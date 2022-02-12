openbase logo
@intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n

by intlify
1.2.0 (see all)

🌐 ESLint plugin for Vue I18n

15.4K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ESLint plugin for Vue I18n logo

@intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n

Test Status

NPM

ESLint plugin for Vue I18n

Supporting Intlify Project

Intlify Project is an open source project that is included Vue I18n and i18n tooling and libralies with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:

📔 Documentation

See here

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

