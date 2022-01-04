A JavaScript Content Addressable aRchive (CAR) file reader and writer.
// Create a simple .car file with a single block and that block's CID as the
// single root. Then read the .car and fetch the block again.
import fs from 'fs'
import { Readable } from 'stream'
import { CarReader, CarWriter } from '@ipld/car'
import * as raw from 'multiformats/codecs/raw'
import { CID } from 'multiformats/cid'
import { sha256 } from 'multiformats/hashes/sha2'
async function example () {
const bytes = new TextEncoder().encode('random meaningless bytes')
const hash = await sha256.digest(raw.encode(bytes))
const cid = CID.create(1, raw.code, hash)
// create the writer and set the header with a single root
const { writer, out } = await CarWriter.create([cid])
Readable.from(out).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('example.car'))
// store a new block, creates a new file entry in the CAR archive
await writer.put({ cid, bytes })
await writer.close()
const inStream = fs.createReadStream('example.car')
// read and parse the entire stream in one go, this will cache the contents of
// the car in memory so is not suitable for large files.
const reader = await CarReader.fromIterable(inStream)
// read the list of roots from the header
const roots = await reader.getRoots()
// retrieve a block, as a { cid:CID, bytes:UInt8Array } pair from the archive
const got = await reader.get(roots[0])
// also possible: for await (const { cid, bytes } of CarIterator.fromIterable(inStream)) { ... }
console.log('Retrieved [%s] from example.car with CID [%s]',
new TextDecoder().decode(got.bytes),
roots[0].toString())
}
example().catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
Will output:
Retrieved [random meaningless bytes] from example.car with CID [bafkreihwkf6mtnjobdqrkiksr7qhp6tiiqywux64aylunbvmfhzeql2coa]
See the examples directory for more.
@ipld/car is consumed through factory methods on its different classes. Each
class represents a discrete set of functionality. You should select the classes
that make the most sense for your use-case.
Please be aware that
@ipld/car does not validate that block data matches
the paired CIDs when reading a CAR. See the
verify-car.js example for one possible approach to
validating blocks as they are read. Any CID verification requires that the hash
function that was used to generate the CID be available, the CAR format does
not restrict the allowable multihashes.
CarReader
The basic
CarReader class is consumed via:
import { CarReader } from '@ipld/car/reader'
Or alternatively:
import { CarReader } from '@ipld/car'. CommonJS
require
will also work for the same import paths and references.
CarReader is useful for relatively small CAR archives as it buffers the
entirety of the archive in memory to provide access to its data. This class is
also suitable in a browser environment. The
CarReader class provides
random-access
get(key) and
has(key)
methods as well as iterators for
blocks()] and
cids()].
CarReader can be instantiated from a
single
Uint8Array or from
an
AsyncIterable of
Uint8Arrays (note that
Node.js streams are
AsyncIterables and can be consumed in this way).
CarIndexedReader
The
CarIndexedReader class is a special form of
CarReader and can be
consumed in Node.js only (not in the browser) via:
import { CarIndexedReader } from '@ipld/car/indexed-reader'
Or alternatively:
import { CarIndexedReader } from '@ipld/car'. CommonJS
require will also work for the same import paths and references.
A
CarIndexedReader provides the same functionality as
CarReader but is
instantiated from a path to a CAR file and also
adds a
close() method that must be called when the reader
is no longer required, to clean up resources.
CarIndexedReader performs a single full-scan of a CAR file, collecting a list
of
CIDs and their block positions in the archive. It then performs
random-access reads when blocks are requested via
get() and the
blocks() and
cids() iterators.
This class may be sutiable for random-access (primarily via
has() and
get())
to relatively large CAR files.
CarBlockIterator and
CarCIDIterator
import { CarBlockIterator } from '@ipld/car/iterator'
// or
import { CarCIDIterator } from '@ipld/car/iterator'
Or alternatively:
import { CarBlockIterator, CarCIDIterator } from '@ipld/car'. CommonJS
require will also work for the same import paths and references.
These two classes provide
AsyncIterables to the blocks or just the
CIDs
contained within a CAR archive. These are efficient mechanisms for scanning an
entire CAR archive, regardless of size, if random-access to blocks is not
required.
