@inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser

by inrupt

A client library for authenticating with Solid

Solid JavaScript Authentication - solid-client-authn

solid-client-authn is a suite of libraries to manage the authentication required to access protected resources on Solid servers. The libraries share a common API and include different modules for different deployment environments:

  • solid-client-authn-browser can be used to build web apps in the browser.
  • solid-client-authn-node can be used to build server-side and console-based apps.

@inrupt/solid-client-authn libraries are part of a suite open source JavaScript libraries designed to support developers building Solid applications.

Inrupt Solid JavaScript Client Libraries

Data access and permissions management - solid-client

@inrupt/solid-client allows developers to access data and manage permissions on data stored in Solid Pods.

Authentication - solid-client-authn

@inrupt/solid-client-authn allows developers to authenticate against a Solid server. This is necessary when the resources on your Pod are not public.

Vocabularies and interoperability - solid-common-vocab-rdf

@inrupt/solid-common-vocab-rdf allows developers to build interoperable apps by reusing well-known vocabularies. These libraries provide vocabulary terms as constants that you just have to import.

Installation

For the latest stable version of solid-client-authn-browser:

npm install @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser

For the latest stable version of solid-client-authn-node:

npm install @inrupt/solid-client-authn-node

For the latest stable version of all Inrupt Solid JavaScript libraries:

# For browser-based projects
npm install @inrupt/solid-client @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf

# For Node.js-based projects
npm install @inrupt/solid-client @inrupt/solid-client-authn-node @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf

Issues & Help

Solid Community Forum

If you have questions about working with Solid or just want to share what you’re working on, visit the Solid forum. The Solid forum is a good place to meet the rest of the community.

Bugs and Feature Requests

  • For public feedback, bug reports, and feature requests please file an issue via GitHub.
  • For non-public feedback or support inquiries please use the Inrupt Service Desk.

Prerequisite

The solid-client-authn libraries are compatible with NSS 5.3.X and higher.

Documentation

How to run test apps?

Browser

git clone https://github.com/inrupt/solid-client-authn-js
cd solid-client-authn-js
npm ci
cd packages/browser/examples/single/bundle/
npm ci
npm run start

Go to http://localhost:3001/.

NodeJS

Running a server-side app

git clone https://github.com/inrupt/solid-client-authn-js
cd solid-client-authn-js
npm ci
cd packages/node/example/demoClientApp/
npm ci
npm run start

Go to http://localhost:3001/.

Running an authenticated script

See the dedicated documentation.

Using with jest

Due to a behavior from jsdom, @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser needs some adjustments if you want to run it with jest. There are multiple options, listed in a dedicated issue. Thanks to Angelo V. for proposing a mitigation.

