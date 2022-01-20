openbase logo
@ionic/lab

by ionic-team
3.2.10 (see all)

The Ionic command-line interface

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Ionic CLI

The Ionic command line interface (CLI) is your go-to tool for developing Ionic apps.

Installation

npm install -g @ionic/cli

Detailed installation instructions can be found in the CLI documentation.

Usage

The Ionic CLI ships with command documentation, accessible in your terminal by using the --help flag. These docs are also available online.

  • For a list of commands:
ionic --help
ionic cordova --help
ionic capacitor --help
  • For command usage and a list of options:
ionic start --help
ionic serve --help
ionic cordova run --help

📖 Documentation: https://ionicframework.com/docs/cli

📣 Support/Questions? Please see our Support Page for general support questions. The issues on GitHub should be reserved for bug reports and feature requests.

💖 Want to contribute? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

