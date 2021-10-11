Library to provide basic geospatial operations like distance calculation, conversion of decimal coordinates to sexagesimal and vice versa, etc. This library is currently 2D, meaning that altitude/elevation is not yet supported by any of its functions!
A detailed changelog can be found in CHANGELOG.md
npm install geolib
yarn add geolib
There is a UMD build and an ES Module build. You can either use the UMD build in Node like any other library:
const geolib = require('geolib');
or in the browser by using a simple script element:
<script src="lib/geolib.js"></script>
If you load it in the browser, you can access all the functions via
window.geolib.
If you're working with a bundler (like Webpack or Parcel) or have an environment that supports ES Modules natively, you can either import certain functions from the package directly:
import { getDistance } from 'geolib';
or load the whole library:
import * as geolib from 'geolib';
or you can import single functions directly to potentially make use of treeshaking (recommended):
import getDistance from 'geolib/es/getDistance';
This library is written in TypeScript. You don't have to know TypeScript to use Geolib but the type definitions give you valuable information about the general usage, input parameters etc.
All methods that are working with coordinates accept either an object with a
lat/
latitude and a
lon/
lng/
longitude property, or a GeoJSON coordinates array, like:
[lon, lat]. All values can be either in decimal (
53.471) or sexagesimal (
53° 21' 16") format.
Distance values are always floats and represent the distance in meters.
getDistance(start, end, accuracy = 1)
Calculates the distance between two geo coordinates.
This function takes up to 3 arguments. First 2 arguments must be valid
GeolibInputCoordinates (e.g.
{latitude: 52.518611, longitude: 13.408056}). Coordinates can be in sexagesimal or decimal format. The third argument is accuracy (in meters). By default the accuracy is 1 meter. If you need a more accurate result, you can set it to a lower value, e.g. to
0.01 for centimeter accuracy. You can set it higher to have the result rounded to the next value that is divisible by your chosen accuracy (e.g.
25428 with an accuracy of
100 becomes
25400).
getDistance(
{ latitude: 51.5103, longitude: 7.49347 },
{ latitude: "51° 31' N", longitude: "7° 28' E" }
);
// Working with W3C Geolocation API
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
(position) => {
console.log(
'You are ',
geolib.getDistance(position.coords, {
latitude: 51.525,
longitude: 7.4575,
}),
'meters away from 51.525, 7.4575'
);
},
() => {
alert('Position could not be determined.');
}
);
Returns the distance in meters as a numeric value.
getPreciseDistance(start, end[, int accuracy])
Calculates the distance between two geo coordinates. This method is more accurate then
getDistance, especially for long distances but it is also slower. It is using the Vincenty inverse formula for ellipsoids.
It takes the same (up to 3) arguments as
getDistance.
geolib.getPreciseDistance(
{ latitude: 51.5103, longitude: 7.49347 },
{ latitude: "51° 31' N", longitude: "7° 28' E" }
);
getCenter(coords)
Calculates the geographical center of all points in a collection of geo coordinates. Takes an array of coordinates and calculates the center of it.
geolib.getCenter([
{ latitude: 52.516272, longitude: 13.377722 },
{ latitude: 51.515, longitude: 7.453619 },
{ latitude: 51.503333, longitude: -0.119722 },
]);
Returns an object:
{
"latitude": centerLat,
"longitude": centerLon
}
getCenterOfBounds(coords)
Calculates the center of the bounds of geo coordinates.
Takes an array of coordinates, calculate the border of those, and gives back the center of that rectangle.
On polygons like political borders (eg. states), this may gives a closer result to human expectation, than
getCenter, because that function can be disturbed by uneven distribution of point in different sides.
Imagine the US state Oklahoma:
getCenter on that gives a southern point, because the southern border contains a lot more nodes, than the others.
geolib.getCenterOfBounds([
{ latitude: 51.513357512, longitude: 7.45574331 },
{ latitude: 51.515400598, longitude: 7.45518541 },
{ latitude: 51.516241842, longitude: 7.456494328 },
{ latitude: 51.516722545, longitude: 7.459863183 },
{ latitude: 51.517443592, longitude: 7.463232037 },
]);
Returns an object:
{
"latitude": centerLat,
"longitude": centerLng
}
getBounds(points)
Calculates the bounds of geo coordinates.
geolib.getBounds([
{ latitude: 52.516272, longitude: 13.377722 },
{ latitude: 51.515, longitude: 7.453619 },
{ latitude: 51.503333, longitude: -0.119722 },
]);
It returns minimum and maximum latitude and minimum and maximum longitude as an object:
{
"minLat": minimumLatitude,
"maxLat": maximumLatitude,
"minLng": minimumLongitude,
"maxLng": maximumLongitude,
}
isPointInPolygon(point, polygon)
Checks whether a point is inside of a polygon or not.
geolib.isPointInPolygon({ latitude: 51.5125, longitude: 7.485 }, [
{ latitude: 51.5, longitude: 7.4 },
{ latitude: 51.555, longitude: 7.4 },
{ latitude: 51.555, longitude: 7.625 },
{ latitude: 51.5125, longitude: 7.625 },
]);
Returns
true or
false
isPointWithinRadius(point, centerPoint, radius)
Checks whether a point is inside of a circle or not.
