PostCSS

PostCSS is a tool for transforming styles with JS plugins. These plugins can lint your CSS, support variables and mixins, transpile future CSS syntax, inline images, and more.

PostCSS is used by industry leaders including Wikipedia, Twitter, Alibaba, and JetBrains. The Autoprefixer PostCSS plugin is one of the most popular CSS processors.

PostCSS takes a CSS file and provides an API to analyze and modify its rules (by transforming them into an Abstract Syntax Tree). This API can then be used by plugins to do a lot of useful things, e.g., to find errors automatically, or to insert vendor prefixes.

Plugins

Currently, PostCSS has more than 200 plugins. You can find all of the plugins in the plugins list or in the searchable catalog. Below is a list of our favorite plugins — the best demonstrations of what can be built on top of PostCSS.

If you have any new ideas, PostCSS plugin development is really easy.

Solve Global CSS Problem

postcss-use allows you to explicitly set PostCSS plugins within CSS and execute them only for the current file.

allows you to explicitly set PostCSS plugins within CSS and execute them only for the current file. postcss-modules and react-css-modules automatically isolate selectors within components.

and automatically isolate selectors within components. postcss-autoreset is an alternative to using a global reset that is better for isolatable components.

is an alternative to using a global reset that is better for isolatable components. postcss-initial adds all: initial support, which resets all inherited styles.

adds support, which resets all inherited styles. cq-prolyfill adds container query support, allowing styles that respond to the width of the parent.

Use Future CSS, Today

autoprefixer adds vendor prefixes, using data from Can I Use.

adds vendor prefixes, using data from Can I Use. postcss-preset-env allows you to use future CSS features today.

Better CSS Readability

postcss-nested unwraps nested rules the way Sass does.

unwraps nested rules the way Sass does. postcss-sorting sorts the content of rules and at-rules.

sorts the content of rules and at-rules. postcss-utilities includes the most commonly used shortcuts and helpers.

includes the most commonly used shortcuts and helpers. short adds and extends numerous shorthand properties.

Images and Fonts

postcss-assets inserts image dimensions and inlines files.

inserts image dimensions and inlines files. postcss-sprites generates image sprites.

generates image sprites. font-magician generates all the @font-face rules needed in CSS.

generates all the rules needed in CSS. postcss-inline-svg allows you to inline SVG and customize its styles.

allows you to inline SVG and customize its styles. postcss-write-svg allows you to write simple SVG directly in your CSS.

allows you to write simple SVG directly in your CSS. webp-in-css to use WebP image format in CSS background.

to use WebP image format in CSS background. avif-in-css to use AVIF image format in CSS background.

Linters

stylelint is a modular stylesheet linter.

is a modular stylesheet linter. stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats CSS according stylelint rules.

is a tool that automatically formats CSS according rules. doiuse lints CSS for browser support, using data from Can I Use.

lints CSS for browser support, using data from Can I Use. colorguard helps you maintain a consistent color palette.

Other

postcss-rtl combines both-directional (left-to-right and right-to-left) styles in one CSS file.

combines both-directional (left-to-right and right-to-left) styles in one CSS file. cssnano is a modular CSS minifier.

is a modular CSS minifier. lost is a feature-rich calc() grid system.

is a feature-rich grid system. rtlcss mirrors styles for right-to-left locales.

Syntaxes

PostCSS can transform styles in any syntax, not just CSS. If there is not yet support for your favorite syntax, you can write a parser and/or stringifier to extend PostCSS.

sugarss is a indent-based syntax like Sass or Stylus.

is a indent-based syntax like Sass or Stylus. postcss-syntax switch syntax automatically by file extensions.

switch syntax automatically by file extensions. postcss-html parsing styles in <style> tags of HTML-like files.

parsing styles in tags of HTML-like files. postcss-markdown parsing styles in code blocks of Markdown files.

parsing styles in code blocks of Markdown files. postcss-jsx parsing CSS in template / object literals of source files.

parsing CSS in template / object literals of source files. postcss-styled parsing CSS in template literals of source files.

parsing CSS in template literals of source files. postcss-scss allows you to work with SCSS (but does not compile SCSS to CSS).

allows you to work with SCSS (but does not compile SCSS to CSS). postcss-sass allows you to work with Sass (but does not compile Sass to CSS).

allows you to work with Sass (but does not compile Sass to CSS). postcss-less allows you to work with Less (but does not compile LESS to CSS).

allows you to work with Less (but does not compile LESS to CSS). postcss-less-engine allows you to work with Less (and DOES compile LESS to CSS using true Less.js evaluation).

allows you to work with Less (and DOES compile LESS to CSS using true Less.js evaluation). postcss-js allows you to write styles in JS or transform React Inline Styles, Radium or JSS.

allows you to write styles in JS or transform React Inline Styles, Radium or JSS. postcss-safe-parser finds and fixes CSS syntax errors.

finds and fixes CSS syntax errors. midas converts a CSS string to highlighted HTML.

