more details about the JS API.
All PostCSS runners should pass PostCSS Runner Guidelines.
Most PostCSS runners accept two parameters:
Common options:
syntax: an object providing a syntax parser and a stringifier.
parser: a special syntax parser (for example, SCSS).
stringifier: a special syntax output generator (for example, Midas).
map: source map options.
from: the input file name (most runners set it automatically).
to: the output file name (most runners set it automatically).
In some situations it might be helpful to fail the build on any warning
from PostCSS or one of its plugins. This guarantees that no warnings
go unnoticed, and helps to avoid bugs. While there is no option to enable
treating warnings as errors, it can easily be done
by adding
postcss-fail-on-warn plugin in the end of PostCSS plugins:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('autoprefixer'),
require('postcss-fail-on-warn')
]
}
mhmadhamster.postcss-language adds PostCSS and SugarSS support.
language-postcss adds PostCSS and SugarSS highlight.
source-preview-postcss previews your output CSS in a separate, live pane.
Syntax-highlighting-for-PostCSS adds PostCSS highlight.
postcss.vim adds PostCSS highlight.
To get support for PostCSS in WebStorm and other JetBrains IDEs you need to install this plugin.
