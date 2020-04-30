Oh, hello there! Ionic App Scripts is a tool tied specifically to version 3.x of Ionic Framework. Since the release of version 4.0 of Ionic Framework, we are no longer using Ionic App Scripts for building in Ionic Framework. Version 3 of Ionic Framework is no longer actively maintained by us. For more information on which versions are active, see our support policy. Due to this, we are no longer maintaining Ionic App Scripts and we recommend developers update their apps to the latest framework release. This provides several new features, bug fixes, performance improvements, as well as up to date tooling for Ionic apps. For more details on how to upgrade, check out our migration guide.
Helper scripts to get Ionic apps up and running quickly (minus the config overload).
To get the latest
@ionic/app-scripts, please run:
npm install @ionic/app-scripts@latest --save-dev
Out of the box, Ionic starters have been preconfigured with great defaults for building fast apps, including:
src static assets to
www
Just the bullet list above is a little overwhelming, and each task requires quite a bit of development time just to get started. Ionic App Script's intention is to make it easier to complete common tasks so developers can focus on building their app, rather than building build scripts.
Note that the Ionic Framework's source is made up of modules and can be packaged by any bundler or build process. However, this project's goal is provide simple scripts to make building Ionic apps easier, while also allowing developers to further configure their build process.
Instead of depending on external task runners, Ionic App Scripts now prefers being executed from npm scripts. Ionic's npm scripts come preconfigured in the project's
package.json file. For example, this is the default setup for npm scripts in each starter:
"scripts": {
"ionic:build": "ionic-app-scripts build",
"ionic:serve": "ionic-app-scripts serve"
},
To run the
build script found in the
package.json
scripts property, execute:
npm run build
You can use Node style
process.env.MY_VAR syntax directly in your typescript
and when the application is bundled it'll be replaced with the following order of precedence:
.env.dev
file for dev builds or
.env.prod file for prod builds which are located in the root of the app
undefined
In order to take advantage of this apps will need a
src/declarations.d.ts file with the following declaration:
declare var process: { env: { [key: string]: string | undefined; } };
Note: This declaration may conflict if
@types/node is installed in your project. See #3541.
In many cases, the defaults which Ionic provides cover most of the scenarios required by developers; however, Ionic App Scripts does provide multiple ways to configure and override the defaults for each of the various tasks. Note that Ionic will always apply its defaults for any property that was not provided by custom configuration.
Ionic projects use the
package.json file for configuration. There's a handy config property which can be used. Below is an example of setting a custom config file using the
config property in a project's
package.json.
"config": {
"ionic_cleancss": "./config/cleancss.config.js"
},
Remember how we're actually running
ionic-app-scripts from the
scripts property of a project's
package.json file? Well we can also add command-line flags to each script, or make new scripts with these custom flags. For example:
"scripts": {
"build": "ionic-app-scripts build --webpack ./config/webpack.dev.config.js",
"minify": "ionic-app-scripts minify --cleancss ./config/cleancss.config.js",
},
The same command-line flags can be also applied to
npm run commands too, such as:
npm run build --webpack ./config/webpack.dev.config.js
|Config File
|package.json Config
|Cmd-line Flag
|CleanCss
ionic_cleancss
--cleancss or
-e
|Copy
ionic_copy
--copy or
-y
|Generator
ionic_generator
--generator or
-g
|NGC
ionic_ngc
--ngc or
-n
|Sass
ionic_sass
--sass or
-s
|TSLint
ionic_tslint
--tslint or
-i
|UglifyJS
ionic_uglifyjs
--uglifyjs or
-u
|Watch
ionic_watch
--watch
|Webpack
ionic_webpack
--webpack or
-w
|Config Values
|package.json Config
|Cmd-line Flag
|Defaults
|Details
|root directory
ionic_root_dir
--rootDir
process.cwd()
|The directory path of the Ionic app
|src directory
ionic_src_dir
--srcDir
src
|The directory holding the Ionic src code
|www directory
ionic_www_dir
--wwwDir
www
|The deployable directory containing everything needed to run the app
|build directory
ionic_build_dir
--buildDir
build
|The build process uses this directory to store generated files, etc
|temp directory
ionic_tmp_dir
--tmpDir
.tmp
|Temporary directory for writing files for debugging and various build tasks
|ionic-angular directory
ionic_angular_dir
--ionicAngularDir
ionic-angular
|ionic-angular directory
|ionic-angular entry point
ionic_angular_entry_point
--ionicAngularEntryPoint
index.js
|entry point file for ionic-angular
|source map type
ionic_source_map_type
--sourceMapType
source-map
|Chooses the webpack
devtool option.
eval and
source-map are supported
|generate source map
ionic_generate_source_map
--generateSourceMap
true
|Determines whether to generate a source map or not
|tsconfig path
ionic_ts_config
--tsconfig
{{rootDir}}/tsconfig.json
|absolute path to tsconfig.json
|app entry point
ionic_app_entry_point
--appEntryPoint
{{srcDir}}/app/main.ts
|absolute path to app's entrypoint bootstrap file
|app ng module path
ionic_app_ng_module_path
--appNgModulePath
{{srcDir}}/app/app.module.ts
|absolute path to app's primary
NgModule
|app ng module class
ionic_app_ng_module_class
--appNgModuleClass
AppModule
|Exported class name for app's primary
NgModule
|clean before copy
ionic_clean_before_copy
--cleanBeforeCopy
false
|clean out existing files before copy task runs
|output js file
ionic_output_js_file_name
--outputJsFileName
main.js
|name of js file generated in
buildDir
|output css file
ionic_output_css_file_name
--outputCssFileName
main.css
|name of css file generated in
buildDir
|bail on lint error
ionic_bail_on_lint_error
--bailOnLintError
null
|Set to
true to make stand-alone lint commands fail with non-zero status code
|enable type checking during lint
ionic_type_check_on_lint
--typeCheckOnLint
null
|Set to
true to enable type checking during lint
|write AoT files to disk
ionic_aot_write_to_disk
--aotWriteToDisk
null
|Set to
true to write files to disk for debugging
|print webpack dependency tree
ionic_print_webpack_dependency_tree
--printWebpackDependencyTree
null
|Set to
true to print out a dependency tree after running Webpack
|parse deeplink config
ionic_parse_deeplinks
--parseDeepLinks
true
|Parses and extracts data from the
@IonicPage decorator
|convert bundle to ES5
ionic_build_to_es5
--buildToEs5
true
|Convert bundle to ES5 for production deployments
|default watch timeout
ionic_start_watch_timeout
--startWatchTimeout
3000
|Milliseconds controlling the default watch timeout
|choose the polyfill
ionic_polyfill_name
--polyfillName
polyfills
|Change with polyfills.modern or polyfills.ng (all options)[https://github.com/driftyco/ionic/tree/master/scripts/polyfill]
|enable linting
ionic_enable_lint
--enableLint
true
|Set to
false for skipping the linting after the build
These environment variables are automatically set to Node's
process.env property. These variables can be useful from within custom configuration files, such as custom
webpack.config.js file.
|Environment Variable
|Description
IONIC_ENV
|Value can be either
prod or
dev.
IONIC_ROOT_DIR
|The absolute path to the project's root directory.
IONIC_SRC_DIR
|The absolute path to the app's source directory.
IONIC_WWW_DIR
|The absolute path to the app's public distribution directory.
IONIC_BUILD_DIR
|The absolute path to the app's bundled js and css files.
IONIC_TMP_DIR
|Temp directory for debugging generated/optimized code and various build tasks
IONIC_NODE_MODULES_DIR
|The absolute path to the
node_modules directory.
IONIC_ANGULAR_DIR
|The absolute path to the
ionic-angular node_module directory.
IONIC_APP_SCRIPTS_DIR
|The absolute path to the
@ionic/app-scripts node_module directory.
IONIC_SOURCE_MAP_TYPE
|The Webpack
devtool setting.
eval and
source-map are supported.
IONIC_GENERATE_SOURCE_MAP
|Determines whether to generate a sourcemap or not.
IONIC_TS_CONFIG
|The absolute path to the project's
tsconfig.json file
IONIC_APP_ENTRY_POINT
|The absolute path to the project's
main.ts entry point file
IONIC_APP_NG_MODULE_PATH
|The absolute path to app's primary
NgModule
IONIC_APP_NG_MODULE_CLASS
|The exported class name for app's primary
NgModule
IONIC_GLOB_UTIL
|The path to Ionic's
glob-util script. Used within configs.
IONIC_CLEAN_BEFORE_COPY
|Attempt to clean existing directories before copying files.
IONIC_CLOSURE_JAR
|The absolute path ot the closure compiler jar file
IONIC_OUTPUT_JS_FILE_NAME
|The file name of the generated javascript file
IONIC_OUTPUT_CSS_FILE_NAME
|The file name of the generated css file
IONIC_WEBPACK_FACTORY
|The absolute path to Ionic's
webpack-factory script
IONIC_WEBPACK_LOADER
|The absolute path to Ionic's custom webpack loader
IONIC_BAIL_ON_LINT_ERROR
|Boolean determining whether to exit with a non-zero status code on error
IONIC_TYPE_CHECK_ON_LINT
|Boolean determining whether to type check code during lint or not
IONIC_AOT_WRITE_TO_DISK
--aotWriteToDisk
IONIC_PRINT_WEBPACK_DEPENDENCY_TREE
|boolean to print out a dependency tree after running Webpack
IONIC_PARSE_DEEPLINKS
|boolean to enable parsing the Ionic 3.x deep links API for lazy loading
IONIC_BUILD_TO_ES5
|boolean to enable converting bundle to ES5 for production deployments
IONIC_START_WATCH_TIMEOUT
|Milliseconds controlling the default watch timeout
The
process.env.IONIC_ENV environment variable can be used to test whether it is a
prod or
dev build, which automatically gets set by any command. By default the
build and
serve tasks produce
dev builds (a build that does not include Ahead of Time (AoT) compilation or minification). To force a
prod build you should use the
--prod command line flag.
process.env.IONIC_ENV environment variable is set to
prod for
--prod builds, otherwise
dev for all other builds.
These tasks are available within
ionic-app-scripts and can be added to npm scripts or any Node command.
|Task
|Description
build
|A complete build of the application. It uses
development settings by default. Use
--prod to create an optimized build
clean
|Empty the
www/build directory.
cleancss
|Compress the output CSS with CleanCss
copy
|Run the copy tasks, which by defaults copies the
src/assets/ and
src/index.html files to
www.
lint
|Run the linter against the source
.ts files, using the
tslint.json config file at the root.
minify
|Minifies the output JS bundle and compresses the compiled CSS.
sass
|Sass compilation of used modules. Bundling must have at least ran once before Sass compilation.
watch
|Runs watch for dev builds.
Example NPM Script:
"scripts": {
"minify": "ionic-app-scripts minify"
},
devtool setting is driven by the
ionic_source_map_type variable. It defaults to
source-map for the best quality source map. Developers can enable significantly faster builds by setting
ionic_source_map_type to
eval.
lint command does not exit with a non-zero status code on error. To enable this, pass
--bailOnLintError true to the command.
"scripts" : {
...
"lint": "ionic-app-scripts lint"
...
}
npm run lint --bailOnLintError true
We welcome any PRs, issues, and feedback! Please be respectful and follow the Code of Conduct.
We use Node 6, and NPM 5 for contributing.
npm run build to generate the
dist directory
npm run test to validate the
dist works
package.json version
npm run nightly to generate a nightly build on npm
Execute the following steps to publish a release:
master
npm run build to generate the
dist directory
npm run test to validate the
dist works
package.json version
npm run changelog to append the latest additions to the changelog
package.json version to the original version
npm version patch to tick the version and generate a git tag
npm run github-release to create the github release entry
npm publish to publish the package to npm
git push origin master - push changes to master