CarBlockIterator and
CarCIDIterator can be instantiated from a
single
Uint8Array (see
CarBlockIterator.fromBytes() and
CarCIDIterator.fromBytes()) or from
an
AsyncIterable of
Uint8Arrays (see
CarBlockIterator.fromIterable() and
CarCIDIterator.fromIterable())—note that
Node.js streams are
AsyncIterables and can be consumed in this way.
CarIndexer
The
CarIndexer class can be used to scan a CAR archive and provide indexing
data on the contents. It can be consumed via:
import CarIndexer from '@ipld/car/indexed-reader'
Or alternatively:
import { CarIndexer } from '@ipld/car'. CommonJS
require will also work for the same import paths and references.
This class is used within
CarIndexedReader and is only
useful in cases where an external index of a CAR needs to be generated and used.
The index data can also be used with
CarReader.readRaw()] to fetch block data directly from
a file descriptor using the index data for that block.
CarWriter
A
CarWriter is used to create new CAR archives. It can be consumed via:
import CarWriter from '@ipld/car/writer'
Or alternatively:
import { CarWriter } from '@ipld/car'. CommonJS
require will also work for the same import paths and references.
Creation of a
CarWriter involves a "channel", or a
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> } pair. The
writer side
of the channel is used to
put() blocks, while the
out
side of the channel emits the bytes that form the encoded CAR archive.
In Node.js, you can use the
Readable.from()
API to convert the
out
AsyncIterable to a standard Node.js stream, or it can
be directly fed to a
stream.pipeline().
class CarReader
async CarReader#getRoots()
async CarReader#has(key)
async CarReader#get(key)
async * CarReader#blocks()
async * CarReader#cids()
async CarReader.fromBytes(bytes)
async CarReader.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
async CarReader.readRaw(fd, blockIndex)
class CarIndexedReader
async CarIndexedReader#getRoots()
async CarIndexedReader#has(key)
async CarIndexedReader#get(key)
async * CarIndexedReader#blocks()
async * CarIndexedReader#cids()
async CarIndexedReader#close()
async CarIndexedReader.fromFile(path)
class CarBlockIterator
async CarBlockIterator#getRoots()
async CarBlockIterator.fromBytes(bytes)
async CarBlockIterator.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
class CarCIDIterator
async CarCIDIterator#getRoots()
async CarCIDIterator.fromBytes(bytes)
async CarCIDIterator.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
class CarIndexer
async CarIndexer#getRoots()
async CarIndexer.fromBytes(bytes)
async CarIndexer.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
class CarWriter
async CarWriter#put(block)
async CarWriter#close()
async CarWriter.create(roots)
async CarWriter.createAppender()
async CarWriter.updateRootsInBytes(bytes, roots)
async CarWriter.updateRootsInFile(fd, roots)
class CarReader
Properties:
version
(number): The version number of the CAR referenced by this
reader (should be
1).
Provides blockstore-like access to a CAR.
Implements the
RootsReader interface:
getRoots(). And the
BlockReader interface:
get(),
has(),
blocks() (defined as a
BlockIterator) and
cids() (defined as a
CIDIterator).
Load this class with either
import { CarReader } from '@ipld/car/reader'
(
const { CarReader } = require('@ipld/car/reader')). Or
import { CarReader } from '@ipld/car' (
const { CarReader } = require('@ipld/car')).
The former will likely result in smaller bundle sizes where this is
important.
async CarReader#getRoots()
Promise<CID[]>
Get the list of roots defined by the CAR referenced by this reader. May be
zero or more
CIDs.
async CarReader#has(key)
key
(CID)
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
Check whether a given
CID exists within the CAR referenced by this
reader.
async CarReader#get(key)
key
(CID)
Returns:
Promise<(Block|undefined)>
Fetch a
Block (a
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pair) from the CAR
referenced by this reader matching the provided
CID. In the case where
the provided
CID doesn't exist within the CAR,
undefined will be
returned.
async * CarReader#blocks()
AsyncGenerator<Block>
Returns a
BlockIterator (
AsyncIterable<Block>) that iterates over all
of the
Blocks (
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pairs) contained within
the CAR referenced by this reader.
async * CarReader#cids()
AsyncGenerator<CID>
Returns a
CIDIterator (
AsyncIterable<CID>) that iterates over all of
the
CIDs contained within the CAR referenced by this reader.
async CarReader.fromBytes(bytes)
bytes
(Uint8Array)
Returns:
Promise<CarReader>: blip blop
Instantiate a
CarReader from a
Uint8Array blob. This performs a
decode fully in memory and maintains the decoded state in memory for full
access to the data via the
CarReader API.
async CarReader.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
asyncIterable
(AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>)
Returns:
Promise<CarReader>
Instantiate a
CarReader from a
AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>, such as
a modern Node.js stream.
