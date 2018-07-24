openbase logo
@intervolga/optimize-cssnano-plugin

by intervolga
1.0.6 (see all)

WebPack 2+ plugin for CSS minification after ExtractTextPluging

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

720K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

optimize-cssnano-plugin Build Status

It will search for CSS assets during the Webpack build and minimize it with cssnano. Solves extract-text-webpack-plugin CSS duplication problem.

Just like optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin but more accurate with source maps.

Installation:

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev @intervolga/optimize-cssnano-plugin

Configuration:

const OptimizeCssnanoPlugin = require('@intervolga/optimize-cssnano-plugin');

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract("style-loader", "css-loader")
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new ExtractTextPlugin("styles.css"),

    new OptimizeCssnanoPlugin({
      sourceMap: nextSourceMap,
      cssnanoOptions: {
        preset: ['default', {
          discardComments: {
            removeAll: true,
          },
        }],
      },
    }),
  ]
}

