Angular module used for file upload.

Demo

more detailed instructions can be found here

Tested with

Firefox (latest)

Chrome (latest)

Chromium (latest)

Edge

IE9-IE11

Installing / Getting started

npm install @iplab/ngx-file-upload

Use the following snippet inside your app module:

import { ReactiveFormsModule, FormsModule } from '@angular/forms'; import { FileUploadModule } from '@iplab/ngx-file-upload'; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations'; ... ... @NgModule({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ReactiveFormsModule, FormsModule, FileUploadModule, BrowserAnimationsModule // or use NoopAnimationsModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Use the following snippet inside your component:

import { FileUploadControl, FileUploadValidators } from '@iplab/ngx-file-upload'; @Component({ selector: `app-root`, template: `<file-upload [control]="fileUploadControl"></file-upload>` }) export class AppComponent { public fileUploadControl = new FileUploadControl(null, FileUploadValidators.filesLimit(2)); constructor() { } }

With angular reactive form you can use the following snippet:

import { FileUploadValidators } from '@iplab/ngx-file-upload'; @Component({ selector: `app-root`, template: ` <form [formGroup]="demoForm"> <file-upload formControlName="files"></file-upload> </form>` }) export class AppComponent { private filesControl = new FormControl(null, FileUploadValidators.filesLimit(2)); public demoForm = new FormGroup({ files: this.filesControl }); constructor() { } }

With angular template driven form you can use the following snippet:

@Component({ selector: `app-root`, template: ` <form #demoForm="ngForm"> <file-upload [(ngModel)]="uploadedFiles" name="files" fileslimit="2"></file-upload> </form>` }) export class AppComponent { public uploadedFiles: Array<File> = []; }

Developing

Built With:

Angular

RxJS

Setting up Dev

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 11.0.0.

Angular CLI must be installed before building @iplab/ngx-file-upload project.

npm install -g @angular/cli

git clone https://github.com/pIvan/file-upload.git cd file-upload/ npm install npm run start

Open "http://localhost:4200" in browser

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the link to tags on this repository.

Tests

git clone https://github.com/pIvan/file-upload.git cd file-upload/ npm install npm run test

Contributing

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our contributing guide and then check out one of our issues.

Licensing

@iplab/ngx-file-upload is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.