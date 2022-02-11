The official, general-purpose IOTA client library in Rust for interaction with the IOTA network (Tangle).

The goal of this library is to have one source code of truth, which means that there is one implementation in Rust and bindings to other programming languages.

For value transfers we recommend using wallet.rs.

This library allows you to do the following:

Create messages with indexation and transaction payloads

Get messages and outputs

Sign transactions

Generate addresses

Interact with an IOTA node

Using the library

We recommend you to first update the Rust compiler to the latest stable version:

rustup update stable

The nightly Rust compiler should be fine but some changes might not be compatible.

Add iota-client as a dependency in Cargo.toml :

[dependencies] iota-client = "1.1.1"

Or, for the latest changes:

[dependencies] iota-client = { git = "https://github.com/iotaledger/iota.rs" , branch = "dev" }

Then, use the library in code with:

use iota_client;

Limitations

no_std is not currently supported, but we are working on it in bee, and will provide it as feature once the new implementation is ready.

is not currently supported, but we are working on it in bee, and will provide it as feature once the new implementation is ready. When using the mqtt feature, connecting to a MQTT broker using raw IP doesn't work with TCP. This is a limitation of rustls .

Examples

You can see examples using the library in the examples directory. Try them with:

cargo run --example <name of the example without .rs> cargo run --example 01_get_info

For examples where a seed is required (e.g. 03_generate_addresses ) you need to create a .env file under the current directory. You can do so by renaming .env.example to .env .

API reference

You can read the API reference here, or generate it yourself.

If you'd like to explore the implementation in more depth, the following command generates docs for the whole crate, including private modules:

cargo doc --document-private-items --no-deps --open

Bindings

Bindings to other programming languages are available under the folder bindings.

Joining the discussion

If you want to get involved in the community, need help with setting up, have any issues or just want to discuss IOTA with other people, feel free to join our Discord in the #clients-dev and #clients-discussion channels.

License

The Apache 2.0 license can be found here.