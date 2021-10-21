openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@irvingjs/forms

by alleyinteractive
6.14.0 (see all)

Irving is an integrated, React-based framework for building single-page applications. Irving gives you all the power of isomorphic JavaScript while allowing full control over component layouts with a content management system like WordPress.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Irving

Irving is a Node and React framework for headless/decoupled sites.

Documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial