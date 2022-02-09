This is the repository for Vue I18n 9 for Vue 3
Internationalization plugin for Vue.js
Vue I18n is part of the Vue Ecosystem and Intlify Project is an open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-i18n@9"></script>
npm install vue-i18n@9
Please consult the Migration Guide.
See the
examples directory.
The examples are offered in the following two API styles:
|Package
|NPM
|vue-i18n
|@intlify/core
|@intlify/core-base
|@intlify/runtime
|@intlify/message-compiler
|@intlify/message-resolver
|@intlify/shared
|Project
|NPM
|Repo
|Vue CLI Plugin
|intlify/vue-cli-plugin-i18n
|Vue I18n Extensions
|intlify/vue-i18n-extentions
|ESLint Plugin
|intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n
|Composition API for Vue 2.x
|intlify/vue-i18n-composable
|CLI
|intlify/cli
|Vite Plugin
|intlify/vite-plugin-vue-i18n
|Webpack Loader
|intlify/vue-i18n-loader
|Rollup Plugin
|intlify/rollup-plugin-vue-i18n
|Vue Jest Plugin
|intlify/vue-i18n-jest
|Vue I18n Locale Message Tools
|intlify/vue-i18n-locale-message
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.