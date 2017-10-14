openbase logo
@ionic/cloud

by ionic-team
0.16.2 (see all)

JavaScript Client for legacy Ionic Cloud services. See Ionic Pro for our new take on the ionic development lifecycle

181

66

4yrs ago

13

1

Apache-2.0

Built-In

Yes?

Deprecated!
Support for Ionic Cloud ended on January 31st, 2018. See https://ionicframework.com/pro

NOTE: Ionic Cloud is evolving into Ionic Pro and this client is deprecated. See the Migration Guide for more info.

Ionic Cloud Client

The client for using the Ionic Cloud (powerful user & social authentication, native push notifications, live deploys, etc.) in your app. Check out our documentation.

Coming from ionic-platform-web-client? Things have changed! See our migration guide.

Issues

  • For bugs and issues with this library specifically, feel free to post a github issue here.
  • For issues with the Ionic API and/or the services, file a ticket here.

Local Development

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

