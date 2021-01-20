JSON API Serializer

A Node.js framework agnostic library for (de)serializing your data to JSON API (1.0 compliant).

Installation

$ npm install jsonapi-serializer

Documentation

Serialization

var JSONAPISerializer = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Serializer; new JSONAPISerializer( type , opts).serialize(data);

The function JSONAPISerializer takes two arguments:

type : The resource type.

: The resource type. opts : The serialization options.

Calling the serialize method on the returned object will serialize your data (object or array) to a compliant JSONAPI document.

Available serialization option ( opts argument)

attributes : An array of attributes to show. You can define an attribute as an option if you want to define some relationships (included or not). ref : If present, it's considered as a relationships. included : Consider the relationships as compound document. Default: true. id : Configurable identifier field for the resource. Default: id . attributes : An array of attributes to show. topLevelLinks : An object that describes the top-level links. Values can be string or a function dataLinks : An object that describes the links inside data. Values can be string or a function (see examples below) dataMeta : An object that describes the meta inside data. Values can be a plain value or a function (see examples below) relationshipLinks : An object that describes the links inside relationships. Values can be string or a function relationshipMeta : An object that describes the meta inside relationships. Values can be a plain value or a function ignoreRelationshipData : Do not include the data key inside the relationship. Default: false. keyForAttribute : A function or string to customize attributes. Functions are passed the attribute as a single argument and expect a string to be returned. Strings are aliases for inbuilt functions for common case conversions. Options include: dash-case (default), lisp-case , spinal-case , kebab-case , underscore_case , snake_case , camelCase , CamelCase . nullIfMissing : Set the attribute to null if missing from your data input. Default: false. pluralizeType : A boolean to indicate if the type must be pluralized or not. Default: true. typeForAttribute : A function that maps the attribute (passed as an argument) to the type you want to override. If it returns undefined , ignores the flag for that attribute. Option pluralizeType ignored if set. meta : An object to include non-standard meta-information. Values can be a plain value or a function transform : A function to transform each record before the serialization.

: An array of attributes to show. You can define an attribute as an option if you want to define some relationships (included or not).

Examples

Simple usage:

var data = [ { id : 1 , firstName : 'Sandro' , lastName : 'Munda' }, { id : 2 , firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' } ];

var JSONAPISerializer = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Serializer; var UserSerializer = new JSONAPISerializer( 'users' , { attributes : [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ] }); var users = UserSerializer.serialize(data);

The result will be something like:

{ "data" : [{ "type" : "users" , "id" : "1" , "attributes" : { "first-name" : "Sandro" , "last-name" : "Munda" } }, { "type" : "users" , "id" : "2" , "attributes" : { "first-name" : "John" , "last-name" : "Doe" } }] }

Deserialization

var JSONAPIDeserializer = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Deserializer; new JSONAPIDeserializer(opts).deserialize(data);

The function JSONAPIDeserializer takes one argument:

opts : The deserializer options.

Calling the deserialize method on the returned object will deserialize your data (JSONAPI document) to a plain javascript object.

Available deserialization option ( opts argument)

keyForAttribute : A function or string to customize attributes. Functions are passed the attribute as a single argument and expect a string to be returned. Strings are aliases for inbuilt functions for common case conversions. Options include: dash-case (default), lisp-case , spinal-case , kebab-case , underscore_case , snake_case , camelCase , CamelCase .

: A function or string to customize attributes. Functions are passed the attribute as a single argument and expect a string to be returned. Strings are aliases for inbuilt functions for common case conversions. Options include: (default), , , , , , , . AN_ATTRIBUTE_TYPE : this option name corresponds to the type of a relationship from your JSONAPI document. valueForRelationship : A function that returns whatever you want for a relationship (see examples below) can return a Promise (see tests) transform : A function to transform each record after the deserialization.

: this option name corresponds to the type of a relationship from your JSONAPI document.

Examples

Simple usage:

{ data : [{ type: 'users' , id: '1' , attributes: { 'first-name' : Sandro, 'last-name' : Munda } }, { type : 'users' , id: '2' , attributes: { 'first-name' : 'John' , 'last-name' : 'Doe' } }] }

var JSONAPIDeserializer = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Deserializer; new JSONAPIDeserializer().deserialize(jsonapi, function ( err, users ) { });

[ { id : 1 , firstName : 'Sandro' , lastName : 'Munda' }, { id : 2 , firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' } ];

Relationship:

{ data : [{ type : 'users' , id : '54735750e16638ba1eee59cb' , attributes : { 'first-name' : 'Sandro' , 'last-name' : 'Munda' }, relationships : { address : { data : { type : 'addresses' , id : '54735722e16620ba1eee36af' } } } }, { type : 'users' , id : '5490143e69e49d0c8f9fc6bc' , attributes : { 'first-name' : 'Lawrence' , 'last-name' : 'Bennett' }, relationships : { address : { data : { type : 'addresses' , id : '54735697e16624ba1eee36bf' } } } }] }

var JSONAPIDeserializer = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Deserializer; new JSONAPIDeserializer({ addresses : { valueForRelationship : function ( relationship ) { return { id : relationship.id, 'address-line1' : '406 Madison Court' , 'zip-code' : '49426' , country : 'USA' }; } } }).deserialize(jsonapi, function ( err, users ) { });

[{ id: '54735750e16638ba1eee59cb' , 'first-name' : 'Sandro' , 'last-name' : 'Munda' , address : { id: '54735722e16620ba1eee36af' , 'address-line1' : '406 Madison Court' , 'zip-code' : '49426' , country: 'USA' } }, { id: '5490143e69e49d0c8f9fc6bc' , 'first-name' : 'Lawrence' , 'last-name' : 'Bennett' , address : { id: '54735697e16624ba1eee36bf' , 'address-line1' : '406 Madison Court' , 'zip-code' : '49426' , country: 'USA' } }]

Notes on Promises

The deserialization option valueForRelationship supports returning a Promise and so this library uses Promises under the hood. bluebird was previously used as a dependency, but due to bundle size concerns on both node and the web it was replaced with native promises.

bluebird is definitely more performant than native Promises. If performance is a major concern Promise can be globally polyfilled

node - via global.Promise = require('bluebird')

web - global Promise automatically gets assigned when using the script tag to load bluebird

Error serialization

var JSONAPIError = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Error; var error = new JSONAPIError(opts);

The function JSONAPIError takes one argument:

opts : The error options. All options are optional.

Available error option ( opts argument)

id : a unique identifier for this particular occurrence of the problem.

: a unique identifier for this particular occurrence of the problem. status : the HTTP status code applicable to this problem, expressed as a string value.

: the HTTP status code applicable to this problem, expressed as a string value. code : an application-specific error code, expressed as a string value.

: an application-specific error code, expressed as a string value. title : a short, human-readable summary of the problem that SHOULD NOT change from occurrence to occurrence of the problem, except for purposes of localization.

: a short, human-readable summary of the problem that SHOULD NOT change from occurrence to occurrence of the problem, except for purposes of localization. detail : a human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem. Like title, this field’s value can be localized.

: a human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem. Like title, this field’s value can be localized. source : an object containing references to the source of the error, optionally including any of the following members: pointer : a JSON Pointer [RFC6901] to the associated entity in the request document [e.g. "/data" for a primary data object, or "/data/attributes/title" for a specific attribute]. parameter : a string indicating which URI query parameter caused the error.

: an object containing references to the source of the error, optionally including any of the following members: links : a links object containing the following members: about : a link that leads to further details about this particular occurrence of the problem.

: a links object containing the following members: meta: a meta object containing non-standard meta-information about the error.

Examples

Simple usage:

var JSONAPIError = require ( 'jsonapi-serializer' ).Error; var errors = new JSONAPIError({ code : '123' , source : { 'pointer' : '/data/attributes/first-name' }, title : 'Value is too short' , detail : 'First name must contain at least three characters.' });

The result will be something like:

{ "errors" : [ { "code" : "123" , "source" : { "pointer" : "/data/attributes/first-name" }, "title" : "Value is too short" , "detail" : "First name must contain at least three characters." } ] }

License

MIT