Articles

Books

Mastering PostCSS for Web Design by Alex Libby, Packt. (June 2016)

Usage

You can start using PostCSS in just two steps:

Find and add PostCSS extensions for your build tool. Select plugins and add them to your PostCSS process.

The best way to use PostCSS with CSS-in-JS is astroturf . Add its loader to your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'postcss-loader' ], }, { test : /\.jsx?$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , 'astroturf/loader' ], } ] } }

Then create postcss.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer' ), require ( 'postcss-nested' ) ] }

Parcel

Parcel has built-in PostCSS support. It already uses Autoprefixer and cssnano. If you want to change plugins, create postcss.config.js in project’s root:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer' ), require ( 'postcss-nested' ) ] }

Parcel will even automatically install these plugins for you.

Webpack

Use postcss-loader in webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ { loader : 'style-loader' , }, { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { importLoaders : 1 , } }, { loader : 'postcss-loader' } ] } ] } }

Then create postcss.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer' ), require ( 'postcss-nested' ) ] }

Gulp

Use gulp-postcss and gulp-sourcemaps .

gulp.task( 'css' , () => { const postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ) const sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ) return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe( sourcemaps.init() ) .pipe( postcss([ require ( 'autoprefixer' ), require ( 'postcss-nested' ) ]) ) .pipe( sourcemaps.write( '.' ) ) .pipe( gulp.dest( 'build/' ) ) })

npm Scripts

To use PostCSS from your command-line interface or with npm scripts there is postcss-cli .

postcss --use autoprefixer -o main.css css/*.css

Browser

If you want to compile CSS string in browser (for instance, in live edit tools like CodePen), just use Browserify or webpack. They will pack PostCSS and plugins files into a single file.

To apply PostCSS plugins to React Inline Styles, JSS, Radium and other CSS-in-JS, you can use postcss-js and transforms style objects.

const postcss = require ( 'postcss-js' ) const prefixer = postcss.sync([ require ( 'autoprefixer' ) ]) prefixer({ display : 'flex' })

Deno

PostCSS also supports Deno:

import postcss from 'https://deno.land/x/postcss/mod.js' import autoprefixer from 'https://jspm.dev/autoprefixer' const result = await postcss([autoprefixer]).process(css)

Runners

Grunt : @lodder/grunt-postcss

: HTML : posthtml-postcss

: Stylus : poststylus

: Rollup : rollup-plugin-postcss

: Brunch : postcss-brunch

: Broccoli : broccoli-postcss

: Meteor : postcss

: ENB : enb-postcss

: Taskr : taskr-postcss

: Start : start-postcss

: Connect/Express : postcss-middleware

: Svelte Preprocessor: svelte-preprocess

JS API

For other environments, you can use the JS API:

const autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ) const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssNested = require ( 'postcss-nested' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.readFile( 'src/app.css' , (err, css) => { postcss([autoprefixer, postcssNested]) .process(css, { from : 'src/app.css' , to : 'dest/app.css' }) .then( result => { fs.writeFile( 'dest/app.css' , result.css, () => true ) if ( result.map ) { fs.writeFile( 'dest/app.css.map' , result.map.toString(), () => true ) } }) })

Read the PostCSS API documentation for more details about the JS API.

All PostCSS runners should pass PostCSS Runner Guidelines.

Options

Most PostCSS runners accept two parameters:

An array of plugins.

An object of options.

Common options:

syntax : an object providing a syntax parser and a stringifier.

: an object providing a syntax parser and a stringifier. parser : a special syntax parser (for example, SCSS).

: a special syntax parser (for example, SCSS). stringifier : a special syntax output generator (for example, Midas).

: a special syntax output generator (for example, Midas). map : source map options.

: source map options. from : the input file name (most runners set it automatically).

: the input file name (most runners set it automatically). to : the output file name (most runners set it automatically).

Treat Warnings as Errors

In some situations it might be helpful to fail the build on any warning from PostCSS or one of its plugins. This guarantees that no warnings go unnoticed, and helps to avoid bugs. While there is no option to enable treating warnings as errors, it can easily be done by adding postcss-fail-on-warn plugin in the end of PostCSS plugins:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer' ), require ( 'postcss-fail-on-warn' ) ] }

Editors & IDE Integration

VS Code

mhmadhamster.postcss-language adds PostCSS and SugarSS support.

Atom

language-postcss adds PostCSS and SugarSS highlight.

adds PostCSS and SugarSS highlight. source-preview-postcss previews your output CSS in a separate, live pane.

Sublime Text

Syntax-highlighting-for-PostCSS adds PostCSS highlight.

Vim

postcss.vim adds PostCSS highlight.

WebStorm

To get support for PostCSS in WebStorm and other JetBrains IDEs you need to install this plugin.

