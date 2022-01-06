A collection of common interactive command line user interfaces.
Inquirer.js strives to be an easily embeddable and beautiful command line interface for Node.js (and perhaps the "CLI Xanadu").
Inquirer.js should ease the process of
Note:
Inquirer.jsprovides the user interface and the inquiry session flow. If you're searching for a full blown command line program utility, then check out commander, vorpal or args.
npm install inquirer
var inquirer = require('inquirer');
inquirer
.prompt([
/* Pass your questions in here */
])
.then((answers) => {
// Use user feedback for... whatever!!
})
.catch((error) => {
if (error.isTtyError) {
// Prompt couldn't be rendered in the current environment
} else {
// Something else went wrong
}
});
Check out the
packages/inquirer/examples/ folder for code and interface examples.
node packages/inquirer/examples/pizza.js
node packages/inquirer/examples/checkbox.js
# etc...
inquirer.prompt(questions, answers) -> promise
Launch the prompt interface (inquiry session)
Rx.Observable instance)
{}.
inquirer.registerPrompt(name, prompt)
Register prompt plugins under
name.
type)
inquirer.createPromptModule() -> prompt function
Create a self contained inquirer module. If you don't want to affect other libraries that also rely on inquirer when you overwrite or add new prompt types.
var prompt = inquirer.createPromptModule();
prompt(questions).then(/* ... */);
A question object is a
hash containing question related values:
input - Possible values:
input,
number,
confirm,
list,
rawlist,
expand,
checkbox,
password,
editor
name (followed by a colon).
numbers,
strings, or
objects containing a
name (to display in list), a
value (to save in the answers hash), and a
short (to display after selection) properties. The choices array can also contain a
Separator.
true if the value is valid, and an error message (
String) otherwise. If
false is returned, a default error message is provided.
true or
false depending on whether or not this question should be asked. The value can also be a simple boolean.
list,
rawList,
expand or
checkbox.
true
default,
choices(if defined as functions),
validate,
filter and
when functions can be called asynchronously. Either return a promise or use
this.async() to get a callback you'll call with the final value.
{
/* Preferred way: with promise */
filter() {
return new Promise(/* etc... */);
},
/* Legacy way: with this.async */
validate: function (input) {
// Declare function as asynchronous, and save the done callback
var done = this.async();
// Do async stuff
setTimeout(function() {
if (typeof input !== 'number') {
// Pass the return value in the done callback
done('You need to provide a number');
return;
}
// Pass the return value in the done callback
done(null, true);
}, 3000);
}
}
A key/value hash containing the client answers in each prompt.
name property of the question object
confirm: (Boolean)
input : User input (filtered if
filter is defined) (String)
number: User input (filtered if
filter is defined) (Number)
rawlist,
list : Selected choice value (or name if no value specified) (String)
A separator can be added to any
choices array:
// In the question object
choices: [ "Choice A", new inquirer.Separator(), "choice B" ]
// Which'll be displayed this way
[?] What do you want to do?
> Order a pizza
Make a reservation
--------
Ask opening hours
Talk to the receptionist
The constructor takes a facultative
String value that'll be use as the separator. If omitted, the separator will be
--------.
Separator instances have a property
type equal to
separator. This should allow tools façading Inquirer interface from detecting separator types in lists.
Note:: allowed options written inside square brackets (
[]) are optional. Others are required.
{type: 'list'}
Take
type,
name,
message,
choices[,
default,
filter,
loop] properties.
(Note:
default must be set to the
index or
value of one of the entries in
choices)
{type: 'rawlist'}
Take
type,
name,
message,
choices[,
default,
filter,
loop] properties.
(Note:
default must be set to the
index of one of the entries in
choices)
{type: 'expand'}
Take
type,
name,
message,
choices[,
default] properties.
Note:
default must be the
index of the desired default selection of the array. If
default key not provided, then
help will be used as default choice
Note that the
choices object will take an extra parameter called
key for the
expand prompt. This parameter must be a single (lowercased) character. The
h option is added by the prompt and shouldn't be defined by the user.
See
examples/expand.js for a running example.
{type: 'checkbox'}
Take
type,
name,
message,
choices[,
filter,
validate,
default,
loop] properties.
default is expected to be an Array of the checked choices value.
