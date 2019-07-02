An effort to warn about and automatically fix syntax changes listed in
BREAKING.md using tslint, codelyzer, and the Angular compiler.
We are looking for contributors to help build these rules out! See
CONTRIBUTING.md to help out. 💖
Install the lint rules:
npm i -D @ionic/v4-migration-tslint
Add a file called
ionic-migration.json at the root of your project and paste in the following JSON.
{
"rulesDirectory": ["@ionic/v4-migration-tslint/rules"],
"rules": {
"ion-action-sheet-method-create-parameters-renamed": true,
"ion-alert-method-create-parameters-renamed": true,
"ion-back-button-not-added-by-default": { "options": [true], "severity": "warning" },
"ion-button-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-button-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-buttons-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-col-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-datetime-capitalization-changed": true,
"ion-fab-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-fab-button-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-fab-fixed-content": true,
"ion-icon-attribute-is-active-removed": true,
"ion-item-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-item-divider-ion-label-required": true,
"ion-item-ion-label-required": true,
"ion-item-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-item-option-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-item-option-method-get-sliding-percent-renamed": true,
"ion-item-options-attribute-values-renamed": true,
"ion-label-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-list-header-ion-label-required": true,
"ion-loading-method-create-parameters-renamed": true,
"ion-menu-events-renamed": true,
"ion-menu-toggle-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-navbar-is-now-ion-toolbar": true,
"ion-option-is-now-ion-select-option": true,
"ion-overlay-method-create-should-use-await": true,
"ion-overlay-method-present-should-use-await": true,
"ion-radio-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-radio-group-is-now-an-element": true,
"ion-radio-slot-required": true,
"ion-range-attributes-renamed": true,
"ion-segment-button-ion-label-required": true,
"ion-spinner-attribute-values-renamed": true,
"ion-tabs-refactored": { "options": [true], "severity": "warning" },
"ion-text-is-now-an-element": true
}
}
Lint your project:
npx tslint -c ionic-migration.json -p tsconfig.json
📝 Hints:
-t verbose to output the rule names of lint errors which correspond to the table of rules below.
--fix to attempt automatic fixes (note: not all rules have fixes, and be sure to save a backup in version control before running with
--fix)
⬜ – These rules need to be completed! See
CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.
🔧 – These rules can be automatically fixed with
--fix.
|category
|rule
|contributors
|Code Changes
|Action Sheet
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-action-sheet-method-create-parameters-renamed
|@cwoolum
|Alert
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-alert-method-create-parameters-renamed
|@cwoolum
|Datetime
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-datetime-capitalization-changed
|@mhartington
|Item Sliding
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-option-method-get-sliding-percent-renamed
|@mhartington
|Loading
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-loading-method-create-parameters-renamed
|@areo
|Nav
|:white_large_square:
|
ion-nav-controller-method-remove-renamed
|Option
|:white_large_square:
|
ion-option-class-renamed
|Overlays
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-overlay-method-create-should-use-await
|@cwoolum
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-overlay-method-present-should-use-await
|@cwoolum
|Markup Changes
|Back Button
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-back-button-not-added-by-default
|@dwieeb
|Button
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-button-attributes-renamed
|@cwoolum
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-button-is-now-an-element
|@cwoolum, @j3gb3rt
|FAB
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-fab-button-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb, @j3gb3rt
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-fab-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-fab-fixed-content
|@dwieeb
|Grid
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-col-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|Icon
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-icon-attribute-is-active-removed
|@dwieeb
|Item
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb, @j3gb3rt
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-ion-label-required
|@dwieeb
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|Item Divider
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-divider-ion-label-required
|@dwieeb
|Item Options
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-options-attribute-values-renamed
|@dwieeb
|Item Sliding
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-item-option-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb
|Label
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-label-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|List Header
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-list-header-ion-label-required
|@dwieeb
|Menu
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-menu-events-renamed
|@mhartington
|Menu Toggle
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-menu-toggle-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb
|Navbar
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-navbar-is-now-ion-toolbar
|@cwoolum
|Option
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-option-is-now-ion-select-option
|@dwieeb
|Radio
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-radio-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-radio-slot-required
|@dwieeb
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-radio-group-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb, @j3gb3rt
|Range
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-range-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
|Segment Button
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-segment-button-ion-label-required
|@dwieeb
|Select
|:white_large_square:
|
ion-select-attributes-renamed
|Spinner
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-spinner-attribute-values-renamed
|@dwieeb
|Tabs
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-tabs-refactored
|@mhartington,
|Text / Typography
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-text-is-now-an-element
|@dwieeb, @j3gb3rt
|Toolbar
|:wrench:
|:white_check_mark:
|
ion-buttons-attributes-renamed
|@dwieeb
Some changes are not covered by this fixer due to their complexity or because it would make no sense to do in automated fashion. They are: