The official, general-purpose IOTA client library in Rust for interaction with the IOTA network (Tangle).
The goal of this library is to have one source code of truth, which means that there is one implementation in Rust and bindings to other programming languages.
For value transfers we recommend using wallet.rs.
This library allows you to do the following:
We recommend you to first update the Rust compiler to the latest stable version:
rustup update stable
The nightly Rust compiler should be fine but some changes might not be compatible.
Add
iota-client as a dependency in
Cargo.toml:
[dependencies]
iota-client = "1.1.1"
Or, for the latest changes:
[dependencies]
iota-client = { git = "https://github.com/iotaledger/iota.rs", branch = "dev" }
Then, use the library in code with:
// Note that the hyphen is replaced with an underscore
use iota_client;
no_std is not currently supported, but we are working on it in bee, and will provide it as feature once the new implementation is ready.
mqtt feature, connecting to a MQTT broker using raw IP doesn't work with TCP. This is a limitation of
rustls.
You can see examples using the library in the examples directory. Try them with:
# cargo run --example <name of the example without .rs>
cargo run --example 01_get_info
For examples where a seed is required (e.g.
03_generate_addresses) you need to create a
.env file under the current directory. You can do so by renaming
.env.example to
.env.
You can read the API reference here, or generate it yourself.
If you'd like to explore the implementation in more depth, the following command generates docs for the whole crate, including private modules:
cargo doc --document-private-items --no-deps --open
Bindings to other programming languages are available under the folder bindings.
If you want to get involved in the community, need help with setting up, have any issues or just want to discuss IOTA with other people, feel free to join our Discord in the #clients-dev and #clients-discussion channels.
The Apache 2.0 license can be found here.