This performs a decode fully in memory and maintains the decoded state in
memory for full access to the data via the
CarReader API.
Care should be taken for large archives; this API may not be appropriate where memory is a concern or the archive is potentially larger than the amount of memory that the runtime can handle.
async CarReader.readRaw(fd, blockIndex)
fd
(fs.promises.FileHandle|number): A file descriptor from the
Node.js
fs module. Either an integer, from
fs.open() or a
FileHandle
from
fs.promises.open().
blockIndex
(BlockIndex): An index pointing to the location of the
Block required. This
BlockIndex should take the form:
{cid:CID, blockLength:number, blockOffset:number}.
Returns:
Promise<Block>: A
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pair.
Reads a block directly from a file descriptor for an open CAR file. This function is only available in Node.js and not a browser environment.
This function can be used in connection with
CarIndexer which emits
the
BlockIndex objects that are required by this function.
The user is responsible for opening and closing the file used in this call.
class CarIndexedReader
Properties:
version
(number): The version number of the CAR referenced by this
reader (should be
1).
A form of
CarReader that pre-indexes a CAR archive from a file and
provides random access to blocks within the file using the index data. This
function is only available in Node.js and not a browser environment.
For large CAR files, using this form of
CarReader can be singificantly more
efficient in terms of memory. The index consists of a list of
CIDs and
their location within the archive (see
CarIndexer). For large numbers
of blocks, this index can also occupy a significant amount of memory. In some
cases it may be necessary to expand the memory capacity of a Node.js instance
to allow this index to fit. (e.g. by running with
NODE_OPTIONS="--max-old-space-size=16384").
As an
CarIndexedReader instance maintains an open file descriptor for its
CAR file, an additional
CarReader#close method is attached. This
must be called to have full clean-up of resources after use.
Load this class with either
import { CarIndexedReader } from '@ipld/car/indexed-reader'
(
const { CarIndexedReader } = require('@ipld/car/indexed-reader')). Or
import { CarIndexedReader } from '@ipld/car'
(
const { CarIndexedReader } = require('@ipld/car')). The former will likely
result in smaller bundle sizes where this is important.
async CarIndexedReader#getRoots()
Promise<CID[]>
async CarIndexedReader#has(key)
key
(CID)
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
See
CarReader#has
async CarIndexedReader#get(key)
key
(CID)
Returns:
Promise<(Block|undefined)>
See
CarReader#get
async * CarIndexedReader#blocks()
AsyncGenerator<Block>
See
CarReader#blocks
async * CarIndexedReader#cids()
AsyncGenerator<CID>
See
CarReader#cids
async CarIndexedReader#close()
Promise<void>
Close the underlying file descriptor maintained by this
CarIndexedReader.
This must be called for proper resource clean-up to occur.
async CarIndexedReader.fromFile(path)
path
(string)
Returns:
Promise<CarIndexedReader>
Instantiate an
CarIndexedReader from a file with the provided
path. The CAR file is first indexed with a full path that collects
CIDs
and block locations. This index is maintained in memory. Subsequent reads
operate on a read-only file descriptor, fetching the block from its in-file
location.
For large archives, the initial indexing may take some time. The returned
Promise will resolve only after this is complete.
class CarBlockIterator
Properties:
version
(number): The version number of the CAR referenced by this
iterator (should be
1).
Provides an iterator over all of the
Blocks in a CAR. Implements a
BlockIterator interface, or
AsyncIterable<Block>. Where a
Block is
a
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pair.
As an implementer of
AsyncIterable, this class can be used directly in a
for await (const block of iterator) {} loop. Where the
iterator is
constructed using
CarBlockiterator.fromBytes or
CarBlockiterator.fromIterable.
An iteration can only be performce once per instantiation.
CarBlockIterator also implements the
RootsReader interface and provides
the
getRoots() method.