// checks if 51.525/7.4575 is within a radius of 5 km from 51.5175/7.4678
geolib.isPointWithinRadius(
{ latitude: 51.525, longitude: 7.4575 },
{ latitude: 51.5175, longitude: 7.4678 },
5000
);
Returns
true or
false
getRhumbLineBearing(origin, destination)
Gets rhumb line bearing of two points. Find out about the difference between rhumb line and great circle bearing on Wikipedia. Rhumb line should be fine in most cases:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhumb_line#General_and_mathematical_description
Function is heavily based on Doug Vanderweide's great PHP version (licensed under GPL 3.0) http://www.dougv.com/2009/07/13/calculating-the-bearing-and-compass-rose-direction-between-two-latitude-longitude-coordinates-in-php/
geolib.getRhumbLineBearing(
{ latitude: 52.518611, longitude: 13.408056 },
{ latitude: 51.519475, longitude: 7.46694444 }
);
Returns calculated bearing as number.
getGreatCircleBearing(origin, destination)
Gets great circle bearing of two points. This is more accurate than rhumb line bearing but also slower.
geolib.getGreatCircleBearing(
{ latitude: 52.518611, longitude: 13.408056 },
{ latitude: 51.519475, longitude: 7.46694444 }
);
Returns calculated bearing as number.
getCompassDirection(origin, destination, bearingFunction = getRhumbLineBearing)
Gets the compass direction from an origin coordinate to a destination coordinate. Optionally a function to determine the bearing can be passed as third parameter. Default is
getRhumbLineBearing.
geolib.getCompassDirection(
{ latitude: 52.518611, longitude: 13.408056 },
{ latitude: 51.519475, longitude: 7.46694444 }
);
Returns the direction (e.g.
NNE,
SW,
E, …) as string.
orderByDistance(point, arrayOfPoints)
Sorts an array of coords by distance to a reference coordinate.
geolib.orderByDistance({ latitude: 51.515, longitude: 7.453619 }, [
{ latitude: 52.516272, longitude: 13.377722 },
{ latitude: 51.518, longitude: 7.45425 },
{ latitude: 51.503333, longitude: -0.119722 },
]);
Returns an array of points ordered by their distance to the reference point.
findNearest(point, arrayOfPoints)
Finds the single one nearest point to a reference coordinate. It's actually just a convenience method that uses
orderByDistance under the hood and returns the first result.
geolib.findNearest({ latitude: 52.456221, longitude: 12.63128 }, [
{ latitude: 52.516272, longitude: 13.377722 },
{ latitude: 51.515, longitude: 7.453619 },
{ latitude: 51.503333, longitude: -0.119722 },
{ latitude: 55.751667, longitude: 37.617778 },
{ latitude: 48.8583, longitude: 2.2945 },
{ latitude: 59.3275, longitude: 18.0675 },
{ latitude: 59.916911, longitude: 10.727567 },
]);
Returns the point nearest to the reference point.
getPathLength(points, distanceFunction = getDistance)
Calculates the length of a collection of coordinates. Expects an array of points as first argument and optionally a function to determine the distance as second argument. Default is
getDistance.
geolib.getPathLength([
{ latitude: 52.516272, longitude: 13.377722 },
{ latitude: 51.515, longitude: 7.453619 },
{ latitude: 51.503333, longitude: -0.119722 },
]);
Returns the length of the path in meters as number.
getDistanceFromLine(point, lineStart, lineEnd, accuracy = 1)
Gets the minimum distance from a point to a line of two points.
geolib.getDistanceFromLine(
{ latitude: 51.516, longitude: 7.456 },
{ latitude: 51.512, longitude: 7.456 },
{ latitude: 51.516, longitude: 7.459 }
);
Returns the shortest distance to the given line as number.
Note: if all points are too close together the function might return NaN. In this case it usually helps to slightly increase the accuracy (e.g.
