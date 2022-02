Instructure UI

Instructure UI is an open source UI framework and design system for React. Its components are used by millions of learners every day when they use Instructure products like Canvas LMS.

See our website for usage, examples and documentation.

Contributing

Before contributing please read our code of conduct and read the contribution guidelines.

React Support

Instructure UI currently supports 16.8.0 and higher.

Browser Support

The last two versions of all modern browsers (Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Edge).

License

MIT