Ionic CLI

The Ionic command line interface (CLI) is your go-to tool for developing Ionic apps.

Installation

npm install -g @ ionic / cli

Detailed installation instructions can be found in the CLI documentation.

Usage

The Ionic CLI ships with command documentation, accessible in your terminal by using the --help flag. These docs are also available online.

For a list of commands:

ionic -- help ionic cordova -- help ionic capacitor -- help

For command usage and a list of options:

ionic start ionic serve ionic cordova run

📖 Documentation: https://ionicframework.com/docs/cli

📣 Support/Questions? Please see our Support Page for general support questions. The issues on GitHub should be reserved for bug reports and feature requests.

💖 Want to contribute? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.