0.01).
getBoundsOfDistance(point, distance)
Computes the bounding coordinates of all points on the surface of the earth less than or equal to the specified great circle distance.
geolib.getBoundsOfDistance(
{ latitude: 34.090166, longitude: -118.276736555556 },
1000
);
Returns an array with the southwestern and northeastern coordinates.
isPointInLine(point, lineStart, lineEnd)
Calculates if given point lies in a line formed by start and end.
geolib.isPointInLine(
{ latitude: 0, longitude: 10 },
{ latitude: 0, longitude: 0 },
{ latitude: 0, longitude: 15 }
);
sexagesimalToDecimal(value)
Converts a sexagesimal coordinate into decimal format
geolib.sexagesimalToDecimal(`51° 29' 46" N`);
Returns the new value as decimal number.
decimalToSexagesimal(value)
Converts a decimal coordinate to sexagesimal format
geolib.decimalToSexagesimal(51.49611111); // -> 51° 29' 46`
Returns the new value as sexagesimal string.
geolib.getLatitude(point, raw = false)
geolib.getLongitude(point, raw = false)
Returns the latitude/longitude for a given point and converts it to decimal. If the second argument is set to true it does not convert the value to decimal.
geolib.getLatitude({ lat: 51.49611, lng: 7.38896 }); // -> 51.49611
geolib.getLongitude({ lat: 51.49611, lng: 7.38896 }); // -> 7.38896
Returns the value as decimal or in its original format if the second argument was set to true.
toDecimal(point)
Checks if a coordinate is already in decimal format and, if not, converts it to. Works with single values (e.g.
51° 32' 17") and complete coordinates (e.g.
{lat: 1, lon: 1}) as long as it in a supported format.
geolib.toDecimal(`51° 29' 46" N`); // -> 51.59611111
geolib.toDecimal(51.59611111); // -> 51.59611111
Returns a decimal value for the given input value.
computeDestinationPoint(point, distance, bearing, radius = earthRadius)
Computes the destination point given an initial point, a distance (in meters) and a bearing (in degrees). If no radius is given it defaults to the mean earth radius of 6,371,000 meters.
Attention: this formula is not 100% accurate (but very close though).
geolib.computeDestinationPoint(
{ latitude: 52.518611, longitude: 13.408056 },
15000,
180
);
geolib.computeDestinationPoint(
[13.408056, 52.518611]
15000,
180
);
Returns the destination in the same format as the input coordinates. So if you pass a GeoJSON point, you will get a GeoJSON point.
getAreaOfPolygon(points)
Calculates the surface area of a polygon.
geolib.getAreaOfPolygon([
[7.453635617650258, 51.49320556213869],
[7.454583481047989, 51.49328893754685],
[7.454778172179346, 51.49240881084831],
[7.453832678225655, 51.49231619246726],
[7.453635617650258, 51.49320556213869],
]);
Returns the result as number in square meters.
getCoordinateKeys(point)
Gets the property names of that are used in the point in a normalized form:
geolib.getCoordinateKeys({ lat: 1, lon: 1 });
// -> { latitude: 'lat', longitude: 'lon' }
Returns an object with a
latitude and a
longitude property. Their values are the property names for latitude and longitude that are used in the passed point. Should probably only be used internally.
getCoordinateKey(point, keysToLookup)
Is used by
getCoordinateKeys under the hood and returns the property name out of a list of possible names.
geolib.getCoordinateKey({ latitude: 1, longitude: 2 }, ['lat', 'latitude']);
// -> latitude
Returns the name of the property as string or
undefined if no there was no match.
isValidCoordinate(point)
Checks if a given point has at least a latitude and a longitude and is in a supported format.
// true:
geolib.isValidCoordinate({ latitude: 1, longitude: 2 });
// false, longitude is missing:
geolib.isValidCoordinate({ latitude: 1 });
// true, GeoJSON format:
geolib.isValidCoordinate([2, 1]);
Returns
true or
false.
getSpeed(startPointWithTime, endPointWithTime)
Calculates the speed between two points within a given time span.
geolib.getSpeed(
{ latitude: 51.567294, longitude: 7.38896, time: 1360231200880 },
{ latitude: 52.54944, longitude: 13.468509, time: 1360245600880 }
);
Return the speed in meters per second as number.
convertSpeed(value, unit)
Converts the result from
getSpeed into a more human friendly format. Currently available units are
mph and
kmh.
unit can be one of:
geolib.convertSpeed(29.8678, 'kmh'));
Returns the converted value as number.
convertDistance(value, unit)
Converts a given distance (in meters) into another unit.
unit can be one of:
geolib.convertDistance(14200, 'km'); // 14.2
geolib.convertDistance(500, 'km'); // 0.5
Returns the converted distance as number.
convertArea(value, unit)
Converts the result from
getAreaForPolygon into a different unit.
unit can be one of:
geolib.convertArea(298678, 'km2'));
Returns the converted area as number.
wktToPolygon(wkt)
Converts the Well-known text (a.k.a WKT) to polygon that Geolib understands. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Well-known_text_representation_of_geometry#Geometric_Objects
geolib.wktToPolygon('POLYGON ((30 10.54321, 40 40, 20 40, 10 20, 30 10))');
// [
// { latitude: 10.54321, longitude: 30 },
// { latitude: 40, longitude: 40 },
// { latitude: 40, longitude: 20 },
// { latitude: 20, longitude: 10 },
// { latitude: 10, longitude: 30 },}
// ]
Returns the array of coordinates.
