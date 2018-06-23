How to run

First option. Use ts-node

Install ts-node, it supports running gulp tasks directly using gulp command

Second option. If you don't want to use ts-node

There is a caveat of using gulp and typescript together. The problem is that when you run your gulp commands in console, gulp cannot read your tasks from your typescript code - it can read only from gulpfile.js . But there is a simple workaround - you can create a gulpfile.js, compile and execute typescript on-the-fly.

Create a gulpfile.js and put there this piece of code:

eval ( require ( "typescript" ).transpile( require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "./gulpfile.ts" ).toString()));

This piece of code reads your gulpfile.ts contents, and asks typescript to transpile it on-the-fly and executes transpiled result as javascript.

(you need to run npm install typescript --save-dev if you dont have typescript package installed)

Please note that if you are NOT using outDir in typescript compile options, you may have problems if your gulpclass file is named gulpfile.ts typescript compiler will try to compile it to gulpfile.js , and will override code you added to gulpfile.js. Solution is simple - rename your gulpfile.ts . You can call it as you wish, for example you can call it gulpclass.ts .

Alternative approaches

Alternative approaches depend on which tsconfig configuration you use. These examples assume that you are using "outDir": "build" as a directory to where files are compiled:

create gulpfile.js and put there require("build/gulpfile")

and put there or run gulp in cmd with extra parameters: gulp --gulpfile build/gulpfile.js --cwd .

Benefits of this apporach is that you can use debug your gulp classes in IDEs.