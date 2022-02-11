Ionic is an open source app development toolkit for building modern, fast, top-quality cross-platform native and Progressive Web Apps from a single codebase with JavaScript and the Web.
Ionic is based on Web Components, which enables significant performance, usability, and feature improvements alongside support for popular web frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue.
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Downloads
|Links
|Core
@ionic/core
README.md
|Angular
@ionic/angular
README.md
|Vue
@ionic/vue
README.md
|React
@ionic/react
README.md
Looking for the
ionic-angular package? Ionic 3 has been moved to the
ionic-v3 repo. See Earlier Versions.
Start a new project by following our quick Getting Started guide. We would love to hear from you! If you have any feedback or run into issues using our framework, please file an issue on this repository.
Already have an Ionic app? These guides will help you migrate to the latest versions.
The Ionic Conference App is a full featured Ionic app. It is the perfect starting point for learning and building your own app.
Thanks for your interest in contributing! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then look through our issues with a help wanted label.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
As Ionic Framework components migrate to the web component standard, a goal of ours is to have Ionic Framework easily work within all of the popular frameworks.
The source code for earlier versions of the Ionic Framework may exist in other repositories. Please open issues and pull requests in their respective repositories.
ionic-team/ionic-v3
ionic-team/ionic-v1
I'm starting on Mobile development with Ionic, mostly because of their integration with Vue.js. Ionic has a name and an amazing reputation. I'm planning to use it with my current SaaS to bring a Record Registration solution through a Mobile App. Highly recommended as a mobile solution if you just know about web development.
I use ionic for my last 2 project and ionic work amazingly. but i face some issues while make components for ionic using vue because they just introduced ionic with vue and I think they still working on it..so you might face some issues with Vue on Ionic otherwise my experience with AngularJS & ReactJS is pretty much good
You must be a expert on Ionic to ask in their forums... or you'll be humiliated! Don't go there searching for answers, people there don't want to teach, just show how clever they are.
Ionic is great, I have been building mobile apps with it since v2 was in beta. It has improved a ton in V4-5. Im also glad they opened it up to the larger js community,
Input validation and forms are very cumbersome (with Angular at least). Other than that, it's the best component library I ever used. Very intuitive API!