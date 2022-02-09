This library is functionally complete, but it is recommended to use iota.rs. The rust library will be more heavily maintained and is more performant.

Mono-repo containing client and supporting packages for the IOTA chrysalis network, implemented in TypeScript to strongly type the objects sent and received from the API.

Runs in both NodeJS and Browser environments.

Prerequisites

npm install @iota/iota.js

Example

const { SingleNodeClient } = require ( "@iota/iota.js" ); async function run ( ) { const client = new SingleNodeClient( "https://chrysalis-nodes.iota.org" ); const info = await client.info(); console .log( "Node Info" ); console .log( "\tName:" , info.name); console .log( "\tVersion:" , info.version); console .log( "\tIs Healthy:" , info.isHealthy); console .log( "\tNetwork Id:" , info.networkId); console .log( "\tLatest Milestone Index:" , info.latestMilestoneIndex); console .log( "\tConfirmed Milestone Index:" , info.confirmedMilestoneIndex); console .log( "\tPruning Index:" , info.pruningIndex); console .log( "\tFeatures:" , info.features); console .log( "\tMin PoW Score:" , info.minPoWScore); } run() .then( () => console .log( "Done" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .error(err));

Packages

For more details on the main package see @iota/iota.js.

Other packages within the framework are.

@iota/util.js - Utility classes and methods.

@iota/crypto.js - Cryptographic implementations.

@iota/mqtt.js - MQTT Client.

@iota/pow-neon.js - PoW as a multi-threaded Neon Rust binding.

@iota/pow-node.js - PoW as a multi-threaded node module.

@iota/pow-wasm.js - PoW as a multi-threaded WASM module.

Examples

Please find other examples in the ./packages/iota/examples folder.

Simple - Performs basic API operations.

Address - Demonstrates address generation from a Bip39 mnemonic seed using raw and Bip32 path methods.

Transaction - Demonstrates how to send a transaction and call some of the other higher level functions.

Data - Storing and retrieving data on the tangle.

Browser - Demonstrates direct inclusion and use of the library in an html page.

Peers - Demonstrates peer management.

Pow - Demonstrates using one of the other PoW packages.

