The Ionic command line interface (CLI) is your go-to tool for developing Ionic apps.
npm install -g @ionic/cli
Detailed installation instructions can be found in the CLI documentation.
The Ionic CLI ships with command documentation, accessible in your terminal by using the
--help flag. These docs are also available online.
ionic --help
ionic cordova --help
ionic capacitor --help
ionic start --help
ionic serve --help
ionic cordova run --help
📖 Documentation: https://ionicframework.com/docs/cli
📣 Support/Questions? Please see our Support Page for general support questions. The issues on GitHub should be reserved for bug reports and feature requests.
💖 Want to contribute? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.