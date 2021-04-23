Categories
@intacct/intacct-sdk
●
by Intacct
●
2.1.1 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Official repository of the Sage Intacct SDK for JavaScript in Node.js
Popularity
Downloads/wk
3K
GitHub Stars
13
Maintenance
Last Commit
10mos
ago
Contributors
7
Package
Dependencies
9
License
Apache-2.0
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
Sage Intacct SDK for JavaScript
Resources
SDK Guides
- Getting started with the SDK
SDK Reference
- Code-level reference for the SDK
Issues
- Report issues with the SDK or submit pull requests
License
- Apache 2.0 license
Sage Intacct Developer
- Sage Intacct's Developer site
Sage Intacct
- Sage Intacct's home page
System Requirements
You must have an active Sage Intacct Web Services Developer license
Node.js >= 12.18.1. The SDK is written in TypeScript and targets ES2015.