Load this class with either
import { CarBlockIterator } from '@ipld/car/iterator'
(
const { CarBlockIterator } = require('@ipld/car/iterator')). Or
import { CarBlockIterator } from '@ipld/car'
(
const { CarBlockIterator } = require('@ipld/car')).
async CarBlockIterator#getRoots()
Promise<CID[]>
Get the list of roots defined by the CAR referenced by this iterator. May be
zero or more
CIDs.
async CarBlockIterator.fromBytes(bytes)
bytes
(Uint8Array)
Returns:
Promise<CarBlockIterator>
Instantiate a
CarBlockIterator from a
Uint8Array blob. Rather
than decoding the entire byte array prior to returning the iterator, as in
CarReader.fromBytes, only the header is decoded and the remainder
of the CAR is parsed as the
Blocks as yielded.
async CarBlockIterator.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
asyncIterable
(AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>)
Returns:
Promise<CarBlockIterator>
Instantiate a
CarBlockIterator from a
AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>,
such as a modern Node.js stream.
Rather than decoding the entire byte array prior to returning the iterator,
as in
CarReader.fromIterable, only the header is decoded and the
remainder of the CAR is parsed as the
Blocks as yielded.
class CarCIDIterator
Properties:
version
(number): The version number of the CAR referenced by this
iterator (should be
1).
Provides an iterator over all of the
CIDs in a CAR. Implements a
CIDIterator interface, or
AsyncIterable<CID>. Similar to
CarBlockIterator but only yields the CIDs in the CAR.
As an implementer of
AsyncIterable, this class can be used directly in a
for await (const cid of iterator) {} loop. Where the
iterator is
constructed using
CarCIDiterator.fromBytes or
CarCIDiterator.fromIterable.
An iteration can only be performce once per instantiation.
CarCIDIterator also implements the
RootsReader interface and provides
the
getRoots() method.
Load this class with either
import { CarCIDIterator } from '@ipld/car/iterator'
(
const { CarCIDIterator } = require('@ipld/car/iterator')). Or
import { CarCIDIterator } from '@ipld/car'
(
const { CarCIDIterator } = require('@ipld/car')).
async CarCIDIterator#getRoots()
Promise<CID[]>
Get the list of roots defined by the CAR referenced by this iterator. May be
zero or more
CIDs.
async CarCIDIterator.fromBytes(bytes)
bytes
(Uint8Array)
Returns:
Promise<CarCIDIterator>
Instantiate a
CarCIDIterator from a
Uint8Array blob. Rather
than decoding the entire byte array prior to returning the iterator, as in
CarReader.fromBytes, only the header is decoded and the remainder
of the CAR is parsed as the
CIDs as yielded.
async CarCIDIterator.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
asyncIterable
(AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>)
Returns:
Promise<CarCIDIterator>
Instantiate a
CarCIDIterator from a
AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>,
such as a modern Node.js stream.
Rather than decoding the entire byte array prior to returning the iterator,
as in
CarReader.fromIterable, only the header is decoded and the
remainder of the CAR is parsed as the
CIDs as yielded.
class CarIndexer
Properties:
version
(number): The version number of the CAR referenced by this
reader (should be
1).
Provides an iterator over all of the
Blocks in a CAR, returning their CIDs
and byte-location information. Implements an
AsyncIterable<BlockIndex>.
Where a
BlockIndex is a
{ cid:CID, length:number, offset:number, blockLength:number, blockOffset:number }.
As an implementer of
AsyncIterable, this class can be used directly in a
for await (const blockIndex of iterator) {} loop. Where the
iterator is
constructed using
CarIndexer.fromBytes or
CarIndexer.fromIterable.
An iteration can only be performce once per instantiation.
CarIndexer also implements the
RootsReader interface and provides
the
getRoots() method.
