openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ionic/core

by ionic-team
6.0.7 (see all)

A powerful cross-platform UI toolkit for building native-quality iOS, Android, and Progressive Web Apps with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181K

GitHub Stars

46.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

473

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/513
Read All Reviews
ricardov03
DevenRathod2
JosepAlacid
Bforsyth1234
elbougly

Top Feedback

7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
6Performant
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
4Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Ionic

Ionic

Ionic is an open source app development toolkit for building modern, fast, top-quality cross-platform native and Progressive Web Apps from a single codebase with JavaScript and the Web.

Ionic is based on Web Components, which enables significant performance, usability, and feature improvements alongside support for popular web frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue.

Ionic Framework is released under the MIT license. PRs welcome! Follow @IonicFramework Official Ionic Discord

Quickstart · Documentation · Contribute · Blog
Community: Discord · Forums · Twitter

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionDownloadsLinks
Core@ionic/coreversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
Angular@ionic/angularversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
Vue@ionic/vueversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md
React@ionic/reactversionNPM DownloadsREADME.md

Looking for the ionic-angular package? Ionic 3 has been moved to the ionic-v3 repo. See Earlier Versions.

Getting Started

Start a new project by following our quick Getting Started guide. We would love to hear from you! If you have any feedback or run into issues using our framework, please file an issue on this repository.

Migration Guides

Already have an Ionic app? These guides will help you migrate to the latest versions.

Examples

The Ionic Conference App is a full featured Ionic app. It is the perfect starting point for learning and building your own app.

Contributing

Thanks for your interest in contributing! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then look through our issues with a help wanted label.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Future Goals

As Ionic Framework components migrate to the web component standard, a goal of ours is to have Ionic Framework easily work within all of the popular frameworks.

Earlier Versions

The source code for earlier versions of the Ionic Framework may exist in other repositories. Please open issues and pull requests in their respective repositories.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation6
Easy to Use7
Performant6
Highly Customizable6
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use1
Slow1
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I'm starting on Mobile development with Ionic, mostly because of their integration with Vue.js. Ionic has a name and an amazing reputation. I'm planning to use it with my current SaaS to bring a Record Registration solution through a Mobile App. Highly recommended as a mobile solution if you just know about web development.

0
Deven RathodIndia37 Ratings71 Reviews
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

I use ionic for my last 2 project and ionic work amazingly. but i face some issues while make components for ionic using vue because they just introduced ionic with vue and I think they still working on it..so you might face some issues with Vue on Ionic otherwise my experience with AngularJS & ReactJS is pretty much good

0
Josep Alacid4 Ratings2 Reviews
June 21, 2020
Poor Documentation
Slow
Hard to Use
Buggy
Unwelcoming Community

You must be a expert on Ionic to ask in their forums... or you'll be humiliated! Don't go there searching for answers, people there don't want to teach, just show how clever they are.

0
Brooks ForsythSimsbury CT9 Ratings13 Reviews
Ionic/Angular developer
October 9, 2020
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Ionic is great, I have been building mobile apps with it since v2 was in beta. It has improved a ton in V4-5. Im also glad they opened it up to the larger js community,

2
bensperry
mlynch
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 3, 2020

Input validation and forms are very cumbersome (with Angular at least). Other than that, it's the best component library I ever used. Very intuitive API!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial