Blueprint is a React-based UI toolkit for the web.
It is optimized for building complex, data-dense web interfaces for desktop applications which run in modern browsers and IE11. This is not a mobile-first UI toolkit.
Read the introductory blog post ▸
Read frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the wiki ▸
Blueprint's change log and migration guides for major versions live on the repo's Github wiki.
This repository contains multiple projects in the
packages/ directory that fall into 3 categories:
These are the component libraries we publish to NPM.
These are hosted on GitHub Pages as static web applications:
docs-app – Documentation site at blueprintjs.com/docs
landing-app – Landing page at blueprintjs.com
These are used as development playground environments:
table-dev-app – demo page that supports manual testing of all table features
These packages define development dependencies and contain build configuration. They adhere to the standard NPM package layout, which allows us to keep clear API boundaries for build configuration and isolate groups of
devDependencies. They are published to NPM in order to allow other Blueprint-related projects to use this infrastructure outside this monorepo.
@blueprintjs/eslint-config, not directly)
Looking for places to contribute to the codebase? First read the contribution guidelines, then check out the "help wanted" label.
Lerna manages inter-package dependencies in this monorepo.
Builds are orchestrated via
lerna run and NPM scripts.
Prerequisites: Node.js v12+, Yarn v1.22+
After cloning this repo, run:
yarn to install all dependencies.
npm install -g windows-build-tools to install build tools globally
bash is your configured script-shell by running:
npm config set script-shell "C:\\Program Files\\git\\bin\\bash.exe"
yarn verify to ensure you have all the build tooling working properly.
If you were previously in a working state and have just pulled new code from
develop:
yarn at the root.
yarn compile to get the latest built versions of the library packages in this repo.
yarn verify since it doesn't build the application packages (
docs-app,
landing-app, etc.) or run tests
Run
yarn dev from the root directory to watch changes across all packages and run the docs application with webpack-dev-server.
Alternately, each library has its own dev script to run the docs app and watch changes to just that package (and its dependencies):
yarn dev:core,
yarn dev:datetime, etc.
One exception is
table: since it has its own dev application, the
dev:table script runs
table-dev-app instead of the docs.
Much of Blueprint's documentation lives inside source code as JSDoc comments in
.tsx files and KSS markup in
.scss files. This documentation is extracted and converted into static JSON data using documentalist.
If you are updating documentation sources (not the docs UI code which lives in
packages/docs-app or the docs theme in
packages/docs-theme), you'll need to run
yarn compile from
packages/docs-data to see changes reflected in the application. For simplicity, an alias script
yarn docs-data exists in the root to minimize directory hopping.
The One-time setup and Incorporating upstream changes steps should produce the generated source code in this repo used to build the icons documentation. This is sufficient for most development workflows.
If you are updating icons or adding new ones, you'll need to run
yarn compile in
packages/icons to see those changes reflected before
running any of the dev scripts.
This project is made available under the Apache 2.0 License.