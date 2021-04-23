openbase logo
@intacct/intacct-sdk

by Intacct
2.1.1 (see all)

Official repository of the Sage Intacct SDK for JavaScript in Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Sage Intacct SDK for JavaScript

Travis Build Status npm version License

Resources

System Requirements

  • You must have an active Sage Intacct Web Services Developer license
  • Node.js >= 12.18.1. The SDK is written in TypeScript and targets ES2015.

