openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@iota/client

by iotaledger
2.2.2 (see all)

Official IOTA Rust library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iota.rs (iota-client)

The official, general-purpose IOTA client library in Rust for interaction with the IOTA network (Tangle).

The goal of this library is to have one source code of truth, which means that there is one implementation in Rust and bindings to other programming languages.

For value transfers we recommend using wallet.rs.

This library allows you to do the following:

  • Create messages with indexation and transaction payloads
  • Get messages and outputs
  • Sign transactions
  • Generate addresses
  • Interact with an IOTA node

Using the library

We recommend you to first update the Rust compiler to the latest stable version:

rustup update stable

The nightly Rust compiler should be fine but some changes might not be compatible.

Add iota-client as a dependency in Cargo.toml:

[dependencies]
iota-client = "1.1.1"

Or, for the latest changes:

[dependencies]
iota-client = { git = "https://github.com/iotaledger/iota.rs", branch = "dev" }

Then, use the library in code with:

// Note that the hyphen is replaced with an underscore
use iota_client;

Limitations

  • no_std is not currently supported, but we are working on it in bee, and will provide it as feature once the new implementation is ready.
  • When using the mqtt feature, connecting to a MQTT broker using raw IP doesn't work with TCP. This is a limitation of rustls.

Examples

You can see examples using the library in the examples directory. Try them with:

# cargo run --example <name of the example without .rs>
cargo run --example 01_get_info

For examples where a seed is required (e.g. 03_generate_addresses) you need to create a .env file under the current directory. You can do so by renaming .env.example to .env.

API reference

You can read the API reference here, or generate it yourself.

If you'd like to explore the implementation in more depth, the following command generates docs for the whole crate, including private modules:

cargo doc --document-private-items --no-deps --open

Bindings

Bindings to other programming languages are available under the folder bindings.

Joining the discussion

If you want to get involved in the community, need help with setting up, have any issues or just want to discuss IOTA with other people, feel free to join our Discord in the #clients-dev and #clients-discussion channels.

License

The Apache 2.0 license can be found here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial