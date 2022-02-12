solid-client-authn is a suite of libraries to manage the authentication required to access protected resources on Solid servers.
The libraries share a common API and include different modules for different deployment environments:
solid-client-authn-browser can be used to build web apps in the browser.
solid-client-authn-node can be used to build server-side and console-based apps.
@inrupt/solid-client-authn libraries are part of a suite open source JavaScript libraries designed to support developers building Solid applications.
@inrupt/solid-client allows developers to access data and manage permissions on data stored in Solid Pods.
@inrupt/solid-client-authn allows developers to authenticate against a Solid server. This is necessary when the resources on your Pod are not public.
@inrupt/solid-common-vocab-rdf allows developers to build interoperable apps by reusing well-known vocabularies. These libraries provide vocabulary terms as constants that you just have to import.
For the latest stable version of solid-client-authn-browser:
npm install @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser
For the latest stable version of solid-client-authn-node:
npm install @inrupt/solid-client-authn-node
For the latest stable version of all Inrupt Solid JavaScript libraries:
# For browser-based projects
npm install @inrupt/solid-client @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf
# For Node.js-based projects
npm install @inrupt/solid-client @inrupt/solid-client-authn-node @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf
If you have questions about working with Solid or just want to share what you’re working on, visit the Solid forum. The Solid forum is a good place to meet the rest of the community.
The
solid-client-authn libraries are compatible with NSS 5.3.X and higher.
git clone https://github.com/inrupt/solid-client-authn-js
cd solid-client-authn-js
npm ci
cd packages/browser/examples/single/bundle/
npm ci
npm run start
Go to http://localhost:3001/.
git clone https://github.com/inrupt/solid-client-authn-js
cd solid-client-authn-js
npm ci
cd packages/node/example/demoClientApp/
npm ci
npm run start
Go to http://localhost:3001/.
See the dedicated documentation.
Due to a behavior from jsdom,
@inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser needs some adjustments if you want to run it with
jest. There are multiple options, listed in a dedicated issue. Thanks to Angelo V. for proposing a mitigation.