In version 3.0.0 I'm trying to get a little bit back to the roots. Geolib was once started because I needed a handful of methods to perform very specific geo related tasks like getting the distance or the direction between two points. Since it was one of the very first libraries on npm back then to do these kind of things in a very simple way it became very popular (with more than 300k downloads per month as of April 2019!) and as a consequence got a lot of contributions over the years. Many of which I just merged as long as they had accompanying tests, without looking at consistency, conventions, complexity, coding style or even the overall quality of the functions that I sometimes didn't even fully understand.
I have now cleaned up the codebase completely, rebuilt the entire library "from scratch", unified all the function arguments, removed a few functions where I wasn't sure if they should be in here (feel free to add them back of you're using them!) or if they were even used (did a few searches on GitHub for the function names, turned out there are zero results).
Elevation support was dropped, as well as a few functions that unnecessarily made the library really large in size (e.g.
isPointInsideRobust alone was over 700[!] lines of code and was basically taken from a different library).
I removed Grunt from the build process, added "modern" tools like ESLint and Prettier. I switched from Travis CI to Circle CI and I am in the process of further automating the release process of new versions using
semantic-release and
conventional-commits. I also switched from pure JavaScript to TypeScript because I think it does have some benefits.
getDistance function from being the slow, accurate one to being the fast, slightly inaccurate one. The old
getDistance function is now named
getPreciseDistance while the old
getDistanceSimple function is now the default
getDistance function. You can, however, pass
getPreciseDistance as argument to any function that uses distance calculation internally.
getBoundsOfDistance() now returns the exact coordinates due to the removal of the artificial 8 decimal place limitation
getCompassDirection() does no longer return an object with an exact and a rough direction but only the exact direction as string
getCompassDirection() is no longer a string ("circle", "line") but a function to determine the bearing (you can pass
getRhumbLineBearing or
getGreatCircleBearing). The function receives the origin and the destination as first and second argument. If no 3rd argument was given,
getRhumbLineBearing(origin, dest) is used by default.
roughCompassDirection(exact) if you really only need a very rough (and potentially inaccurate or inappropriate) direction. Better don't use it.
orderByDistance() does no longer modify its input so does not add a
distance and
key property to the returned coordinates.
getSpeed() is now always returned as meters per second. It can be converted using the new convenience function
convertSpeed(mps, targetUnit)
findNearest() does no longer take
offset and
limit arguments. It's only a convenience method to get the single one nearest point from a set of coordinates. If you need more than one, have a look at the implementation and implement your own logic using
orderByDistance
52° 46' 21.0004" in rare cases but it is also more accurate than it was before.
computeDestinationPoint
getBounds
getBoundsOfDistance
getCenter
getCenterOfBounds
getCompassDirection
getDistanceFromLine
getPathLength
getRhumbLineBearing
getSpeed
isDecimal
isPointInLine
isPointNearLine
isSexagesimal
orderByDistance
getKeys renamed to
getCoordinateKeys
validate renamed to
isValidCoordinate
getLat renamed to
getLatitude
getLon renamed to
getLongitude
latitude -> renamed to
getLatitude
longitude -> renamed to
getLongitude
convertUnit -> remamed to convertDistance, because name was too ambiguous
useDecimal renamed to
toDecimal
decimal2sexagesimal renamed to
decimalToSexagesimal
sexagesimal2decimal renamed to
sexagesimalToDecimal
getDistance renamed to
getPreciseDistance
getDistanceSimple renamed to
getDistance
isPointInside renamed to
isPointInPolygon
isPointInCircle renamed to
isPointWithinRadius
getBearing renamed to
getGreatCircleBearing to be more explicit
getElev -> removed
elevation -> removed
coords -> removed (might be re-added as getCoordinate or getNormalizedCoordinate)
ll -> removed (because wtf?)
preparePolygonForIsPointInsideOptimized -> removed due to missing documentation and missing tests
isPointInsideWithPreparedPolygon -> removed due to missing documentation
isInside alias -> removed (too ambiguous) - use
isPointInPolygon or
isPointWithinRadius
withinRadius -> removed, use
isPointWithinRadius
getDirection alias -> removed (unnecessary clutter) - use
getCompassDirection
getAreaOfPolygon to calculate the area of a polygon
getCoordinateKey to get a property name (e.g.
lat or
lng of an object based on an array of possible names)