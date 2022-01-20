openbase logo
Readme

Auto Logo

Generate releases based on semantic version labels on pull requests

CircleCI Codecov npm All Contributors npm Auto Release code style: prettier

Automated releases powered by pull request labels. Streamline your release workflow and publish constantly! auto is meant to be run in a continuous integration (CI) environment, but all the commands work locally as well.

Release Features:

  • Calculate semantic version bumps from PRs
  • Skip a release with the skip-release label
  • Publish canary releases from PRs or locally
  • Generate changelogs with fancy headers, authors, and monorepo package association
  • Use labels to create new changelog sections
  • Generate a GitHub release

Pull Request Interaction Features:

  • Get the labels for a PR
  • Set the status of a PR
  • Check that a pull request has a SemVer label
  • Comment on a PR with markdown
  • Update the PR body with contextual build metadata

Visit the docs for more information.

📌 Plugins 📌

Auto has an extensive plugin system and wide variety of official plugins. Make a PR to add yours!

Package Managers:

  • brew - Automate the creation of Homebrew formulae
  • chrome - Publish code to Chrome Web Store
  • cocoapods - Version your CocoaPod, and push to your specs repository!
  • crates - Publish Rust crates
  • docker - Publish images with Docker
  • gem - Publish ruby gems
  • git-tag - Manage your projects version through just a git tag (default when used with binary)
  • gradle - Publish code with gradle
  • maven - Publish code with maven
  • npm - Publish code to npm (default when installed through npm)
  • sbt - Publish Scala projects with sbt
  • vscode - Publish code to the VSCode extension marketplace

Extra Functionality:

  • all-contributors - Automatically add contributors as changelogs are produced using all-contributors-cli
  • conventional-commits - Parse conventional commit messages for version bumps
  • exec - Tap into hooks and run scripts on the terminal
  • first-time-contributor - Thank first time contributors for their work right in your release notes.
  • gh-pages - Automate publishing to your gh-pages documentation website
  • jira - Include Jira story links in the changelog
  • magic-zero - A plugin that closely adheres to semver versioning for 0.0.x and 0.x.y releases
  • microsoft-teams - Post your release notes to a Microsoft teams channel
  • omit-commits - Ignore commits base on name, email, subject, labels, and username
  • omit-release-notes - Ignore release notes in PRs made by certain accounts
  • pr-body-labels - Allow outside contributors to indicate what semver label should be applied to the Pull Request
  • released - Add a released label to published PRs, comment with the version it's included in and comment on the issues the PR closes
  • s3 - Post your built artifacts to amazon s3
  • slack - Post release notes to slack
  • twitter - Post release notes to twitter
  • upload-assets - Add extra assets to the release

🔨 Start Developing 🔨

To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:

yarn

Build/Typecheck

You must build at least once before running the tests or lint.

yarn build

In watch mode:

yarn start

Installing the binary

Install the bundled binary onto your system. This requires the project to be built or in watch mode.

yarn install-mac

If running this for the first time you may also have to run the following command.

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/auto

Cleaning

yarn clean

Linting

yarn lint

Testing

yarn test

Run the docs

yarn docs

Create a new plugin

Get started developing a new plugin in the monorepo in seconds.

The two arguments are:

  1. A spaced name
  2. A description
yarn create:plugin my-plugin "Do something really cool"

Create a new package

Get started developing a new package in the monorepo in seconds.

The two arguments are:

  1. A spaced name
  2. A description
yarn create:package my-package "Do something really cool"

🍻 Contributing 🍻

Feel free to make an issue or open a pull request!

Make sure to read our code of conduct.

🚀 Projects Using auto 🚀

Storybookjs design-system - Storybook's official design system

space-kit - Home base for Apollo's design system

react-glider - A react wrapper for glider.js

reaction - Artsy’s React Components

emission - Artsy’s React Native Components

webpack-inject-plugin - A webpack plugin to dynamically inject code into the bundle.

html-webpack-insert-text-plugin - Insert text into the head or body of your HTML

💅 auto Badge 💅

Does your project use auto? Then use our custom badge!

Auto Release

Auto Release

Auto Release

Auto Release

🎨 Prior Art 🎨

auto is inspired by some excellent tech that came before it.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Adam Dierkens
💻 📖 🤔 ⚠️
Andrew Lisowski
💻 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️ 📝
David
🚇 ⚠️ 💻 📖
Orta
💻 📖
Justin Bennett
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Alec Larson
💻
Tyler Krupicka
💻

Zachary Sherwin
💻 📖 ⚠️
bnigh
💻 📖 ⚠️
su7edja
💻
Yogesh Khandelwal
💻 ⚠️
Matt Boulanger
💻
Karen Lo
📖
James Nail
⚠️ 💻

rdipika94
📖
Brian Muenzenmeyer
📖 💻
Sarah van der Laan
📖
Hannes Güdelhöfer
💻
Eric Clemmons
💻 📖 ⚠️
Jeremiah Zucker
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Brandon Miller
💻 📖 ⚠️

Harris Borawski
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Shelby Cohen
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Kyle Brown
⚠️ 💻
Till Weisser
📖 ⚠️ 💻
G. Richard Bellamy
📖 💻 ⚠️
Kevin Wolf
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Marty Henderson
📖 ⚠️ 💻

Spencer Hamm
💻
Lucas Shadler
💻 ⚠️
David Stone
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Lucas Curti
💻
rachana
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Richard Simpson
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Arturo Silva
📖

Christy Jacob
📖
Check your git settings!
📖
Kendall Gassner
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Drew Cortright
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Philippe Boyd
📖
Mukul Chaware
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Tim Ottewell
📖 ⚠️ 💻

Andrew Leedham
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Seth Thomas
⚠️ 💻
Evan Lovely
📖
Dorian Marié
📖
myndelx
💻
sentony93
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Kelly Harrop
📖 💻

Rogerio Angeliski
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Piotr Monwid-Olechnowicz
💻 📖
John T. Wodder II
📖
Alexey Alekhin
📖 💻 ⚠️
Vincent Briglia
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Cameron Yick
⚠️ 💻 📖 🚇
Kelvin Nguyen
💻

Lucas Shadler
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Mathieu Bergeron
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Andreas Weichselbaum
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Torkjel Hongve
📖 ⚠️ 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Adding a Contributor

To add a contributor run yarn contributors:add, choose "Add new contributor or edit contribution type" and follow the prompts.

License

FOSSA Status