Choices marked as
{checked: true} will be checked by default.
Choices whose property
disabled is truthy will be unselectable. If
disabled is a string, then the string will be outputted next to the disabled choice, otherwise it'll default to
"Disabled". The
disabled property can also be a synchronous function receiving the current answers as argument and returning a boolean or a string.
{type: 'confirm'}
Take
type,
name,
message, [
default] properties.
default is expected to be a boolean if used.
{type: 'input'}
Take
type,
name,
message[,
default,
filter,
validate,
transformer] properties.
{type: 'number'}
Take
type,
name,
message[,
default,
filter,
validate,
transformer] properties.
{type: 'password'}
Take
type,
name,
message,
mask,[,
default,
filter,
validate] properties.
Note that
mask is required to hide the actual user input.
{type: 'editor'}
Take
type,
name,
message[,
default,
filter,
validate,
postfix] properties
Launches an instance of the users preferred editor on a temporary file. Once the user exits their editor, the contents of the temporary file are read in as the result. The editor to use is determined by reading the $VISUAL or $EDITOR environment variables. If neither of those are present, notepad (on Windows) or vim (Linux or Mac) is used.
The
postfix property is useful if you want to provide an extension.
prompt() requires that it is run in an interactive environment. (I.e. One where
process.stdin.isTTY is
true). If
prompt() is invoked outside of such an environment, then
prompt() will return a rejected promise with an error. For convenience, the error will have a
isTtyError property to programmatically indicate the cause.
Along with the prompts, Inquirer offers some basic text UI.
inquirer.ui.BottomBar
This UI present a fixed text at the bottom of a free text zone. This is useful to keep a message to the bottom of the screen while outputting command outputs on the higher section.
var ui = new inquirer.ui.BottomBar();
// pipe a Stream to the log zone
outputStream.pipe(ui.log);
// Or simply write output
ui.log.write('something just happened.');
ui.log.write('Almost over, standby!');
// During processing, update the bottom bar content to display a loader
// or output a progress bar, etc
ui.updateBottomBar('new bottom bar content');
Internally, Inquirer uses the JS reactive extension to handle events and async flows.
This mean you can take advantage of this feature to provide more advanced flows. For example, you can dynamically add questions to be asked:
var prompts = new Rx.Subject();
inquirer.prompt(prompts);
// At some point in the future, push new questions
prompts.next({
/* question... */
});
prompts.next({
/* question... */
});
// When you're done
prompts.complete();
And using the return value
process property, you can access more fine grained callbacks:
inquirer.prompt(prompts).ui.process.subscribe(onEachAnswer, onError, onComplete);
You should expect mostly good support for the CLI below. This does not mean we won't look at issues found on other command line - feel free to report any!
Running Inquirer together with network streams in Windows platform inside some terminals can result in process hang. Workaround: run inside another terminal. Please refer to the https://github.com/nodejs/node/issues/21771
Calling a node script that uses Inquirer from grunt-exec can cause the program to crash. To fix this, add to your grunt-exec config
stdio: 'inherit'.
Please refer to https://github.com/jharding/grunt-exec/issues/85
autocomplete
Presents a list of options as the user types, compatible with other packages such as fuzzy (for search)
checkbox-plus
Checkbox list with autocomplete and other additions
inquirer-date-prompt
Customizable date/time selector with localization support
datetime
Customizable date/time selector using both number pad and arrow keys
inquirer-select-line
Prompt for selecting index in array where add new element
command
Simple prompt with command history and dynamic autocomplete
inquirer-fuzzy-path
Prompt for fuzzy file/directory selection.
inquirer-emoji
Prompt for inputting emojis.
inquirer-chalk-pipe
Prompt for input chalk-pipe style strings
inquirer-search-checkbox
Searchable Inquirer checkbox
inquirer-search-list
Searchable Inquirer list
inquirer-prompt-suggest
Inquirer prompt for your less creative users.
inquirer-s3
An S3 object selector for Inquirer.
inquirer-autosubmit-prompt
Auto submit based on your current input, saving one extra enter
inquirer-file-tree-selection-prompt
Inquirer prompt for to select a file or directory in file tree
inquirer-table-prompt
A table-like prompt for Inquirer.