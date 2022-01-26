This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to engineering@inrupt.com.
solid-ui-react is a library of React components made to make development with Solid simple.
The goal of this library is to provide highly flexible, simple components that you can use in any browser-based Solid project and customize to match the UI of your application. It uses the Inrupt Javascript Client Libraries for authentication and data manipulation. It is built with typescript and exports its types.
In this library, you will find:
This project is currently in Beta. Interfaces subject to change. Not for production use.
Note: this project supersedes Solid React SDK v1 by Inrupt
To install into your project, run
npm install -S @inrupt/solid-ui-react.
Import components from this package, such as:
import { SessionProvider, LoginButton } from "@inrupt/solid-ui-react";
All development should follow the Inrupt Coding Guidelines. The existing linting and testing tools should automate most of this.
npm install to install dependencies
npm run storybook to run a live-reloading Storybook server
npm run lint and
npm run test (or
npm run ci to run everything) after making changes
@inrupt/solid-client is a JavaScript library for accessing data and managing permissions on data stored in Solid Pods. It provides an abstraction layer on top of both Solid and Resource Description Framework (RDF) principles and is compatible with the RDF/JS specification. You can use solid-client in Node.js using CommonJS modules and in the browser with a bundler like Webpack, Rollup, or Parcel.
@inrupt/solid-client is part of a family open source JavaScript libraries designed to support developers building Solid applications.
If you have questions about working with Solid or just want to share what you’re working on, visit the Solid forum. The Solid forum is a good place to meet the rest of the community.
See the release notes.
MIT © Inrupt