Disclaimer: BookReader v5 is currently in beta. It's stable enough for production use (and is what is being used on archive.org), but there will be some breaking changes in the next ~month or so to public BookReader APIs.
The Internet Archive BookReader is used to view books from the Internet Archive online and can also be used to view other books.
See live examples:
See
BookReaderDemo directory. These can be tested by building the source files (make sure Node.js is installed):
npm run build
and starting a simple web server in the root directory:
npm run serve
And then open
http://localhost:8000/BookReaderDemo/demo-simple.html.
Here is a short example.
// Create the BookReader object
var options = {
data: [
[
{ width: 800, height: 1200,
uri: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page001.jpg' },
],
[
{ width: 800, height: 1200,
uri: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page002.jpg' },
{ width: 800, height: 1200,
uri: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page003.jpg' },
],
[
{ width: 800, height: 1200,
uri: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page004.jpg' },
{ width: 800, height: 1200,
uri: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page005.jpg' },
]
],
bookTitle: 'Simple BookReader Presentation',
// thumbnail is optional, but it is used in the info dialog
thumbnail: '//archive.org/download/BookReader/img/page014.jpg',
// Metadata is optional, but it is used in the info dialog
metadata: [
{label: 'Title', value: 'Open Library BookReader Presentation'},
{label: 'Author', value: 'Internet Archive'},
{label: 'Demo Info', value: 'This demo shows how one could use BookReader with their own content.'},
],
ui: 'full', // embed, full (responsive)
};
var br = new BookReader(options);
// Let's go!
br.init();
Starting at v5, BookReader introduces hybrid architecture that merges the core code written in jQuery closer to its evolution as a web component. As we march toward the future of BookReader as a web component, we are taking an Event Driven approach to connect the two together.
Approach:
BookReader's side navigation is powered by LitElement flavored web components.
BookReader's core functionality is in jQuery. This includes:
A peek in how to use/extend core functionality:
BookReader can be embedded within an
<iframe>. If you use the IFrame Plugin inside the
<iframe>, the reader will send notifications about changes in the state of the reader via
window.postMessage(). The parent window can send messages of its own (also via
window.postMessage()) and the IFrame Plugin will handle updating the reader to match.
The Fragment Change message is sent to the parent window when the embedded BookReader moves between pages/modes. When the
<iframe> receives this message, it moves to the specified page/mode. The “fragment” is formatted in accordance with the BookReader URL spec.
{
"type": "bookReaderFragmentChange",
"fragment": "page/n1/mode/2up"
}
(updates?)
The source JavaScript is written in ES6 (located in the
src/js directory) and in ES5 (located in
BookReader).
npm run serve-dev starts an auto-reloading dev server, that builds js/css that has been edited at
localhost:8000.
Until the next major version bump, we have to store the build files inside the repo to maintain backwards compatibility. Please DO NOT include these files in your PR. Anything in the
BookReader/ directory should not be committed.
To version bump the repo and prepare a release, run
npm version major|minor|patch (following semver), then (something like)
git push origin HEAD --tags. It'll automatically update the version number where it appears, build the files, and ask you to update the CHANGELOG.
We release BookReader in-repo as tags & also as a node module @internetarchive/bookreader
We would like to get to 100% test coverage and are tracking our progress in this project: BookReader Fidelity
We also have end to end tests using Testcafe. We write tests for the repo itself and also for our use on archive.org. You can read about them in here. These are relatively easy to do, and a fantastic way of getting introduced to the wonders of BookReader. Check the project board for open tickets to work on. And if you don't see a test for something you spotted, feel free to make an issue.
To run all local end to end tests, run command:
npm run test:e2e
To keep end to end test server on while developing, run command:
npm run test:e2e:dev
We have unit tests and use Jest to run them. For mocks, we use Jest's internal mocking mechanism and Sinon to set spies.
To run all local unit tests, run command:
npm run test
We can always use a hand building BookReader. Check out the issues and see what interests you. If you have an idea for an improvement, open an issue.
Developer documentation: https://openlibrary.org/dev/docs/bookreader
Hosted source code: https://github.com/internetarchive/bookreader
IIIF (http://iiif.io)
See
BookReaderDemo/demo-iiif.html to see an example of how to load an IIIF manifest in BookReader.
Note that BookReader is a core part of Archive.org's mission of Universal Access to All Knowledge. Therefore, care must be taken to support legacy browsers. It should still work and be useable on old devices.
See CHANGELOG.md for history of the project.
The source code license is AGPL v3, as described in the LICENSE file.
The ability to test on multiple devices is provided courtesy of Browser Stack.