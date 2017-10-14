NOTE: Ionic Cloud is evolving into Ionic Pro and this client is deprecated. See the Migration Guide for more info.
Ionic Cloud Client
The client for using the Ionic Cloud (powerful user &
social authentication, native push notifications, live deploys, etc.) in your
app. Check out our documentation.
Coming from
ionic-platform-web-client? Things have changed! See our
migration guide.
Issues
- For bugs and issues with this library specifically, feel free to post a github issue here.
- For issues with the Ionic API and/or the services, file a ticket here.
Local Development
See the
CONTRIBUTING.md
file.