Load this class with either
import { CarIndexer } from '@ipld/car/indexer'
(
const { CarIndexer } = require('@ipld/car/indexer')). Or
import { CarIndexer } from '@ipld/car'
(
const { CarIndexer } = require('@ipld/car')). The former will likely
result in smaller bundle sizes where this is important.
async CarIndexer#getRoots()
Promise<CID[]>
Get the list of roots defined by the CAR referenced by this indexer. May be
zero or more
CIDs.
async CarIndexer.fromBytes(bytes)
bytes
(Uint8Array)
Returns:
Promise<CarIndexer>
Instantiate a
CarIndexer from a
Uint8Array blob. Only the header
is decoded initially, the remainder is processed and emitted via the
iterator as it is consumed.
async CarIndexer.fromIterable(asyncIterable)
asyncIterable
(AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>)
Returns:
Promise<CarIndexer>
Instantiate a
CarIndexer from a
AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>,
such as a modern Node.js stream.
is decoded initially, the remainder is processed and emitted via the
iterator as it is consumed.
class CarWriter
Provides a writer interface for the creation of CAR files.
Creation of a
CarWriter involves the instatiation of an input / output pair
in the form of a
WriterChannel, which is a
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> } pair. These two
components form what can be thought of as a stream-like interface. The
writer component (an instantiated
CarWriter), has methods to
put() new blocks and
close()
the writing operation (finalising the CAR archive). The
out component is
an
AsyncIterable that yields the bytes of the archive. This can be
redirected to a file or other sink. In Node.js, you can use the
Readable.from()
API to convert this to a standard Node.js stream, or it can be directly fed
to a
stream.pipeline().
The channel will provide a form of backpressure. The
Promise from a
write() won't resolve until the resulting data is drained from the
out
iterable.
It is also possible to ignore the
Promise from
write() calls and allow
the generated data to queue in memory. This should be avoided for large CAR
archives of course due to the memory costs and potential for memory overflow.
Load this class with either
import { CarWriter } from '@ipld/car/writer'
(
const { CarWriter } = require('@ipld/car/writer')). Or
import { CarWriter } from '@ipld/car'
(
const { CarWriter } = require('@ipld/car')). The former will likely
result in smaller bundle sizes where this is important.
async CarWriter#put(block)
block
(Block): A
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pair.
Returns:
Promise<void>: The returned promise will only resolve once the
bytes this block generates are written to the
out iterable.
Write a
Block (a
{ cid:CID, bytes:Uint8Array } pair) to the archive.
async CarWriter#close()
Promise<void>
Finalise the CAR archive and signal that the
out iterable should end once
any remaining bytes are written.
async CarWriter.create(roots)
roots
(CID[]|CID|void)
Returns:
WriterChannel: The channel takes the form of
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> }.
Create a new CAR writer "channel" which consists of a
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> } pair.
async CarWriter.createAppender()
WriterChannel: The channel takes the form of
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> }.
Create a new CAR appender "channel" which consists of a
{ writer:CarWriter, out:AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> } pair.
This appender does not consider roots and does not produce a CAR header.
It is designed to append blocks to an existing CAR archive. It is
expected that
out will be concatenated onto the end of an existing
archive that already has a properly formatted header.
async CarWriter.updateRootsInBytes(bytes, roots)
bytes
(Uint8Array)
roots
(CID[]): A new list of roots to replace the existing list in
the CAR header. The new header must take up the same number of bytes as the
existing header, so the roots should collectively be the same byte length
as the existing roots.
Returns:
Promise<Uint8Array>
Update the list of roots in the header of an existing CAR as represented in a Uint8Array.
This operation is an overwrite, the total length of the CAR will not be modified. A rejection will occur if the new header will not be the same length as the existing header, in which case the CAR will not be modified. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure that the roots being replaced encode as the same length as the new roots.
The byte array passed in an argument will be modified and also returned upon successful modification.
async CarWriter.updateRootsInFile(fd, roots)
fd
(fs.promises.FileHandle|number): A file descriptor from the
Node.js
fs module. Either an integer, from
fs.open() or a
FileHandle
from
fs.promises.open().
roots
(CID[]): A new list of roots to replace the existing list in
the CAR header. The new header must take up the same number of bytes as the
existing header, so the roots should collectively be the same byte length
as the existing roots.
Returns:
Promise<void>
Update the list of roots in the header of an existing CAR file. The first argument must be a file descriptor for CAR file that is open in read and write mode (not append).
This operation is an overwrite, the total length of the CAR will not be modified. A rejection will occur if the new header will not be the same length as the existing header, in which case the CAR will not be modified. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure that the roots being replaced encode as the same length as the new roots.
This function is only available in Node.js and not a browser environment.
Licensed under either of
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.